With this Lego creation, the National Park Service LEGO Vignettes Facebook page reads: “We don’t know who needs to hear this, but it is illegal to cook a turkey in the hot springs at Yellowstone National Park. Boiled, baked, stewed, brined, spatchcocked, grilled, braised, smoked, and deep fried are all illegal. They will ban you from the park! Just don’t do it.”