The next five Carbon County COVID -19 vaccinations clinics for those 70 and older who live in outlying towns will be Jan. 26 — 27.
Vaccinations on Jan. 26 will take place from:
9 — 10 a.m., Jan 26 — Elk Mountain
11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. — Hannah
1 — 2:30 p.m. — Medicine Bow
Vaccinations on Jan. 27 will be given from:
10:30 a.m. — noon — Baggs
1 — 2 p.m. — Dixon
No appointments are needed. The shots will continue to be administered on a first come first served basis.
