SARATOGA -- The groundbreaking ceremony for the new 42,000-square-foot North Platte Valley Medical Center was conducted Saturday, Oct. 3, on the building site at 13th and Bridge Avenue in Saratoga.
Before a crowd of some 100 attendees, Will Faust, chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project, led the list of seven speakers who spoke at the groundbreaking.
Faust discussed the two years of hard work that went into the day’s event. He congratulated the valley residents for their support in raising $4.6 million as the local fund match for this $22.2 million facility. He also thanked Paul McCarthy for the donation of the 7.8-acre site for the center in the memory of his wife Jade.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is the lender of the $18,392,000 balance of this project.
The mayors of both Riverside and Encampment, LeRoy Stevenson and Greg Salisbury, respectively, spoke of the value of having a full-service medical facility one hour closer to their citizenry.
No representative of the Saratoga Town Council spoke at the event. Saratoga Mayor Pro Tem Bob Keel and appointed Councilwoman De’Ron Campbell both have a conflict of interest when it comes to this new facility and were not present. Keel is employed by the Carbon County Memorial Hospital in Rawlins, and De’Ron’s husband Jason is on that Rawlins hospital’s board of directors.
The Wyoming director of Rural Development for the USDA, F.E. Wally Wolski, spoke on behalf of Lorraine Werner, the Wyoming USDA Community Facility’s program director who was unable to attend the event.
“Lorraine was very instrumental in obtaining the long-term federal financing package for this particular project and will continue to be the lead for the USDA during the construction phase,” Wolski said.
“This is the very first Critical Access Hospital that has been approved for federal funding in the entire nation during this recent pandemic,” and Wolski extended his and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue's congratulations on that accomplishment.
“I am especially proud that this amazing accomplishment has happened here in Wyoming,” said Wolski, a Wyoming native.
“The USDA Rural Development’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all residents both young and old in rural America and to partner on projects like your new health care facility that will enhance the lives of folks living in small rural communities by providing essential services to local residents. This project definitely fits that definition,” he said.
“The USDA is very proud to be a partner with this small community and we look forward to watching this new facility be built,” said Wolski.
Memorial Hospital has already broken ground for a new satellite medical clinic across the highway from the Valley Foods grocery on the south edge of Saratoga and has hired a doctor to work in Saratoga at this new upcoming facility.
