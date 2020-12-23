I remember taking our small son to see Santa. His grandmother wanted it to happen so we went to the mall and stood in line, a very long line. I was pregnant with our daughter so standing made me uncomfortable. When it was Shawn’s turn, at last, he was lifted to Santa’s lap and started crying. He’d never seen a stranger like that before. Such was our Christmas in spite of.
And, such is our Christmas, now. I call it a celebration “in spite of,” that is in spite of threatening news, in spite of struggling economics, in spite of loneliness, sickness, and loss. Christmas comes again near the darkest night of the year. To that, I say “Rejoice!” because there is something universal about Christmas, something beyond our reason, our worries, our pain. It is what the Wisemen knew as they searched the heavens for a sign. It is what we feel now as we reach out in kindness, in treasured memories, in peace.
