During our early retirement years we chose not to have pets, so we were free to travel. But, over a year ago we welcome a Labrador puppy into our home.
Piper has been a joy. She takes us for walks and plays games with us. How did we live without her?
When my youngest brother died of an aneurysm and left his lovely, vibrant wife, her canine companions have helped fill the hole in her heart.
Below is part of an essay she, Bev Clark, wrote.
One day, I went to the Humane Society, to see if there were any small dogs I could walk. In one kennel, all alone lay a four-month old puppy, who was sweet and calm. His name was Bear; he looked like a little black Bear.
Bear loved being around people, especially children. When I walked him off leash, he would inevitably walk with other people and their dogs. I decided that he would make a good therapy dog and eventually he was certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. I have taken him to care facilities, grade schools and the library. In one school, blind children read Braille books to him. Bear is one dog that seems to “get it.” He is incredibly smart.
Then, I saw a small, pug like dog online. I was so struck by her photo that I drove thirty miles away to the Humane Society. She was quiet and sweet, only one year old – a Brussels Griffon mix. I adopted her immediately. She became my first “lap dog.” Katy sleeps at night with me.
Though two dogs seemed an ideal number, I became fascinated by a rare,expensive breed called Japanese Chin. One day on Puppy find there was an affordable puppy.He was sable and white, 10 pounds and raised in a kennel. A month later, Rudy, flew on United into Boise.
One thing I quickly observed was how very little Rudy knew. He apparently didn’t even understand dog language. He was truly a kennel dog...Then a strange and interesting thing happened. I noticed that both Katy and Bear gave Rudy a lot of “space.” They stopped growling when he was in the wrong...and let him go first. They were making allowances for him. Thankfully, he quickly learned to take his turn. I believe dogs know a great deal more than we think they know.
In Boise, there are a lot of trails in the foothills where dogs can walk and run off leash. In Dog Songs, Mary Oliver wrote about her dogs, running off leash. She said:
“But I want to extol not the sweetness nor the placidity of the dog, but the wilderness, out of which he cannot step entirely, and from which we benefit. For wilderness is our first home too…Dog is one of the messengers of the rich and still magical first world. The dog would remind us of the pleasures of the body with its graceful physicality and the acuity and rapture of the senses, and the beauty of forest and ocean and rain and our own breath. There is not a dog that romps and runs but we learn from him.
Only unleashed dogs can do that. They are a kind of poetry themselves when they are devoted not only to us but to the wet night, to the room and the rabbit-smell in the grass and their own bodies leaping forward.”
Like Mary Oliver, I find a kind of joy and happiness watching my unleashed dogs run along the foothills and trails in Boise. They look so free and elegant.
Walt Whitman wrote quite well about the animals when he said:
I think I could turn and live with the animals, they are so placid and self-contained.
I stand and look at them long and long.
They do not sweat and whine about their condition;
They do not lie awake in the dark and weep for their sins;
They do not make me sick discussing their duty to God;
Not one is dissatisfied – not one is demented with the mania of owning things.
I am indebted to my dogs for their sweetness, goodness, warmth and loyalty. They silently follow me around the house. When I sit at the kitchen table, Katy is on the chair behind me, while Bear lies down behind me and Rudy lies nearby. I love these animals.
