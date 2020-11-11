Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Angry, anguished
From the Nov. 7 Gillette News Record
There’s been plenty to rail against in 2020. Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had to write about a historic bust in oil prices and the continued and accelerated downturn of thermal coal, which is so important to Campbell County and the Powder River Basin.
Add a presidential election in the middle of the most contentious and emotionally raw political climate of my lifetime, it’s no wonder it seems everyone’s not only balancing on the edge, they’ve gone well over it.
Viewed objectively — at least as objectively anyone can muster these days — it’s easy to see how everyone has lost all patience and tolerance for anything they don’t agree with or like. People have had enough.
Some of the most impactful and meaningful turns in American history have come from this place. Pushed to the limit by King George, our founding fathers staged a revolution that birthed the greatest nation the world has ever known. Pushed to the limit by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor, the United States entered World War II and turned the tide on many fronts.
This feeling of being pushed over a limit has shaped this year’s presidential election in many ways, some good and others not.
Record numbers of people turned out to vote in-person, absentee and by mail this year, and that is heartening. Voting is one of the great responsibilities those founding fathers and millions of servicemen and women in war have created and fought for. As I’m writing this, we still don’t know if President Donald Trump has been reelected or if former Vice President Joe Biden has won our nation’s highest elected office.
We do know that both Trump and Biden have so far each received more votes than any other presidential candidate in history.
As a handful of swing states continue to count huge volumes of mail-in ballots, emotions already worn raw are boiling over again with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud by both sides. That’s OK, because those claims have been made in every presidential election I can remember and will be hashed out in our federal courts.
What’s not OK is the upswell of angry, anguished and arrogant voices taking to social media to spread dissension and misinformation meant to inflame a violent response. Many of these are akin to adult temper tantrums that reminds me of children pouting because they were “unfairly” forced to eat a healthy meal instead of fast food.
Others go far beyond.
It’s most alarming to see more than a handful of people advocating taking up arms to force a different outcome than the election may provide. They claim it’s the “American way,” that we won our independence from England through an armed uprising and it’s time for another one.
The difference this time — and it’s a huge difference — is these are people advocating harm, and possibly death, to their own fellow Americans. This politically motivated “friendly fire” on U.S. citizens by other U.S. citizens on U.S. soil is something that must never happen.
Like it or not, this is our democratic process and while not perfect, it’s the foundation of what we and the rest of the world know as the American dream. That’s something worth supporting and a worthy outlet for the efforts of those who’ve “had enough.”
How to bring safety, order to Teton Pass
From the Nov. 4 Jackson Hole News & Guide
Building snowsheds — or snow bridges — on Teton Pass to prevent traffic-blocking avalanches? We wish it were that simple.
In partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network, writer Tom Hallberg and photographer Brad Boner explored other communities to see how they handle vital traffic corridors running through avalanche terrain.
Their four-part series started at home, then took them to Rogers Pass in British Columbia and Snoqualmie Pass outside Seattle, where they met avalanche forecasters, highway engineers, backcountry skiers and commuters. They examined infrastructure in those areas such as elevated bridges, snow sheds and nets built to mitigate avalanche hazards to major highway corridors.
The findings were conclusive: Massive funding would be required to build snow sheds or bridges on Teton Pass. But after citing the News&Guide’s deep dive into solutions for driving through avalanche terrain, town and county officials directed staff to include snow sheds in an update to an Integrated Transportation Plan that will come back to officials in December. Even though such structures are costly, some see possible future innovative designs that could create solutions that might, for example, double as wildlife crossings.
Meanwhile, snow nets or fences in avalanche starting zones have proven effective at both Snoqualmie and Rogers, but an array in Glory Bowl could end up being expensive due to the size, not to mention unsightly. However, a more modest snow net system for the start zones of Twin Slides and other, smaller avalanche paths on the pass could be more feasible.
A more immediate and cost-efficient solution to reduce the risk of skier-triggered slides that disrupt commuters and put lives at risk could be emulating the permit system on Rogers Pass.
Issuing user permits provides an opportunity to educate backcountry skiers, who would be required to watch educational videos or complete a simple safety course online. This would ensure all backcountry users understand the potential dangers to highway commuters below.
Revenue from permit sales could help fund the Teton Pass ambassador program that manages parking and skier behavior. The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bridger-Teton National Forest should collaborate and find a way to give the Pass Ambassador on-site enforcement authority in the form of writing tickets for parking and terrain closure violations.
The Bridger-Teton National Forest could use the permitting system as a way to communicate with skiers, who provide contact information when they get the permit. The national forest should consider closing access to Mt. Glory on days when avalanche danger is heightened.
A permit system could educate backcountry enthusiasts about the need for such closures, leaving no room for excuses when skiers violate them. Rule breakers would have their permits — which would double as a permit to park on and access trailheads on the pass — pulled.
On Rogers Pass, policing closures relies on stiff fines and an everyone-out-of-the-pool approach when violators leave tracks in closed zones. The slopes don’t reopen until fresh snow covers the illegal tracks — to deter copycats. That would also encourage skiers to apply peer pressure to make sure everyone plays by rules meant to ensure everyone who uses the pass — whether to get to work or enjoy a day off — respects avalanche danger and minimize risk to motorists.
One thing we agree on is that something needs to change. Teton Pass serves as a historic recreation area, but more importantly as a crucial artery for workers and commerce. It is a state highway first, and a recreational portal second. The Bridger-Teton and WYDOT have an obligation to work together in helping us achieve our needs to preserve this key interstate route, and also to preserve the safety of motorists and backcountry users for decades to come.
