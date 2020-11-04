Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
After election, let’s work together
From the Nov. 2 Cody Enterprise
There’s a good chance by the time you read this that you’ve already voted. If so, we thank you. If not, there’s hopefully still time, so go do it, as it’s one of the most important duties as a citizen of this great country.
Just as importantly, we hope we can all avoid being sore losers or poor sports if our candidates don’t win.
Whoever wins nationally, statewide or locally, we still have to live together in this town and this region of the country. Those who win, whether it’s school board or U.S. Senate, will be our representatives whether we voted for them or not.
That doesn’t mean it’s time to give up on the process if your candidate loses. Instead, talk to your new representative. Most are more than willing to hear the concerns of their constituents. If they’re doing their jobs correctly, they should be as willing to hear from the people they disagree with and at least be open to changing their mind on a particular issue.
As a country, too many of us have developed an us-against-them mindset, (many in the media are guilty of this too) but that’s not going to help solve any problems when the dust settles and the ballots are counted.
We need politicians who can reach across the aisle, and we need voters and citizens willing to put enough faith in the system to work through their representatives and bring them their concerns.
A pledge to nowhere?
From the Oct. 31 Gillette News Record
Last winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation spent $2.4 million plowing the highways in this region to keep them open and clear of snow.
This winter, it estimates that it will have only $800,000 available to do the same job.
In other words, Wyoming residents and the travelers who help pay the state’s bills will have service cut by two-thirds. With a budget cut by two-thirds, highways won’t be cleared as often or as well.
That affects school buses trying to get kids to and from school, a fact that alarmed school officials sufficiently to bring it up for discussion this week about the winter ahead.
That affects coal miners and oil field workers who depend on Highways 59 and 50 to get to their jobs — which still pay a significant portion of the state’s bills.
That affects people who live in the rural areas of this county and other counties who need to travel.
That affects people like you and me who simply need to get to work.
Who it evidently doesn’t affect are those who have pledged that the state Legislature absolutely will not pass — or perhaps even consider — any new taxes.
Four Campbell County legislators have proudly signed a pledge that they will not vote for any new taxes and that they will not spend any of the state’s rainy-day funds. To say that is short-sighted is an understatement.
It is worth noting that three of those legislators essentially won their offices in the primary election. None of them — Sen.-elect Troy McKeown, Rep.-elect John Bear and Rep.-elect Bill Fortner — has ever served a day in public office. They have never dealt with a budget the size of Wyoming’s and they never have had to legislate.
In essence, they have signed a pledge without having all of the facts, an action that could hamper Wyoming for years to come.
The state has severe financial problems brought on not so much by mismanagement as culture-shifting phenomena that officials have no control over. The world’s desire to control climate change and its view of fossil fuels cannot be ignored. The industry that has paid our bills for so long cannot be relied on to do so at the same level as the past.
That leaves two options: wither away into nothing or come up with new ways to help pay the bills.
Assuredly, government budgets can be cut. But they can’t be smashed to smithereens without significant impacts to services we rely on.
We choose to think that a thriving education system, robust post-secondary education, healthy health care, dependable state law enforcement and a safe road network are important and should be protected.
Wyoming’s citizen legislators have an unenviable task ahead of them in trying to move this state forward into the next decade and beyond. We would not be in the same position in Wyoming today if legislators in the 1970s didn’t come up with a plan to tax the mineral industry — against prevailing public opinion that to do so would limit development — and prepare for our future. That plan has carried us for 50 years. It can’t continue to do so — something the Legislature knew 20 years ago, and yet it has repeatedly kicked the can down the road.
Our lower spot on the state’s COVID list is to be noted, not celebrated
From the Oct 28 Riverton Ranger
As predicted, Fremont County no longer leads all Wyoming counties in coronavirus infections accumulated since mid-March.
Albany County was the first to catch up with us about 10 days ago. Since then, Laramie County has passed Fremont County and, as of Monday, Natrona County did as well.
This is something to note, not something to celebrate.
If it had happened because Fremont County had slowed community spread of the virus significantly, allowing another county’s statistics to surpass ours, then we would have something to be proud of.
But that’s not what happened. Numbers locally are spiking, with new infection rates far exceeding anything we’ve seen in the previous seven months of the pandemic.
No, the reason that we are now No. 4 on this dubious list instead of No. 1 is that three other big counties are struggling just as badly as we are.
Predictably, Albany County is having problems since the University of Wyoming reopened for the fall semester. Given that hundreds of Fremont County students attend the University of Wyoming and that thousands of Fremont County residents are alumni of UW, the problems in Albany County are of local significance virtually everywhere in the state.
Ditto, to an extent, Laramie County. That’s where Cheyenne is, and Cheyenne is the state capital. It’s also the largest city in Wyoming, and it’s a crossroads city where two major interstate highways intersect. COVID was bound to get bad there sooner or later, particularly if the virus continued to thrive into the fall. Unfortunately, it has.
And Natrona County, where the county seat is Casper, Wyoming’s other “metropolis” finally is on the frightening coronavirus bandwagon as well, now seeing daily and weekly increases of infection at a rate that used to be reserved only for Fremont County.
In terms of what the virus wants to do, so to speak, there really isn’t much encouragement coming along. November arrives on Sunday. We’ve already been driven inside by the coldest three-day period of October weather in local history. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, further signaling and encouraging the hunker-down part of the year to begin. That’s when people tend to get sicker.
Accompanying all of this is a continuing, distressing tendency among many of us to give up on trying to stop coronavirus spread. That makes it difficult for people who take the virus seriously, who are at risk for deathly illness if they do get it, and for schools and other public institutions that really have no choice but to try to slow the spread so that they can keep operating.
Alarming COVID-19 trends show Wyoming can do more to slow virus
From the Nov. 1 Casper Star-Tribune
When COVID-19 first emerged in Wyoming, we worried about the possibility of a deadly virus moving rampant through our community. We worried that it would infiltrate long-term care facilities, infecting our society’s most vulnerable members. We feared the prospect of overcrowded hospitals and sickened health care workers. And most of all, we ached over the likelihood of Wyomingites dying painful, lonely deaths.
Those fears, early in the pandemic, were only partially realized. There were illnesses and deaths, closures and restrictions, but not to the degree that we all feared. Our state reopened. People went on with their lives.
But the threat never went away, even as the state eased restrictions and people began to practice less vigilance. Perhaps we thought our small population and wide open spaces would keep the virus from firmly taking root here.
But it has. Since mid-September, cases have exploded in Wyoming. Hospitalizations have skyrocketed. So have the number of COVID-19 related deaths. Consider that for most of the pandemic, about 20 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide on any given day. Current hospitalizations are six times that number.
September, meanwhile, had been the deadliest month for coronavirus in Wyoming, with 13 deaths. We shattered that mark this month, with 37 deaths in October and 87 on the year.
In October, Wyoming also set new records for cases per day, total active cases and average cases per day. Twenty-three long-term care facilities in Wyoming have now been home to cases, according to the Wyoming Health Department. In short, every statistic that’s available is serving as a blinking red warning light.
Things are almost certainly going to get worse in the short term. Hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag a few weeks behind cases. If that holds true, we can expect more crowded hospitals and higher death tolls in November.
And yet, too few are taking simple steps to keep their neighbors, family and friends safe. A few weeks ago, officials at the state’s largest hospital, Wyoming Medical Center, said they were so full that doctors had to hold 17 patients in the emergency room for lack of space. They announced that, with the exception of a few medical conditions, there wasn’t space to accept patients from outside Natrona County. They asked the community to step up and help our doctors and nurses by taking simple steps to slow COVID’s spread.
It’s hard to know exactly how much people took that news to heart. But we do know that the surge has only increased since then. Now, Wyoming ranks near the top of the nation for new cases.
We have to get this pandemic under control. If we don’t, more people will die. If we don’t, our hospitals will continue to fill up. And at some point, if trends continue, officials will be forced to close schools and shutter some businesses once gain.
The great irony is that it wouldn’t require a great effort to change this trend. We don’t have to make do with less or give up the things we love. We don’t have to sacrifice money or even our time. Wearing face coverings when you run errands, maintaining social distancing in public and washing hands regularly would go a long way.
Consider Natrona County schools. Even as cases have shot up in the Casper area, there has not been a documented case of a student or staff member infecting another person within a school facility. It’s not a coincidence that school facilities are also the places in our community with the most safeguards and protections.
Gov. Mark Gordon has repeatedly advocated for personal responsibility. He has stressed that Wyomingites will do the right thing. It’s time to prove whether that’s true. If you care about our community and our state, now’s the time to show it.
Subsidies can be helpful, but Washington wastes tax dollars
From the Oct. 29 Powell Tribune
As the election nears, the federal spigot is flowing with agricultural subsidies. Most estimates of the funding President Donald Trump is promising peg this year’s amount at about $40 billion. The New York Times is estimating it could go as high as $48 billion.
The assistance is surely appreciated. Agriculture is operating on razor thin margins, and farmers are aging. The industry isn’t offering the opportunity it once did, and young people, eager for lucrative careers, are looking to other industries in other states.
This is no knock on the farmers who avail themselves of federal funding. They need it. But as with anything coming down from Washington, the money is a stew of big government politics as usual.
Trump’s critics have zeroed in on this sudden surge in farm support — much of which comes from outside the traditional channels, such as the five-year Farm Bill — as a means to shore up support from his base. While many of these critics are motivated more by a support for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden than any serious scrutiny of federal waste — and would praise the funding if it came from Biden — they do have a point.
Farmers are a key voting bloc for the president. At an election rally in Wisconsin in September, Trump announced an additional $13 billion in coronavirus relief for U.S. farmers and ranchers, which more than doubled federal assistance to the industry.
The Times reports that, as a result of subsidies included in the current Farm Bill and those coming through Trump’s executive order, two out of every five dollars American farmers receive this year will come directly from taxpayers.
In 2018, critics of Trump’s trade tariffs warned that targeted countries would respond with retaliatory tariffs of their own. The subsequent trade war would hit farmers hard, and sure enough, that’s what happened.
As with many problems the federal government creates, the federal government came up with a solution that involves spending more taxpayer money. (Little side note: the national debt now sits at over $27 trillion.) The government created the Market Facility Program (MFP) to compensate farmers for the low prices resulting from the trade war.
However, much of this funding isn’t going to the farmers who need it the most. According to an analysis by the Environmental Working Group, the top 1% of farms in terms of revenue, received 16% of MFP payments, with the average total payment for any farm in that category being $524,689. The bottom 80% of farms got just 23% of the payments, for an average of $9,190 per farm. The analysis also found that thousands of the recipients of the money lived in cities or on golf courses.
A report by the Government Accounting Office found that eight of the 25 farms that received the largest payments through the MFP qualified under what’s called “active personal management.” To fit that category, all a recipient needs to do is dial into a few shareholder conferences every year.
In August, the USDA released new rules that would redefine “active personal management” as 500 hours per year, which is considerably less than your average farmer puts in. And these new rules apply only to traditional farm subsidy programs and not the MFP or the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which has provided billions to farmers impacted by the pandemic.
It should be noted that, according to EWG’s farm subsidy database, since 1995, federal subsidies going to Wyoming producers are overwhelmingly paid out to family farms. In Park County, the only recipient that isn’t a family farm is the Farm Service Agency, which provides payments to family farms.
While farmers are benefiting from the funding and might not survive without it, a deeper look at where the money is going shows that for every dollar the fed spends well, several more is wasted. We’d be better off if a lot less of our paychecks went to Washington.
Be careful on those slick winter roads
From the Oct. 28 Green River Star
As much as any of us hate to admit it, winter weather has arrived.
Along with having to worry about shoveling driveways and sidewalks, many of Green River’s residents will also contend with slick roads and the possibility of driving during a nasty blizzard at some point during the next several months.
We’ll keep our request short this week: Please drive carefully.
The first storms of the year tend to result in a lot of vehicle collisions as people are not used to driving on snow and ice. While much of the weekend storm has melted off by the time anyone reads this, the fact remains that we should brace ourselves for winter driving.
There are some easy things to do when it comes to winter driving. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, driving slowly is an important thing to remember. On slick surfaces, it takes longer to stop a vehicle and a slower moving vehicle stops much quicker than a vehicle following the speed limit. With that in mind, people should also remember to increase the distance between their vehicle and a vehicle they’re following because of that enhanced stopping distance.
It’s also not a bad idea to prepare a winter emergency kit for each vehicle. Blankets, jumper cables and emergency lighting are good essentials to have on hand.
Finally, remember to make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. At this point, everyone knows how a seat belt can save a person’s life. Buckling up is a no-brainer and will prevent that annoying buckle-up sound cue from ruining your favorite song.
Winter is on our doorstep. It’s time we face facts and drive safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.