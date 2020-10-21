Tackle danger
From the Oct. 7 Jackson Hole News & Guide
People are drawn to Jackson Hole largely because of its great potential for adventure. Adventure calls all around us in the mountains, rivers and open lands. Adventure brings exhilaration, adrenaline, satisfaction and inherent danger.
Let’s pause on the topic of danger. A response to danger offers a range of reactions largely boiled down to either fear or focus.
As a community we need to focus now on eliminating the dangers of the expected and now prevalent fall season surge of Covid-19 and wildland fire expansion. A seemingly incongruent pair, the reality is danger to our community lurks in both.
Wildland fires are raging across the West, and resources are scarce to battle flames once they get out of control. Within the past 10 days about a dozen suspected abandoned campfires have turned into forest fires. The largest of these, the Pilgrim Creek Fire, is more than 230 acres. The flurry of fires coincided with the advent of elk hunting season with rifles.
Along with state-mandated hunter safety courses and rifle safety precautions, those harvesting game on the forest should also practice wildland fire safety.
We’re living through historically challenging times, and carelessness is sure to make them worse.
While the danger from fire season is waning, danger from the COVID-19 pandemic is ramping up. We’re all weary and want life to return to normal, but the fight isn’t over.
Warning signals are all around us: The state’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases, now at 98 per day, is the highest level since the pandemic began. Teton County is back in the red “high risk” phase, setting new records for daily new cases and current active cases and seeing an outbreak of the virus among our most vulnerable, the residents of St. John’s Living Center. Look at the outbreak maps and red surrounds us.
Public health officials warn that we are at a turning point, and we’re spreading the coronavirus between friends and family.
The News&Guide editorial board echoes this urgent public health advice:
Wear a mask in public buildings, standing in lines or in places where 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.
Stay home when sick, even with mild signs or symptoms.
Reduce your errands and trips to the grocery store.
Keep group sizes small and maintain physical distance.
Wash hands frequently.
Work from home if possible.
Limit exposure to others outside your immediate family.
Follow statewide and countywide health orders, recommendations and guidelines.
A small sacrifice of increasing our collective focus on vigilance will be rewarded with the return of more adventurous days ahead.
Following signs not that difficult
From the Oct. 12 Cody Enterprise
Perhaps you’ve become immune to them: those orange cones along the side of Sheridan Avenue and the work-zone signs that announce a lower speed limit, road closed or no left turn.
But the incident last week, when a truck crashed through a road-closed sign and nearly collided with a skid steer and operator at 16th and Sheridan Avenue, should be a reminder to all of why those signs are there.
They aren’t just there to inconvenience us, and the fines for breaking the rule aren’t there just to annoy us. They’re there to keep us, and more importantly, road workers safe.
The roadwork on Sheridan has been relatively painless for drivers, but we all knew when it moved to the busy 16th and Sheridan intersection it would get more complicated.
What we didn’t expect was how much trouble people would have with basic instructions. No left turn means just that, yet countless drivers have ignored the traffic controls and then expressed frustrations at the construction workers who are just doing their jobs.
WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said there have been multiple violations and carelessness by drivers in the work zone recently, with the majority being Park County drivers.
Left-hand turns through the construction zone are illegal. And if you can’t figure that out, don’t be surprised if you see flashing lights behind you as the police department will have a bigger presence in the area to deter you from ignoring the signs.
Come on people. If you are from here, then you know there are multiple ways to get where you need to go, and taking a slight detour is not going to take that much, or any, extra time.
Many of us at the Enterprise normally use the 16th and Sheridan intersection to get home. However, since work there began, most of us have adjusted to take different routes to avoid the area completely.
If you can’t avoid the area, then be patient and follow the rules. It’s really shouldn’t be that difficult.
Fight a common foe and get a flu shot
From the Oct. 6 Powell Tribune
In a normal year, the arrival of flu season would mean we hear about taking extra precautions as influenza starts spreading. But in the not-at-all-normal year of 2020, we’ve taken the most extreme public health measures of our lifetimes — closing schools this spring, limiting large gatherings, encouraging the use of face masks, shutting down hospitals and care centers to families and other visitors, taking temperatures at schools, keeping our distance and the list goes on.
So as flu season arrives in 2020, many of us are weary of virus-related precautions. We understand: COVID-19 has made this year especially difficult. But even though you may be tired of reading about COVID-19 and now influenza, we still need to take these viruses seriously and do what we can to prevent their spread in our community.
A key way to combat influenza is to get a flu shot. The Wyoming Department of Health called flu shots “more important than ever this year.” Influenza viruses will be circulating along with COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months.
“Because there are fewer restrictions in Wyoming now than in the spring, we are concerned about the potential harm to our residents and strain on our healthcare system from the combined threat of both influenza and COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer.
Even if you’re not considered high risk for either virus, you mostly likely know people who are — loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers or classmates. Out of compassion for others, let’s be willing to take steps to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and influenza.
While we hope an effective vaccine for COVID-19 will be available soon, you can get a flu shot now. Since flu viruses change frequently, Harrist said the vaccine is updated every season. Health officials recommend the shot for everyone 6 months of age and older.
Locally, Park County Public Health will be offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic Wednesday at the Park County Fairgrounds. Shots will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., and cost $25 for adults and $20 for children. In addition, shots are available at clinics and pharmacies in the area.
It’s also important to continue taking precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Cases are on the rise in Park County, with 58 confirmed and probable active cases as of Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The county saw 31 new cases over the course of five days this past week, Dr. Aaron Billin said in a Sunday update.
It’s a trend we don’t want to see in our communities, and we hope the COVID-19 pandemic ends soon.
“The pandemic will be over when the virus mutates and fades away and/or if we develop enough immunity to the virus through widespread infection, a vaccine, or a combination of both,” wrote Dr. Mike Tracy with 307Health in the clinic’s recent newsletter. “There are many possibilities to wade through, and — with the march of time — we are experiencing many social and political challenges.”
While many of those challenges may be outside of our control, we can take steps to keep ourselves healthy and help curb the spread of these viruses. That starts with leading a healthy lifestyle — eating well, drinking enough water, exercising and getting a good night’s sleep. Of course, the other measures you hear about often — washing your hands, staying home when sick, keeping social distance and wearing a face covering — also remain important.
We know it’s advice you’ve heard countless times in 2020, but in order to fight familiar foes and new ones this cold/flu season, we all need to do our part.
