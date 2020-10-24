Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
For whatever reason appeals to you, please wear a mask
From the Oct. 18 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Do it for your grandma or grandpa.
Do it for your child’s teacher. Or the nurse at the local hospital. Or the neighbor kid who has to move germ-covered shopping carts to and from the parking lot all day.
Do it because it’s the right thing to do, and because thousands of other people are doing it for you.
If you can’t bring yourself to be that selfless, do it because it will benefit you – both now and in the long run – as more places remain open and available to you.
Whatever the reason, for heaven’s sake, JUST DO IT ALREADY!
Do what, you ask? WEAR A @#%& MASK!
Wait, wait, wait. Screaming and cursing in anger isn’t a good way to convince someone to do something you want them to do! (Sorry, folks, we let our frustrations get the better of us there for a second.)
Let’s calm down and try a different approach, such as this imaginary TV commercial:
“Welcome to Wyoming, where we take care of one another ... in good times (show scene of two ranchers loading bales of hay onto a trailer) ... and not so good (cut to a scene of several Good Samaritans helping someone dig their car out of a deep snowdrift).
“And during a global pandemic like the one that arrived in the Cowboy State back in March, that care and support comes in some new ways (show two people putting on masks before they walk into a hardware store) – some that are even a bit uncomfortable. It means giving people 6 feet or more of space if they don’t live under the same roof you do. It means steering clear of grocery stores and other businesses during times set aside for the most vulnerable among us. It means staying home and away from others whenever you feel sick.
“And yes, it means wearing a mask or other type of face covering whenever social distancing isn’t possible, such as inside retail stores and in other public places.
“We know, we know. It’s not comfortable, and no one likes being told they ‘have to’ do something. That’s why our leaders haven’t imposed a mask mandate, and most stores aren’t kicking you out when you walk in with your face uncovered.
“But as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches new record highs every day across Wyoming, we all need to do our part to take care of one another ... to keep our friends and neighbors healthy ... to keep our local businesses open and thriving ... to keep our kids in school, where we know they learn best ... to keep our senior centers open so those most vulnerable to the highly contagious virus can see the ones they love.
“You get the point. And because here in Wyoming we live by the 10 ethics contained in the Code of the West, let’s all focus for a minute on No.4: “Do what has to be done.” Today, that means wearing a mask so that tomorrow – or as soon as possible – we can get back to normal.
“Remember: This is just for now, not forever.”
(With apologies to the Wyoming Department of Health for co-opting their current pandemic marketing theme.)
Or maybe you’re the intellectual type who isn’t swayed by emotional pleas. You’ll make your choices based on facts, thank you very much.
Great! Here are just a few from recent stories in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and other media:
Each day for more than three weeks now, the number of active cases of the novel coronavirus has been rising to new record levels in Wyoming. As of Wednesday, there were 1,859 people statewide trying to fight off the illness. Laramie County accounted for 293 of those cases, which was nearly 222% higher than two weeks earlier, when active cases totaled 91. And they’ve nearly doubled in the past week. (Source: Wyoming Department of Health data)
Despite a commonly circulated myth that COVID-19 is no worse than influenza, the data shows that globally, about 3-4% of people die of COVID-19, while the mortality rate for the flu is less than 0.1%. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the largest number of people who have died in a single flu season in the U.S. is 61,000 in 2017-18. But so far more than 216,000 have died in just seven months in the U.S. of COVID-19. In fact, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is quickly approaching the total number who died from the flu in the past six years combined, 229,000. (Source: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/past-seasons.html)
So far, 57 of those have been our Wyoming friends and neighbors. Yes, nearly twice as many people have died in car crashes on Wyoming roadways so far this year. But why do people have to die to be statistically important? Also as of Wednesday, more than 8,100 people have been lab-confirmed positive or listed as probable for COVID-19. Many of them are still suffering the after-effects of the illness, which could last for weeks, months or even the rest of their lives. (Source: WDH data)
Nationwide, nearly 8 million people have suffered from COVID-19. And health experts have been warning for months of a fall and winter “surge” of coronavirus cases and deaths. On Tuesday, 36 states – including Wyoming – were experiencing just that. But researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said late last month that between 95,000 and 100,000 lives could be saved if 95% of Americans wear masks now and during the winter months. (Source: Newsweek magazine online, Sept. 26)
After hovering around 20 virus-induced hospitalizations in late September, Wyoming has seen that number more than double in recent weeks, reaching a record high of 56 hospitalizations last Friday. (Source: WDH data)
While Cheyenne and Laramie hospital officials aren’t too concerned at this point about their ICU capacity, what happens if the situation continues to worsen? And what about the smaller facilities in rural parts of the state? What do they do if they’re suddenly overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, leaving no room for other emergency situations?
And for those who think we all just need to get COVID-19 and let the chips fall where they may, the director general of the World Health Organization this past week said, “ ... herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it. Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak, let alone a pandemic. It is scientifically and ethically problematic.” (Source: Fortune magazine online, Oct. 14)
Whatever you need to hear, in whatever way you need to hear it, the message is the same: Until a proven vaccine is widely available to the world’s population, we need to protect one another in every way possible.
So please find a mask you can live with, hang it from your rearview mirror and put it on whenever you’re around other people.
This shouldn’t be a political issue, no one’s trampling on your rights, and your age or current health don’t factor into the decision. It’s simply about protecting the life and livelihood of everyone – including you. We’re just asking you to do the (logical/scientifically proven/ethically correct/compassionate) thing here. Please, as Nike would say, “Just Do It.”
Who’s zooming who?
From the Oct. 17 Gillette News Record
It seems the movers and shakers within the Wyoming small college community are all for promoting higher education in the Cowboy State.
They are, that is, until that promotion threatens their own institutions.
That was one selfish, non-progressive message sent Wednesday during the second of two hearings to gather public input into breaking Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District into its own.
Bob Baumgartner, chairman of the Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees, spoke out against Campbell County’s application, arguing that allowing Gillette College to be self-governed doesn’t bring anything new or unique to the overall landscape of community colleges in the state.
Another reason is money. He’s afraid a new college district would dilute the state allocation of money for the seven existing districts because the pie would be divided eight ways instead.
There hasn’t been a new college district created in Wyoming since 1968, which is enough evidence that it’s well past time for expansion. This really isn’t a true expansion because the new district would govern an institution already established in the system.
However, if Baumgartner and others around the state want to maintain there’s no room at the inn for a Campbell County college district, we can do that as well.
And we can do it with Baumgartner’s own arguments, starting with what’s new and unique.
While true that breaking Gillette College into its own district doesn’t change what’s offered and available at state community colleges, it’s also true that Gillette College has historically been a very progressive and evolving institution.
Our $18 million Pronghorn Center is just the tip of the iceberg that has seen our community invest tens of millions of dollars into our college. State-of-the-art technical education facilities and the Area 59 tech makerspace provide a unique level of education not available anywhere else in Wyoming.
Before the NWCCD abruptly eliminated all athletics except rodeo, Gillette College’s programs — athletically and academically — were perennial winners and frequently ranked nationally.
In fact, there’s a strong argument that when considering the overall landscape of community colleges in the state, Gillette College brings much more to the table than Eastern Wyoming College.
Then there’s the fact that Gillette College serves about 60% more students than EWC. Based on fall enrollment numbers from 2019 (the pandemic makes this year’s numbers skewed), Gillette had more than 2,400 students compared to about 1,500 for Eastern.
If the absolute maximum number of community college districts in Wyoming has to be capped at seven forever, then perhaps Baumgartner should consider — for the greater good — dissolving his district and become part of another.
Of course, that’s a rather absurd “solution,” but not much more so than suggesting Gillette College doesn’t have anything unique or new to offer. The truth is, once broken from the NWCCD that has an all-Sheridan board, our district has the potential for being the state’s leader in small college innovation.
It’s often said that you can’t put a price tag on good education. Seems that’s true unless someone threatens to take a bite out of your bottom line.
Baugmarter argued Wednesday that approving the new district would “further weaken every existing community college” in the state.
If this goes through and Campbell County voters ultimately approve raising our property taxes to pay for an independent Gillette College, that will be an opportunity for Baumgaqrtner and other small college communities to pay more to support theirs as well.
It only weakens other districts if their communities and their commitment to higher education are weaker than ours.
The argument shows that Gillette will have to fight jealousy and territorialism if it is to become its own district. A key strategy will have to be to show that we’re all in it together for the betterment of Wyoming and its youth.
Sasse and civics
From the Oct. 15 Riverton Ranger
Ben Sasse, U.S. senator from our neighboring state of Nebraska, used a good portion of his time with Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday to ruminate on the subject of civics, more particularly, the difference between civics and politics.
He reminisced about a time when people as different as Supreme Court nominees Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia “could both go through the Senate and get confirmation votes of 98 or 98 votes.”
Civics, said the senator, “is the stuff we’re all supposed to agree on regardless of our policy differences, so there’s another way we talk about the rules of the road. Civics 101 is the stuff like ‘Congress writes laws, the executive branch enforces them, the courts apply them.’
“None of that stuff should be different if you’re Republican or a Democrat, or Libertarian or a Green Party member. This is basic civics. Civics is the stuff that all Americans should agree on.”
Sasse’s remarks generated a bit of useful discussion nationwide. Clearly, the senator delivered them from a posture of longing for better old days. Unsaid in the speech, but implied strongly, was the civics fact that presidents get to nominate Supreme Court justices, and the Senate approves them.
It’s always easy, of course, to deliver a moralistic lecture when you’re the one in control of the situation — as Sasse and the Republicans are in their hurry-up nomination of Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Sasse continued, saying that the difference between civics and politics is that “politics is the stuff that happens underneath civics. Civics is the overarching stuff where Americans agree in common. Politics is the subordinate, less-important stuff that we differ about.”
Politics also is the way “policy,” which comes from the same root word, gets made. So, yes, it is important and valuable to consider civic duties and responsibilities and meanings as we evaluate the votes and speeches and results of politics.
While we’re at this civic practice, can we really be expect to forget that four years ago, this very same, civics-minded, national explainer of civic duty, Sen. Ben Sasse, wouldn’t even shake hands with Merrick Garland, the Supreme Court nominee put forth by then-President Barack Obama10 months before the presidential election? Now he’s fully on board with the Barrett rush job 20 days before the new election.
Perhaps someone can worm out a bit of civics in there somewhere, but in this case the senator’s actions speak much more loudly than his words.
And that’s the perpetual trouble in trying to find our balance here. In their isolated, five-minute context on Monday morning, Sasse’s remarks had real heft and moment. The concept is something all of us ought to think about more often than we do. It’s the old urgency vs. importance conflict, with urgency seeming to win every time.
Truly, it would be hard to think of a person in national politics who could deliver such a lecture and not be ridiculed as hypocritical the moment the speech ends. That’s what happened to Sen. Ben Sasse in some circles, and not without justification. But at least he tried.
Interestingly, noting that Sasse had referred to his own remarks as a eighth-grade civics lesson, an actual eighth-grade student wrote an essay about it that gained a bit of national attention.
The 13-year-old didn’t exactly hit it out of the park, but when asked to think about civics, he gave it a shot.
And maybe that’s where the senator’s sermon can find its best footing. He’s right that the eighth-graders ought to learn about civics, because it will get a lot harder to do as they get older.
Politics will make the civics road very, very bumpy, if it doesn’t block it all together.
