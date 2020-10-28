Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
If legislators want to act like spoiled teens, ground them
From the Oct. 25 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(Editor’s note: We hate to keep reaching for childish, condescending metaphors when writing about Wyoming legislators in this space. But until they grow up and do their jobs, we feel we have no choice. To the adults in the state Senate and House of Representatives who have to suffer these ongoing indignities, we sincerely apologize.)
If many of our state lawmakers are going to continue to act like rebellious teenagers, the “parents” in both chambers should take their car keys away and ground them.
Unfortunately, such appears to be the situation, yet again, as the calendar turns ever closer to another legislative session without a shred of evidence that legislators have done their homework.
In fact, some of them seem to be spending more time whining about the rules than paying attention to their studies.
“But, Dad, I don’t know why I have to propose a bill to raise ... t ... t ... t ... taxes when the coal industry is going to bounce back any minute. It’s a waste of time!”
“Aww, Mom, really? My friends in the Republican Party are going to laugh me out of the chamber if I propose raising the ... t ... t ... t .... taxes on alcohol ... or tobacco ... or property. And don’t even try to talk to me about that ridiculous idea you and Dad have to tax corporate or personal income! ... (AWKWARD SILENCE) ... They might put my picture on a website, label me a RINO and refuse to give me any money for my next reelection campaign! You know I can’t stand up to that kind of peer pressure!”
“Oh sure, not only do you want me to be the laughingstock of my friend group for the bills I sponsor, now you want me to cover half my beautiful face, too? This is too much!”
In response, House Speaker Steve Harshman and Senate President Drew Perkins, both R-Casper, need to bring the hammer down.
They should put members of the Joint Revenue Interim Committee on notice. If they fail to sponsor at least three serious, large-scale methods of generating new income before the session starts Jan. 12, next year’s longer general session will essentially be run like another budget session.
What does that look like? It means no bills about things like gun rights, teacher accountability or further restricting abortion. No unnecessary bills like “Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl Legacy Week” or “Wild Horse Highway-designation” or “State amphibian.” If it’s not related to solving the state’s $1.5 billion budget deficit, it doesn’t get introduced.
It means no more kicking the can down the road by imposing deeper cuts and draining the state’s “rainy day” fund. It means long days of committee meetings and short floor sessions until some meaningful legislation is produced. Essentially, it’s a special session with a single purpose – doing what should have been done years, if not decades, ago.
And it means you either wear a mask everywhere you go inside the Capitol or you lose your seat at the table.
It’s time to finally get down to brass tacks, folks. And the 2021 general session has to be the line in the sand. It must be the point at which people will look back years from now and say “The Wyoming Legislature finally stopped relying on the rollercoaster fortunes of the fossil fuel industries and put the state’s economy on solid ground.”
Because the alternative is too horrifying to consider. Already, we’re seeing and hearing about the changes wrought by Gov. Mark Gordon’s first round of 10% budget cuts. No more Wyoming PACE program to help keep seniors in their homes. No more prosecution of lower-level offenses like misdemeanor theft and property destruction. Not even a guarantee that state highways will be plowed this winter as well as they have been in the past (though WYDOT officials say they’ll do their best).
The irony here is that the very people who claim they don’t want to risk Wyoming’s way of life by raising taxes are doing exactly that by doing nothing. They’re apparently willing to let small towns suffer without guaranteed revenue from the state. They’re willing to drain the state’s reserves and let future generations deal with the fallout. They’re willing to further jeopardize people’s mental and physical health in the middle of a pandemic, rather than fully fund the Wyoming Department of Health.
We understand the hesitancy to pass new taxes. It’s not an easy thing to do, especially as many Wyomingites are in real financial trouble due to the ongoing pandemic, the struggles of the state’s coal industry and more. But the state’s financial trouble is real, too.
Of course, these same petulant teens don’t care about anyone by themselves. Why else would they try to tie the hands of the state health officer and keep her from imposing measures that – God forbid – protect the health of the most vulnerable among us? They essentially are saying, “To hell with that! I’ll take my chances. Don’t tell me what I can and can’t do!” (Sound familiar, parents?)
Tomorrow, Gov. Gordon is expected give the Joint Appropriations Committee a preview of his supplemental budget. Even projecting the best-case October forecast from the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, it likely won’t be pretty.
On Nov. 19-20, the Revenue Committee has one more chance to get its homework done and create some significant revenue-generating proposals.
So what’ll it be, legislators? Put on the mask, do the hard work and get the keys back, or face 40 working days next year being grounded, digging through a backlog of work and wishing you could get together with your friends? The choice is yours.
Coronavirus mental health toll can't be ignored
From the Oct. 25 Riverton Ranger
An ongoing topic for social scientists, political scientists, economists, law-enforcement professionals, mental health workers, doctors and researchers in the generations to come will be calculating the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in this country in ways that dig deeper than simple infection, transmission and fatality statistics.
We hope we are wrong, but new numbers revealed last week by Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen suggest a troubling trend already.
The coroner noted an increase locally in the first three-quarters of the year in both deaths by suicide and opioid misuse.
Stratmoen noted, accurately, that the statistics rise and fall as a matter of course. Sometimes there's no obvious reason for the fluctuation. It's not certain that pressures and hardships related to COVID mean more people have killed themselves or turned to illegal drug use with fatal consequences.
But it's also true that never before have such statistics accompanied the larger health, economic and social impacts visited upon us by coronavirus. This is new territory for us in virtually every aspect of human life, including mental health.
That latter correlation, if it exists, will be important to confirm and quantify as much as possible. This probably won't be the last time a viral pandemic affects our nation. It certainly isn't the first, but it is either the worst in our nation's history or about to become so.
We Americans are prone to taking satisfaction, even comfort, in believing that problems facing the nation "happen to someone else." There are so many of us, close to 350 million in all, that there are enough people who dodge a specific problem to make this lack of empathy livable.
If you don't get Covid-19, then you're less likely to be worried about it affecting other people. That's human nature, in part, but many would say it also is a peculiar kind of American nature as well, one that enables us to insulate ourselves from problems rather than deal with them helpfully and cooperatively.
"Not my problem," is an overwhelmingly common response in this country to issues that fall outside the realm of our personal difficulty. Very, very few of us have never spoken those words, or at least thought them. It's an easy way out of participating in large-scale problem-solving.
Even if you personally haven't become ill with COVID-19, even if someone you know and love hasn't been sickened or killed by it, you have been affected by it -- at work, at school, in your checkbook, your activities -- and your mind.
When the county coroner was making his presentation to the Fremont County commissioners, there wasn't time, nor was it the place, to delve much more deeply into the statistics. And that's not the job of the coroner or the commissioners, anyway. Going forward, however, it will be someone's job, as it must be. The more we can learn about how widespread crises affect individuals in our country, the better able to deal with future problems we will be.
That's the idea, at least, in light of the terrible health toll, the isolating and depressing social toll, and the devastating economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has brought to America in 2020, and is certain to continue bringing in 2021. You might have dodged the infection bullet so far, but there's lots of other lead flying, too. It makes sense to understand it as well as we possibly can, because this coronavirus business is going to be with us for longer than any of us thought.
Wyoming stands at a crossroads. Think local this election.
From the Oct. 25 Casper Star-Tribune
If you’re like most people, you might be feeling a little election fatigue these days.
After all, we’ve been bombarded with advertisements, endorsements, pundits and social media posts concerning the presidential election for well more than a year. It’s a stressful, contentious subject for many, and it’s understandable if you want to turn to something less polarizing.
But the Nov. 3 election has big implications that extend well beyond the presidential race. Wyoming is facing an economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and structural changes in how our country powers itself. In large part that crisis will be addressed, not by the Congress and the future president, but by the 90 men and women who comprise the Wyoming Legislature. The majority of them are up for election this year, meaning you have a say in the people who will steer Wyoming through these uncertain waters.
The choice is hardly academic. Some lawmakers maintain the solution to Wyoming’s challenges is to support what has worked in the past – namely, the fossil fuel industry – while cutting government services considerably. Others have argued for a transition to a more diversified Wyoming economy while changing how we raise revenue to support government services that we rely on.
The point of this editorial isn’t to argue in favor of one approach over another, although this board has written before that it favors the latter approach. Rather, it’s important that Wyoming residents realize what is exactly at stake in this election and then participate in the political process. Otherwise, they will miss their opportunity to have a say in decisions that will affect Wyoming for generations to come.
Similarly, many of us will decide who will steer our city and county governments. And again, those leaders will have a critical role to play as Wyoming looks to turn around its economic fortunes and establish a way forward. Ironically, it is the elected officials who receive the least focus and attention that often have the greatest impact on our lives. We focus on the presidential and congressional races, but it is your city and town councils that decide on matters that affect you the most directly: How many police officers will patrol your streets? What development will be allowed in your community? Will the old library be refurbished?
The good news is there is still plenty of time to educate yourself, make your decision and cast a ballot. Make time to vote this year, even as we all are trying simply to get through another day. Our state, our communities, will benefit from your participation in our democracy. Don’t let this opportunity go to waste.
Make your vote count in election
From the Oct. 26 Cody Enterprise
The general election is nearly upon us and we urge you to get out and vote next Tuesday.
Casting a ballot is the best opportunity most of us will ever get to have a say in who will represent us, what issues they will address and how they will spend our money.
While most attention is focused on the presidency, local offices are just as important, if not more so, to our daily lives. Most of the regulations and ordinances that affect us personally are decided by city, county and state elected officials.
The biggest local race is for Cody School Board, as nine candidates are vying for four available seats on the board.
House District 50 has a race going too, with a Republican and Independent both running for the spot.
There’s one challenged race for the West Park Hospital Board, and three candidates are running to fill two seats on the Northwest College board.
And while many of you have already cast your ballot in early voting, for those who haven’t you can learn more about the local and state candidates in our special voting section in this issue.
Read about what the candidates say they will do if elected and decide if you agree. Listen to what their priorities are and see how they align with yours. Then make the best choice for you and your family.
There are many reasons to participate in the current elections. We urge all voters to take necessary precautions and cast their ballots.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you’re not sure where you vote go to parkcounty.us/pcelections/pollingplaces.html
Make your voice heard.
Don’t let the shelves at Loaves and Fishes go bare
From the Oct. 22 Powell Tribune
Every October for more than 30 years, kids have gone door-to-door in Powell to collect canned goods — a longtime community-wide effort to ensure shelves are replenished at Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes going into the busy holiday season. But like so many large events in 2020, the annual food drive has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only is it a concern to organize dozens of volunteers to go door-to-door to collect donations, but all of those food items must be sorted and stored at the Powell Annex; in years past, volunteers have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in a crowded room to do so.
We understand the health concerns and logistical headache of planning a huge food drive in 2020, especially as Park County has seen COVID cases rise in recent weeks.
But here’s the good news: You can still easily support Loaves and Fishes, even if the fall food drive isn’t happening.
Food donations can be dropped off in receptacles at both local grocery stores — Blair’s Super Market and Mr. D’s Food Center. That means you don’t have to take the food all the way home, store it and remember to have it ready on a specific night to be collected. Once you’ve paid for groceries, you can just drop off non-perishable donations in the bins, and volunteers will collect it for Loaves and Fishes. It’s that simple.
The food pantry will then make sure all food items go to families and individuals in need. We know 2020 has been a difficult year for many. That’s why we can’t let our support for Loaves and Fishes waver. Instead, let’s make this a year our community floods the shelves with donations for the nonprofit.
If you are able to give, the pantry needs peanut butter, pasta, pancake mix, rice, cereal and canned goods, including fruits, vegetables, soups and tuna.
Loaves and Fishes also depends on monetary donations to provide fresh items — including milk, bread, eggs and local meat — for residents. Donations can be mailed to Loaves and Fishes at P.O. Box 992, Powell, WY 82435.
It’s encouraging to see how our community and those around the state have stepped up to support food pantries in 2020. A local photo show earlier this year raised $760 for Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes.
With the help of private donors, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative — led by First Lady Jennie Gordon — has supported nonprofits around the state, including in Park County. Through the Food from the Field program, hundreds of pounds of game meat have been donated. Ag producers are also helping combat food insecurity through the Food from the Farm and Ranch program.
Meanwhile, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has dispatched mobile pantries across the state to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In another silver lining, all local children can receive free breakfasts and lunches through Park County School District No. 1. For kids who don’t attend public school — including those under age 5 — free meals are served at Powell Valley Healthcare through a partnership with the school district. The free meals will be provided for the entire school year, the USDA recently announced.
In addition, Backpack Blessings continues to provide food for local schoolchildren on the weekends, thanks to numerous volunteers representing five Powell churches.
The American Legion in Powell also hosts a monthly commodities distribution, which is available to low-income residents and others in need from around the area. The next distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall.
Over the summer, Glad Tidings Church partnered with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit, to give away 21,000 pounds of meat and cheese. Within hours, all 1,100 boxes were distributed as a steady stream of vehicles poured into the church’s parking lot.
We know this is a community that cares. While a lot of hardships and health struggles in 2020 may be outside our control, hunger should not be one of them. Support our local food pantry and other nonprofits to help ensure those in need do not go hungry this winter.
The cowboy way
From the Oct. 21 Buffalo Bulletin
Here in Johnson County, we like to think of ourselves as the embodiment of the old west cowboy. Rugged individualists that boot strap our way to success.
Recent news about local and state budget woes will likely challenge that notion unless we decide to take action.
Two weeks ago, this newspaper reported on the toll that budget cuts have taken on the Johnson County Road and Bridge Department. They have taken a $1 million hit over the years and that has meant less and less maintenance for our county’s infrastructure.
This is not the fault of road and bridge, nor the fault of the Johnson County commission. The commissioners have been forced to make difficult decisions about how to spend taxpayer money in light of vastly diminishing revenues. There is no magic wand here. When revenues decline, so must services.
And here’s the quandary.
We all know that if you fail to maintain physical assets, they will degrade. And, over time they will need to be replaced. Replacement costs vastly exceed the total cost of maintenance.
Looking down the road, we here in Johnson County are facing some dire choices. Before long, if we follow the same trajectory, our roads and bridges and other physical infrastructure will be beyond repair. And the cost to replace them will be staggering.
We are at a crossroads.
We can sit back and wait, hoping upon hope that coal, oil and gas will make a comeback. In the past, this has happened at the most opportune times.
In 1996, our county valuation was well under $100 million. We were in the midst of a nearly 10-year recession that had ravaged the state and county. And, the Wyoming Legislature was considering implementing an income tax.
By the early 2000s, methods of extracting coal bed methane became more viable and a new boom began. By 2008, county valuation soared to over $1 billion.
Can we afford to bet on another energy boom? The likelihood of an energy boom in the next few years is minimal. Or would we rather pick ourselves up by the bootstraps and take proactive steps to maintain and keep our services?
It’s time to make some tough decisions. The only new revenue ideas enacted by the Wyoming Legislature in the last 20 years were a fuel tax and an additional lodging tax.
Meanwhile the residents of Johnson County have voted to tax ourselves to build new schools, enact a solid waste district, completely remodel and expand our library, completely overhaul several roads in the city of Buffalo and enact a senior citizens services district.
At a bare minimum, the legislature would do well to allow counties, cities and towns to further tax themselves to avoid a financial cliff in the next few years. We would hope the legislature would enact revenue measures to shore up statewide funding as well.
If we wait, we will blow through all our state’s reserves and face a financial meltdown that most of us have never seen before.
It’s time to cowboy up, Wyoming, and pay our own share or watch our infrastructure crumble and services disappear.
