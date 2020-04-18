Growing and maintaining a beautiful green lawn is a comprehensive process. It begins with soil preparation that enables it to retain moisture. If that hasn’t been done, it will be harder to keep your lawn green during hot dry weather. Gradually though, with effective techniques, you can create a sustainable lawn.
But first, you need to rethink what a lawn is or can be. These days many people want a lawn to look like a golf course. While golf courses are pristine green oasis, they requires lots of water and chemicals. It is much more sensible to have a lawn that is sustainable.
Most people in Wyoming want blue grass, though other grasses are hardier and require less water. Blue grass often goes dormant during a hot, dry summer. There are other grasses are much hardier in our dry climate.
Every spring many residents power rake, thatch, aerate, fertilize and poison their lawns into submission. They tear the emerging tips of their grasses. While that doesn’t kill the grass, it certainly doesn’t help it.
Rawlins’ soils are woefully lacking in organic matter. The most important thing you can do is incorporate it into your lawns. Instead of chemical fertilizing, start spreading alfalfa pellets or well-aged manure a couple times a year. If using manure, make sure it is well pulverized (chopped up) before applying and has aged so that it doesn’t burn your lawn. After applying these materials water well, so material breaks down for the crawlers to use.
White Dutch clover can be planted with the grass to fix nitrogen into the soil. When grass flourishes, clover recedes. When the grass needs nitrogen, clover, which is a legume, flourishes and feeds the grass. Ideally they can be planted at the same time, but in established lawns, clover can be planted in the spring or early fall by raking seeds into the soil and watering well while the weather is cool.
Encourage a healthy worm or night crawler population. As a gardener’s best friends, they bring up nutrient minerals from the sub soil, aerate the soil and they convert clippings and thatch into nutritious castings to feed the soil. Their castings, while unsightly to many, are choke full of nutrients. Did you know that those mounds are rich in phosphorus, potassium and important micronutrients? A healthy population of worms and crawlers, within a 200-square-foot area, will evenly mix around 175 pounds of fertilizer a year throughout the top foot of the soil. Further, as those critters tunnel through the soil working their magic, they aerate it and turn clippings into compost. They condition your soil to more easily absorb oxygen and store water.
Earthworms also secrete calcium carbonate, a compound that helps moderate soil PH. Since our water is excessively alkali, that is an important benefit.
They find the ingredients for these by products from plant and grass debris and from the mineral rich subsoil. So, even if you don’t have a mulching lawn mower, leave your clippings for the worms and crawlers. If the clippings are too thick, let them dry for a bit and run the mower over them again.
Doesn’t this information inspire you to treat worms and crawlers well? Note though, they do not flourish when heavy applications of chemicals are applied.
Weeds have been demonized in our culture. Dandelions have been included in this classification, yet they are one of the first sources of pollen for our endangered pollinators. If you have a healthy lawn, they will soon recede as the season progresses. So, consider leaving them alone and watch the pollinators enjoy them.
Dr. Shane Smith formerly of the Cheyenne Botanical Gardens and other experts recommend that blue grass receive 1-1 ½ inches of water per week during the growing season depending on the temperature. An inch at a time is ideal. If you chose a more hardy grass, you can water less.
Determine how long it takes your sprinkling system or sprinklers to put 1 inch of water on your lawn by setting out flat bottomed containers to catch the water in the area you are watering. Put 1 inch on your grass and then don’t water again until the top inch or so of soil is dried out. This will encourage your grass to grow deep roots. Frequent, light watering encourages shallow roots. Healthy lawns only need to be watered 1 inch every 4 days. Of course if you have been watering improperly and have a shallow root system, you probably can’t do that until you improve your soil.
Don’t scalp your lawn. Never cut more than a third of the grass length. Blue grass should be cut to a height of 2-3 inches. Set your lawn mower at the highest setting during drought and heat, which is about 3 inches.
