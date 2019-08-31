A reversal of fortune is precisely what we will get if Donald Trump is not reelected. When was the last time you can recall that we had more jobs than people to fill them? 401Ks are rising, everything lost in “08” is repaid and then some. It does bounce around some due to the perceived trade war with China. This should have been done firmly when Nixon went to China. Every President since then has betrayed the nation he swore to protect and favored China.
Now it’s campaign time again and the lineup is the most ludicrous in my life. One candidate has been running on a regular basis for nearly 40 years. Speak of favoring China, that particular candidate is practically owned by China and everyone knows it!
Presidential candidates are cursing Trump and everyone he knows mostly because they don’t like his personality. That and they will do anything to gain power. Neither reason is on the list of reasons anyone should desire to lead America, or any nation, in fact. A lot of the anger as we have discussed is because he came down the golden staircase (cheesy but fun) and stopped the socialist avalanche cold.
Nearly all of the Democratic candidates are continually touting Democratic Socialism when the vast majority of their audience really doesn’t understand what it is or that it is actually an oxymoron. Socialism and democracy cannot exist in the same space. The countries that are pointed to as examples are not actually socialist. Sweden is a huge welfare state with overburdening regulations, but the government does not own the industry and business. They just tax them till they scream.
True socialist nations like Cuba and Venezuela always fail. Always. Some die slow, agonizing deaths like Cuba, some go down like meteors, like Russia and soon Venezuela. If you really want to know what Cuba is like but don’t know a Cuban, read “Socialism Sucks.” Those poor folks have to take their own sheets to the hospital if they are staying.
Ever have a delicious Cuban meal? Can’t get that in Cuba, every meal there is the same. You see, that is the definition of socialism: sameness. People like Bernie will keep touting equality, usually from the porch of one of his 4 homes. But socialism is not equality, it is sameness. Everyone except the party elite gets the same everything. The party elite get the best of everything. Some are more equal than others you know. FYI, Bernie honeymooned in Russia in the “70s” and liked it. Perhaps his aim is a little higher than mere socialism. It’s been said communism is the ultimate goal of socialism.
Only free market capitalism has proven to free people from poverty – according to the UN, about $2 billion so far. It’s interesting that the same drones touting socialism publish papers proving capitalism is better. Talk about ironic. That free market capitalism is what Trump is always trying to strengthen and spread. His policies have improved the lives of nearly everyone in America, and if allowed to continue the balance will be added to the fold.
Only a thriving economy can provide the where with all to take of those who need taken care of. Genuinely need taken care of, not those who just don’t want to work. AOC wants to give that particular group money to live on (why? I don’t know), so she should understand that only capitalism can do it. Some body explain it to her please.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
