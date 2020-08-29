WRITER'S NOTE: I'm actually writing three possibly disconnected thoughts from this past week that I'd like to share with readers.
First, when driving to the chamber office, where I volunteer, I was distracted by two couples on our city streets taking pictures of, you guessed it, our traveling mule deer! I spoke with the one couple on the corner of 5th and Cedar. The couple from Minnesota were enchanted by the wandering deer in town. I invited them to the office to share the mule deer story, from my point of view, as I was honked at for blocking traffic. As factually as I could, being opinionated in favor of my antlered neighbors, I said that visitors find the scene of deer wandering the streets adorable, but to many residents they're a nuisance – a safety factor and because they destroy vegetation. To the latter, they informed me of how the plant-eating problem can be resolved. Their suggestion used back home was using soap to chase away deer! The explanation included, "Since most soap is made with an animal by-product called tallow, it scares off deer. Simply sprinkle shavings on or around plants or hang a bars nearby. Avoid scented soaps and change the scent occasionally." So I've written to suggest this deterrent to home owners who value their vegetation, but, perhaps like me, enjoy the wandering deer as these visitors did.
