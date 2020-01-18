I felt compelled to make some comments regarding the latest concern aimed at the City of Rawlins Administration – specifically, the audit that was discussed at the last council meeting. First let me say I’ve read several comments that weren’t entirely accurate from concerned citizens. Six million dollars was not lost or stolen; I believe the words used were funds had been misstated.
This does not imply an embezzlement occurred; however, I want to point out that a misstatement of funds should raise an eyebrow and raise a red flag or two for several reasons.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
