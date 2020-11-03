Well I watched the final debate and, other than Joe lying with every other breath, it was a decent experience. You’ll recall I had to switch it off early because of that. I’ve discovered that yelling at the TV doesn’t help. It just clears your lungs.
It was the Monday morning quarter backing after words really got me going. Now, I don’t have too much of a problem with anyone having and expressing their opinion concerning the debate. Heck, that’s what I do!
However, when you start talking about the American people as though they are idiots my hair stands on end. One pundit of the democrat persuasion this morning stated that Trump should have left the Hunter laptop and emails out. You see, we ordinary people wouldn’t understand how such bribery schemes work. Far too complicated for us neanderthal types in fly over states.
There may indeed be a few folks who have been fortunate in their lives to not be exposed to such corruption and who perhaps do not understand how it works. You are lucky b******s believe me. For you few it works like this: I want to bribe Dad but he doesn’t want his name exposed so I pay his son who then gives a cut to Dad. So Dad can get rich doing favors yet honestly, (sort of), claim he never took a dime from any foreign government. Cool huh? The CCP operates that way on a regular basis.
Most of the day after the debate CNN and MSNBC etc. did all they could to clean up the mess Joe made at the debate. I personally think it didn’t help.
The laptop and Hunters screw up were two things that did not surprise me in the least. Ever since the Clinton administration was caught selling military technologies to the Chinese it has been clear that members of our government were in their pocket. Biden’s been a big fan of the CCP for a very long time so learning that he’s been well paid by them is not or should not be a surprise. The so called major media covering for him is likewise not a shocker.
We have a local incumbent candidate treating us with insulting verbiage as well. He is touting a corporate income tax as a method of covering a dow turn in revenue. Several things wrong with that, we all know it’s step one for a statewide individual income tax. It always is.
He tells us it will not affect the middle class, only corporations. This is the insulting part. EVERY tax, EVERY tax is always paid by the middle class and the poor are hit the hardest. For a corporation it’s a cost of doing business and is passed on to the customer, always. Another example of narrow thinking, liberals and liberals at heart always turn to taxes. I wonder why. The last years 2016-2019 were a clear lesson on why increasing taxes is the opposite thing to do..
Been checking what’s going on with the SARS-2 since I got back from elk camp. The CDC is sticking with their report concerning the true number of covid deaths. 6% of the reported number. This means that instead of 229,284 it’s actually 13,757 or .01%. Pretty low wouldn’t you say? Still, 229,284 have passed, most likely triggered at the least by the virus.
An escaped Chinese scientist swears the virus was designed by the Wuhan lab intentionally to do exactly what it has done; brought the world to a screeching halt and increase the authoritarian power in all countries. Supriiiise, supriiise, supriise!
The FDA has approved Remdesivir for SARS-2 treatment after several studies. Saves lives as long as the infection is not too advanced. However, it is approved only for adults and children over 12. It’s nice they did this even if the treatment costs about 4600$. Odd though, HQC, which they refuse to look at to this day has been through over 50 studies aimed solely at SARS-2 and has been shown to be more effective with the same package of additions; zinc, vit.D, regeneron, etc.
In addition HQC is listed with the WHO as an essential drug, it is listed with the FDA as safe for people of all ages with minimal or no side effects. It is NOT a poison as the now discredited false June study claimed. A study from 2010 to 2016 looking at ophthalmology issues found a 0.38% chance of buildup of material in the eye which disappears shortly after ceasing use unless very long term use of 5 to 7 years. Certainly not the 2 to 4 days of treatment for the virus. They also found it could be taken by pregnant mothers without ill effects on the baby. All for about 20 to 40 bucks.
I use HCQ as an example and concentrate on it because it is a great example. Example of how our bureaucracies have become living, breathing entities on their own. They don’t really care two cents about the American people, only their own power, authority, and security.
The problems at the FBI and the refusal of the FDA to consider a treatment used in many parts of the world, especially African and some Asian nations, points out the extreme difficulty of a conservative president to find commissioners that will act with integrity and honesty. Perhaps with re-election Trump can clean house a little better. Something we need to do here in Wyoming. The CDC appointee should not be running our state wide health system. She needs to go back to Atlanta and let us find our own local Dr., from Wyoming. That requires something I fear we may not have, a governor and state congress with spine.
Every four years the pundits on the talking box say it’s the most important election of our lives. Well, this time it really is. This Tuesday we decide whether to continue the flirtation with self-rule and individual liberty, or to give up and become just another failing socialist experiment.
By the By, I’m sure you all know now why the democrats love it when million vote early. There is no way to change your vote.
May God have mercy on us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.