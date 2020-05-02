Pop the champagne bottles, because one the most tedious, dragged-out pieces of local legislation has finally come to a close.
I’m referring to, of course, Rawlins municipal code Title 19, zoning regulations. You may have read the 24,776-word public notice in the back of this week’s Rawlins Times issues. Quite the page-turner.
Since the entire thing is sprawled over 108 electrifying pages of bylaws, let’s just stick to the major changes. Accessory structures on residential property can now take up 125% of a home’s footprint. An accessory structure must also fall between 120 to 200 feet in size. If it’s more than 200 feet, one must diligently acquire a permit from the city.
Lastly, before I completely bore whatever readers the Rawlins Times has left, a buffer zone of one foot as opposed to five feet is now the legally required distance between an accessory structure and the property line.
Let’s stop there. If you want to read more about every single amendment, I suggest you reserve a whole week’s worth of paid time off and lock yourself in an impenetrable room. The read warrants your completely undivided attention. Anything short of such, you’ll likely find yourself on Rawlins’ most wanted list the next time you build a pole barn.
What’s perhaps more important to keep in mind when it comes to new Title 19 regulations is just how excessive people are, which is completely understandable considering Carbon County is one gigantic outdoorsmen playground. Pick-up trucks with 25-inch lift kits are the norm. All-terrain vehicles, boats fit for Hugh Heffner, fleets of snow machines and luxury campers the size of Denver condos… no doubt, there’s a lot.
Inconveniently, however, for some people out there in Rawlins who own such accessories, they live in smaller, older houses. Back then, a typical household owned one family car. That was about it.
So here you have a bunch of people buying a bunch of stuff that simply cannot feasibly fit inside of their domiciles. Yet, they still want to enjoy the fruits of municipal living. In turn, for the longest time, city streets have been crowded with things people could ultimately do without. Not saying outdoor activities are non-essential to the Carbon County lifestyle – there’s no feeling better than kicking up dust on a four-wheeler at Seminoe.
But I do feel bad for the frail grandmother who has to park more than a block away just to attend her grandchild’s birthday party. I do feel bad for the person in distress when the fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances have to take an alternate route. And I do feel bad for everyone charged with coming up with new rules and regulations in an effort to find a balance between necessary and unnecessary.
Because building new parking lots and municipal storage properties are out of the question, here comes Title 19. We must say to heck with all the front-lawn roses and build bigger. We need pole barns the size of airport hangars. We need garages big enough to obstruct our neighbors’ picturesque view of Elk Mountain.
Based on this alone, it has taken city workers three years to finalize new Title 19 amendments. Since then, municipal operations manager Danielle Gross told me she’s taken a minimum of at least five hours per work addressing the municipal code.
“I also remember weeks where it probably took up 20 hours of my time,” she wrote to me in an email. “There were a lot of people that helped and were vital to getting this in front of (the) council. I certainly could NOT have done it myself.”
Gross said the long-winded effort included help from department heads, legal counsel, the planning commission, community development and the board of adjustments. And after three readings in the council, city clerk Marla Brown and city attorney Amy Bach were employed to trim every new regulation down to 24,776 words so it can fit in the public notice.
That’s kind of like the equivalent of sitting through three year’s worth of MIT calculus and refining it into basic arithmetic.
“It has been a huge accomplishment and I am really proud of everyone that helped,” said Gross. “I always said that once it was done we would throw a party and honestly I would have if all of this COVID19 stuff wasn’t going on. My hope is that Title 19 can be modified in small sections now in the future. It will be easier to keep it up to date and current.”
But, sometimes, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s one of those things that we could have worked forever on it and each time I looked at it I found something new, but we wanted the code to be fair to everyone,” Gross said, “to set a standard but also allow citizens to utilize their property. I also really hope that if a citizen looks at it now, it will make sense to them.”
If it truly doesn’t, heaven forbid, the city will be forced to spend another three years on the thing. After which, there won’t be any green space left. Just makeshift structures to meant to house our growing excess.
I always wondered what a city made up entirely of pole barns would look like.
