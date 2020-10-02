Although catching and raising reptiles and amphibians can be fun and educational, and is allowed for certain species in Wyoming, releasing them after they have been in captivity is illegal. Once taken into captivity, your new pet must remain a pet, for their safety and for the safety of wild populations. Not only do pets have a low chance of survival when released into the wild, they also transmit diseases to wild populations that they contracted either before or during captivity. If at some point keeping the critter is no longer an option, consider giving it to a new owner or to a rescue.
Important considerations before taking a reptile or amphibian into captivity include:
— Life expectancy: Many reptiles and amphibians can live over 20 years. Even a tiger salamander can live over 10 years in captivity and some of Wyoming’s turtle species can live to be more than 50 years old. They will be your pet for a long time!
— Feeding: Wild animals do not always adjust well to commercial pet food. Feeding can become difficult and time consuming.
— Size: Baby turtles might be small and cute, but as they grow they need a lot more space. Snapping turtles in particular become dangerous quickly and can grow very large.
— Rehoming: It is illegal to sell wildlife captured in Wyoming without a commercial use permit. You can only give your pet reptile or amphibian away. You cannot sell it.
— Collecting: Only certain species of amphibians and reptiles can be collected from the wild. Check regulations to make sure it is legal to collect that critter. If you accidentally collect one of Wyoming’s twelve prohibited species, notify Game and Fish immediately so we can determine what to do with the animal.
Wendy Estes-Zumpf,
Herpetological coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.