Anyone with a valid, unused elk hunting license may apply for permission slips to hunt on the National Elk Refuge (NER) through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Access Yes website. Refuge elk hunting opportunities are made possible by a partnership of the NER and the Game and Fish Access Yes Program. Here is how the permission slip application process works:
The first alternate permission slip application process will begin on Oct. 23. Draw results will be available 8 a.m. Monday weekly.
Hunters can apply weekly for the alternate draw by accessing the online Game and Fish Access Yes program website between 9 a.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. See step-by-step application directions at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/WGFD/media/content/PDF/Public%20Access/HMA/National-Elk-Refuge-2019-Elk-Hunting.pdf?ext=.pdf.
During the application process, hunters choose to be considered for either Tuesday, Friday or Saturday permission slip for the upcoming week. Permission slips are typically valid for four days, except during the Nov. 26-28 youth hunt.
Hunters who were successful in obtaining an initial NER permission slip for any of the hunt periods may still apply for an alternate permission slip each week.
If there are any leftover permission slips from the weekly drawings, they will be issued on a first come first serve basis starting at 8 a.m. Monday each week after the draw.
If you are successful in the draw, you must have your unused Wyoming elk license, conservation stamp, elk special management permit, proof of hunter education (if required), and your printed National Elk Refuge HMA permission slip to legally hunt on the National Elk Refuge. Additional information about the NER elk hunt is available on the Access Yes program website under National Elk Refuge Ranch rules.
Wishing you good luck and good hunting!
Andy Countryman,
Green River Access Yes coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.