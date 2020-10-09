The Wyoming Game and Fish Department completes many habitat treatments for mule deer on the Wyoming range. Treatments include mowing, aeration, prescribed burning, conifer removal, harrowing and herbicide treatments. These treatments are part of the Department’s Mule Deer Initiative program (MDI) to increase the health of the Wyoming Range mule deer. The goal of habitat treatments is to get and keep plant communities into the most natural state possible.
Some plant communities are in a late-stage of succession, meaning because of modern-day fire suppression, drought and invasive species, they remain unchanged and unhealthy as long as the site remains undisturbed. But, their role in the environment is at risk of changing. By using habitat treatments such as prescribed fire, mowing and aeration the Department is mimicking natural disturbance of the plant communities which can lead to better habitat.
Sagebrush is particularly critical to migrating and wintering mule deer. Mowing and aerating sagebrush communities destroys old, degraded brush and replaces it with newer, healthier sagebrush as well as healthy forbs and grasses. Along with sagebrush, aspen trees are particularly important to mule deer. Prescribed fire, conifer removal and harrowing disturbs old aspen stands and increases the amount of nutritional forage.
Overall, managing plant communities by mimicking natural disturbance Game and Fish is helping habitat for better resources for mule deer and all wildlife.
Brandon Werner,
Statewide habitat and access biologist
