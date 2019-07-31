Due to circumstances I wish I could avoid, I find myself once more enmeshed in the healthcare system. That is a scary place to be. And I’m actually quite lucky. I’m retired, on Medicare, and have a decent supplemental insurance. Even so, I’m holding my breath as I go forward because I know my potential costs can quickly overwhelm my resources. The United States spends over $10,000 per person each year on our medical system. For that mountain of money we get the 34th-ranked outcome for our health. Greece, Turkey, Chile and too many others have better health outcomes than we do.
Way too many citizens find themselves with overpriced insurance that has huge deductibles and frequently has caps on what they will pay. A few decades ago I saw how that affected a family member. I don’t remember the exact figures, but the deductible was around $10,000 and the maximum payout was around $25,000. This for a condition that even then could quickly climb into the hundreds of thousands of dollars for a normal level of treatment. And the cost was only about a third less than a policy that would have actually been of benefit. Sometimes, though, that difference in price can be the difference between something and nothing. Such a policy enriches insurance companies, but it leaves the policy holder open to catastrophic costs, poor quality of care, bankruptcy, a litany of woes.
Our insurance is not easily portable. If you change jobs you are likely to have a period with no insurance coverage. If you have a disease for which you are being treated you may well be dead before you can get a new policy instituted. This has even happened to health care professionals; a hospital changes hands, a high-risk employee is terminated during the change, and with no universal coverage that person is unable to get insurance for a plethora of reasons. The specific cause doesn’t matter, it is the outcome that is important. And deadly.
During the recent Democratic debates most of the candidates came out in favor of universal healthcare coverage, usually under the rubric of Medicare for All. Our Congressional delegation, who enjoy a fantastic insurance program that is over 70% publically funded (basically Medicare for all on steroids) all got the vapors and had to take to their fainting couches whilst condemning such a socialist program for anyone who isn’t them. Of course, none of them have ever shown much compassion for the needs of their voters. But to be clear, the main reason they claim for opposing such a program is cost. Remember, we are already spending over $10,000 a year on average for our healthcare. The cost of private insurance went up 16.5% between 2009 and 2016, while the cost for Medicare patients, generally older and sicker, went down 2% during the same period. So much for the vaunted efficiencies of the private market. The only thing they are truly efficient at is gouging the public.
A couple of cases in point – epi-pens and insulin. An epi-pen costs $300 for a 2 pack in the United States, in Canada a single pen costs $100 over the counter, $38.00 through the national health service. Insulin (Humalog brand) costs $300 per vial in the States, $32.00 per vial in Canada. Yes, I realize these two are drug companies, not insurance companies. The only real difference is who is sticking the gun in your back and emptying your wallet. The outcome doesn’t change. Last year we spent some 3.5 TRILLION dollars on medical costs. One trillion, almost one third, went for administration, profits and paperwork. Medicare gets by with about 2% to the private sector’s 12% on paper shuffling. Such efficiency!
The big 4 myths about a Medicare for all system: 1) It’s too expensive. Even a 2019 Koch funded analysis projected 2 trillion dollars in savings over a decade, and they are hardly fans of a public option. For the rest, the general public already pays about 2/3rds of America’s healthcare spending through Medicare, Medicaid, Veteran’s Affairs, health plan tax subsidies, emergency room subsidies, etc. If a Medicare for all program worked similarly to the current program, the private supplemental insurance plans most people would have should cover the bulk of remaining costs. 2) It’d explode the deficit. Every reputable study shows costs declining over time, especially as contrasted with private insurers. 3) It takes forever to get an appointment. Just not true. The private medical networks are the slowest at seeing their members. Current Medicare patients are seen regularly and frequently. Special rules, which too many private insurers have, are the biggest driver of extended wait times. 4) A lot of workers will be displaced. There will be dislocations, but a huge number of new jobs would be created, and in areas that are beneficial, like performance audits, fraud protection, service provision.
Please understand that Medicare for all is not a pipe dream. The 20,000-member Physicians for a National Health Program and the 150,000-member National Nurses United both support and endorse such a program. These are people who work in the system every day, and see the heartbreak, the barbarities, the unacceptable costs, of our current system. I hope you will join me, and them, in finding a more equitable, more sane alternative to our present mess. Before we all go bankrupt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.