In Ohio, the calls to a suicide prevention hotline went from 1,000 to over 25,000 per day. In France, instances of domestic abuse rose by 32% in one week. Across America, calls to addiction hotlines are increasing dramatically. One Texas hospital had six cases of child abuse in one week where they normally see eight in a month. Though none of this can be directly attributed to the Wuhan Virus lock down, it’s hard not see a correlation.
No one, least of all me, wants to down play the danger of COVID-19, but we absolutely must remember that when you take away an individual’s ability to feed and care for his or her family, you take away their pride. Their strength and in many cases their very identity.
You bring fear to the homes not of the elite who sit making rules. Not to the homes of the bureaucrats... they get paid whether they are working or not. No, you bring fear and hardship to the people that drive the very heart of this and every other nation on earth.
Governments like to call them the middle class. I like to call them my friends. Donald Trump has never been anywhere close to being a middle-class earner but he seems to have a clear knowledge of their needs and understands them better than anyone since Reagan. He knows that this lockdown is going to cause, or is causing, severe emotional and sometimes physical harm to a lot of people.
If it lasts too long it will be like using a garrote to stop the bleeding in an arm. It does no good to treat a virus if the medicine kills the person. Timing on the return is going to be very tricky.
Dr. Fauci would like to keep everything locked down until we get a fully tested and effective vaccine. If we did, it would no longer matter. There would quite possibly be very few people to administer it too and then only if you could get it to them. It’s hard to get effective delivery systems in anarchy. That is what would be left.
Here in Wyoming we are not suffering the strict lockdown that the most of the large population centers are. Nor should we, our population is about 6.16 people per square mile. We are, many of us, quite used to not being physically close to other people.
Like so many of us in Wyoming I grew up on a ranch. It’s the best life anyone can live and I miss it every day. In that life we would sometimes go a month without seeing another person.
It’s just one of the reasons we have a low incident of infection.
The western lifestyle is such that we may possibly be largely asymptomatic.
That all gives us a cushion of safety but a big responsibility. Those who lose their jobs and/or homes have to go somewhere to find replacement income. The government can only do so much. Contrary to what Bernie would like you to think, DC does not have any money. None.
Soon they will run out of other people’s money, the economy will have to restart. Of the six children in harm’s way in Texas, one died. How many children are we willing to bury to save people my age from the virus? I don’t want any on my conscience. One more artificially created stressor no one talks about.
One little oddity to consider while we continue. As of the end of the month of March approximately 10 million people had filed for new unemployment claims; meanwhile, only 701,000 jobs were lost. The math seems a little off. How about this, at any given time there are a certain number of people in America not working who simply don’t want to work.
If you want to see these people all you have to do is add 600 Federal dollars to the standard state benefit and here they come! Essentially if you are unemployed in Oregon you take home $1,185 per week as of the last I knew about their benefit amount.
I have no idea what the Wyoming benefit is but add $600 to it and it wouldn’t have to be very high to be an improvement to most folks. Sometimes politicians can get really carried away, and not in a good direction.
Back to Dr. Fauci – he is a very linear thinker. The good doctor’s only goal is to control or eradicate the COVID-19 virus regardless of other considerations, though he does give lip service to the economy. Dr. Fauci, sir, historical studies have clearly shown that catastrophic economic failure and sudden onset poverty kills more than any known virus in history.
Let’s not take too long, shall we?
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
