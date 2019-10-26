The death blow often dealt to a mortally wounded friend or enemy on the battle field... also what the left desperately wants to deal to Trump.
Coup (also coup d’etat): The sudden, usually violent, overthrow of a legally elected government... also what the left wants to do to Trump. So far they have been generally peaceful excepting their designated violent arms: the ANTIFA and BLM. That is not to say that they will not resort to further violence. Most likely they will.
As I’ve said oh so often, the left by any name is socialism, and socialists do not give up easily. Check out Maduro in Venezuela and what his determination to keep power has done to his people. They have been reduced to consuming their pets. Look into the eyes of your dog or cat or even your horse and ask yourself if socialism is worth it.
We all already know that the countries that Bernie keeps pointing out as examples – Sweden, Denmark, etc. – are not actually socialist at all. In fact, they are asking the “Bern” to quit mentioning them. True, they do have a lot of government entitlements but rate very high on the freedom scale; higher than we do in speech and press.
All those handouts come at a high cost. Not to the rich as you might imagine, but to the middle class. They learned a long time ago that’s where the real money is. In both of those countries the tax on the wealthy is lower than the US. Surprised?
You shouldn’t be. Smart politicians have known forever that the middle class, the working class supports the nation. We have kept that from happening here, but with anyone on that debate stage we will get hit. Right now 87% of all taxes are paid by the top 5%. In order for those entitlement programs to work, the cost is going to come to your door with a vengeance.
That’s what is being offered to you under the guise of helping. Their chances of winning the next election are low and decreasing and the entire left is very aware of it, so the only way out is a Coup, aka “impeachment,” or what is being called a “soft coup.” Behind closed doors, in secret, was an attack on the very foundation of America, and it must be destroyed in order for them to succeed. The method Rep. Adam Schiff (D) has chosen after the vote in the house failed is not just an unconstitutional attack on a sitting President, it is an extreme insult to the entire nation. Schiff acts as though only he and his cronies know what to do and the rest of us are simpletons.
Not only is he insulting the entire nation, he is in the process of destroying a nation the entire world needs, more today than ever before, more even than 1941. This attack is more subtle, sneaky, and more dangerous.
Finding a way to impeach Trump would be the best way, even though it would politically wreck the nation. Negating the votes of 60 million citizens does not bother Pelosi or Nadler or Schiff in the least, but it’s going to bother the rest of us a lot.
Make no mistake this is without question a soft coup attempt. My greatest concern is when it fails, what will they do? Obama was the most divisive president in my life and his very obvious actions aimed at separating Americans by color and creed worked and managed to set up the atmosphere that has allowed the formation of ANTIFA. Where the left’s violent groups will go from here is unknown and scary.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
