I had planned to write a Garden column. Then I got to thinking about the health state of our Union and the financial panic that has ensued. Unless common sense prevails, we are going to do more harm than good to our country, and I decided a garden column should go to the back burner in order to have that conversation with you.
In recent days we have begun shutting down our country. Businesses, schools, public transportation and every sector imaginable has been affected. No wonder the financial market is tanking. And that is even more of a disaster, because without those resources we can’t move forward.
And is it all really necessary? Has anyone taken a comprehensive look at the over all picture and acted accordingly?
I grew up living year around with the potential of contracting measles, mumps, scarlet fever, rheumatic fever, polio and a yearly bout of flu. Rarely were schools shut down and businesses closed. If your family got some of them like polio or scarlet fever, your family could be quarantined for a time. But, life went on. We lived our lives with risks, but took measures to minimize them.
Now, perhaps it is necessary to take some time out from mass gatherings and to do some personal and governmental planning. But this has not been the first pandemic, nor will it be the last. Mother nature will intervene from time to time and thin our ranks. There is nothing we can do to stop that.
Yes, we can take time to minimize the impact, but life will go on. The quality of life depends on us and on our leaders and how prepared we are. Unfortunately, our administration has been very slow to address the coronavirus. So perhaps we have to proceed with caution for awhile to give our scientific and health community time to develop tools to address it. And it appears more of the responsibility is going to reside within our local communities and state governments.
Our country was not prepared. Funds and research had been cut by ignorant politicians.
That needs to change. But, it speaks to the bigger question and that is the large numbers of people who have been brainwashed by special interests to distrust science.
Our scientific community is crucial to our well-being. Yet, those special interests have undercut research on climate change and the kind of health issues we are now experiencing. Now, many of those special interests and businesses are suffering the repercussions. Our economy is tanking, and those special interests will be tanking also. And unless common sense and planning prevails soon, we will all suffer major consequences.
Do not make the mistake of thinking climate change is not altering our quality of life, including our health. For when biological systems are impacted, disasters happen.
Politics and special interests can not be allowed to endanger us anymore. For while each of us can get prepared, we live in a global community. We can’t live in isolation long.
Our individual actions affect all of us. Many people refuse to be vaccinated with those existing vaccines for chicken pox, measles, polio, mumps, whopping cough and the annual flu strains. These tools have been belittled and ignored until things like red measles have returned with a vengeance. It would be illuminating to see what the death and crippling side-effect rate is among those who contract measles. Yet, we haven’t seen the kind of panic our country is now experiencing from the coronavirus.
Make no mistake, we may be forced in the future to make vaccinations mandatory unless there is a personal, life-threatening health issue. For when the “herd” is protected, we are all safer.
While many of us are lucky enough to have access to adequate health care, many are not. Healthcare is still not seen as a right. Politically, that must change. Even from a selfish stand point, it is abundantly clear. We are a herd. When the herd is protected and kept healthy, we all are. This crisis will illustrate that profoundly and hopefully will motivate the “herd” to protect themselves.
Likely we do need a period of isolation and disaster planning. It appears we need to give our health and medical community time to find the tools to deal with this virus and the funds to do so. But soon, life must resume with plans in place to move forward. We must not be paralyzed and destroyed by our fear and ignorance.
