Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
What’s the big deal?
From the Nov. 15 Riverton Ranger
We human beings, with our big brains, our memories, our abilities to react and adapt, and the subtleties of our reasoning powers, also have a striking capacity for ignoring the obvious.
We think nothing of putting on a pair of sunglasses when it’s bright outside.
If the pavement is too hot, we don’t walk barefoot over it.
If it’s 10 below zero outside, we put on a coat, or we turn on the heater in the car, or both.
If we’re taking a casserole or a cookie sheet out of the hot oven, we protect our hands with a hot pad or an oven mitt. It’s common sense. We’d get burned otherwise.
If we cut a finger or scrape a knee, we’ll look for a Band-Aid.
If we have a headache, we take an aspirin. Sprained ankle? Where’s the ice pack?
If the coffee is too hot, then we wait for it to cool – without consulting a blog, or reading a statement from the governor.
If we have a runny nose, we keep a tissue handy. If our hands are dirty before dinner, then we wash off the crud.
If the family doctor says the ol’ cholesterol is too high, then we take the pill as prescribed. If we have one kind of diabetes, we lower the potato chip intake.
If we have the other kind, then we take insulin (and go easy on the chips then, too).
If we don’t understand the algebra problem, we pay attention, study up and do better.
If the picture is blurry, we take more time to focus.
If we knock over a glass of water, we get a towel and wipe it up. We don’t ask what Donald Trump thinks, or Joe Biden. We just do the right thing.
If we’ve got more things than we ca n carry at the grocery store, then we find a cart.
If we drop a plate and break it, we reach for the broom – and a frothing cable TV commentator’s opinion is irrelevant to the matter.
If there’s frost on the windshield, we don’t drive until we’ve scraped it off.
And if there is snow on the sidewalk, we find a shovel. Don’t we?
If we’re hungry, we eat. When we’re sleepy at night, we go to bed.
If we’re hot and sweaty after workout, or mowing the lawn, we drink some water.
If we stink in the morning, then we take a shower, and we don’t forget the deodorant afterward.
If it’s too dark, we turn on the light.
Wyoming’s coronavirus infection count is setting a new record almost every day. Thousands more people are getting sick each week.
The hospitals are filling up.
So are the funeral notices.
If we have a rock in our shoe, then we stop, take off the shoe, turn it over and let the rock fall out.
Then we put the shoe back on and keep going.
We don’t make a big deal of it, because it’s not a big deal. We make the small effort, get rid of the rock, and go forward.
Now, why aren’t you wearing a mask?
The house people built
From the Nov. 14 Gillette News Record
When people learned last month that the Close to Home hospice house had closed, it felt like a personal loss.
And it should.
Campbell County residents raised $7 million to build the facility when the community recognized the need for a place where people could die with care and dignity. They’ve raised thousands of dollars every year since then to ensure that it continued to operate with the same standards of care. Hundreds of families have relied on the home over the past 10 years as a place where their loved ones could spend their final days in peace, away from the institutionalized feel of a hospital and where their families could be with them when they could not care for them on their own.
The push to build Close to Home and the community’s swift and generous response to it represented the best of Gillette and its well-known compassion for helping others.
Its closure, albeit supposedly temporary, is a loss for the community.
The way that it happened is close to malpractice.
Campbell County Health quietly closed the six-unit hospice house in late September, but failed to tell the public. Some families who tried to place their loved ones there were told it was because of COVID-19, that great interrupter in all lives these days. CCH had arranged for two beds at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation home for hospice patients.
When CCH finally made a statement three weeks later about the temporary closure, CEO Colleen Heeter said it was the result of a steady decrease in demand for inpatient hospice services. She promised to reevaluate its closure at the end of October.
When a statement was finally made, it was to suspend reopening of the facility for three to six months. The primary reason given then was a staffing shortage.
It is worth noting that only the hospice portion of the building is closed. The hospitality portion remains open, which is primarily used by traveling doctors and nurses as their home away from home. Essentially, the portion that directly benefits Campbell County residents is closed. The portion that benefits CCH remains open.
We understand that CCH is under a budget strain. A story on today’s front page details the financial hemorrhaging that the hospital must find ways to reverse. The COVID pandemic also has stretched staffing not just because of increasing demand, but also because of ill or quarantined staff. Those problems force decisions that may collide with public opinion.
CCH has acknowledged that hospice was never expected to be a money-maker. In the past, it also has noted that sometimes all of the six beds have been filled and at other times, only one or two have been. CCH also has noted that in the past year, there seems to be a reversal from people wanting to use inpatient hospice services vs. home care. That needs to be explored and explained.
People can be understanding when they’re dealt with transparently. They’re forgiving if they know for certain that in three to six months reopening the hospice house will be aggressively pursued.
Keep Wyoming in business by following pandemic guidelines
From the Nov. 15 Casper Star-Tribune
This month, businesses across Wyoming began closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A fast-food restaurant in Casper announced it would temporarily shut down. So did a barbecue joint in Evansville. Other switched to curbside service, including a popular downtown Casper distillery and one of the city’s veterinary clinics.
None of those decision resulted from the government public health orders we saw this spring. No heavy hand of government was to blame. Rather, business owners were reacting to the massive spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. As one restaurant put it in a Facebook post, “it has gotten too close for comfort here.”
Indeed, it has gotten too close for comfort. Wyoming has recorded 57 deaths so far this month and 144 since the pandemic began. Our hospitals are straining under the weight of a dramatic rise in COVID-19 patients and sick or quarantined health care workers. There has been such a surge in cases that simply getting data about it has proved difficult because there are not enough public health workers.
The spike is unlikely to ebb anytime soon. This past week, the state recorded its highest single-day total for cases, recording 1,100 on Wednesday alone. That sort of surge will show up in our hospitalization and death numbers weeks from now.
This spring, Wyoming implemented a series of measures designed to slow the coronavirus’ spread, including the closure of bars, gyms and restaurant dining rooms. Those measures were criticized for hurting local businesses. But what’s hurting our local businesses the most right now isn’t government. Instead, the surge itself is to blame, as are the people who stubbornly refuse to take it seriously.
The surge has sickened many workers and forced an even larger number to isolate or quarantine due to exposure. Some businesses lack enough healthy staff to keep the doors open. Other businesses have assessed our current reality and decided the infection rates are too high to roll the dice, especially when our health system is being taxed like never before. The result is the same: Our economy is slowing, which is something our state can’t afford, particularly given the multitude of challenges Wyoming faces in addition to COVID-19.
We can’t help but note the irony that many of the biggest critics of the public health orders — ostensibly because of the orders’ economic harm — are now hurting local business by refusing to wear masks in public, social distance or otherwise take the pandemic seriously. In Teton County, where residents are required to mask up in public, the rate of infection is slower than other large communities in Wyoming. We’ve seen similar evidence in schools, where masks are required. COVID-19 is spreading through our communities. If you truly care about Wyoming’s citizens, local businesses, their owners and the thousands of Wyoming workers, it’s time to do your part to get the virus under control.
And everyone: Please spend your money this fall on local businesses. Buy your Christmas gifts from a Wyoming retailer. Order food from a Wyoming-owned business. They could really use your support right now. There are ways to do this safely, whether by masking up and maintaining social distancing or through online orders and curbside pickup.
Regardless of how you support local businesses, remember that it won’t matter how much you spend if a shop doesn’t have enough workers to operate. We must all do our part to slow this virus’ spread and keep our state in business.
Fire departments will require more, not less investment
From the Nov. 14 Sheridan Press
Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson said earlier this week the town providing free utilities to volunteer firefighters was likely illegal under state statute and also noted “typically volunteers don’t get paid.”
Rural volunteer fire departments have struggled for years in recruiting and retaining volunteers. They aren’t alone – most nonprofits face similar challenges. According to a report conducted by the University of Maryland’s School of Public Police Do Good Institute (yes, that’s a real thing) in 2018, the U.S. has seen a significant decline in the percentage of Americans who volunteer and give annually.
The peak, the study says, was in 2014 for volunteer hours, which reached 8.7 billion that year, and in 2017 for charitable giving, which reached $410.02 billion that year. The study also showed rural areas were hit hardest, with the percentage of people volunteering in those areas dropping from a high of 30.9% in 2003 to an all-time low of 25.2% in 2015.
Other studies have shown a significant decline in the number of individuals volunteering as first responders. In 1983, according to the National Fire Protection Association, 884,600 people volunteered as firefighters across the U.S. In 2017, that number had declined to 682,600. In addition, more than half of those volunteers are older than 40, creating concern for what happens when they retire.
The training to become a volunteer firefighter typically adds up to hours away from families, jobs and sleep.
Congress has taken note and has made multiple attempts to help make volunteer fire and EMS personnel eligible for student loan forgiveness and housing assistance, along with looking to modify tax codes to make it easier for local communities to offer incentives, according to the NFPA.
Other communities already offer incentives to volunteers. Most are eligible for pensions through their volunteer fire departments if they serve long term. In addition, some departments, including in Wyoming, pay volunteers per call.
Communities across the state have sought ways to reduce costs, but eliminating incentives for volunteer firefighters may not be the best tactic. In a volunteer sector already struggling to recruit members, it seems unwise to make it more difficult.
It is wise to look into the legality of free utilities for volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. But, as volunteerism continues to decline, maintaining and staffing rural fire departments will certainly require additional investment from communities who value fire protection and, in many cases, emergency medical care closer to home.
Delisting gray wolves right decision
From the Nov. 11 Cody Enterprise
Last week’s decision in Washington, D.C., to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list in the lower 48 states was the right decision at the right time.
The decision was made in part because of the success Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have had in managing the wolf since 2017.
As expected, environmental groups blasted the decision.
Bonnie Rice, Sierra Club senior campaign representative, said, “We should be putting much more effort into coexistence with wolves, working to ensure that populations in the lower 48 are thriving and are able to play out their ecological role balancing our natural systems, instead of stripping critical protections still needed for their full recovery.”
She totally missed the point.
The question isn’t coexisting with the wolves (that’s already happening), but is “Who is best able to manage the gray wolf population?”
The answer is obvious. The people who live in close proximity to the wolves are the ones who should be trusted to manage their own wildlife.
Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have proved that they are extremely capable of managing their wolf populations.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, probably said it best, “Since 2017, the wolf has been delisted in our state. Wyoming has proven that states, not Washington, are in the best position to manage the gray wolf.”
We agree. Individual states, not the federal government, should have control.
Biden won, but don’t lose sight of the bigger picture
From the Nov. 12 Powell Tribune
It was not the outcome about 77% of Park County voters wanted. Barring the success of some legal challenges to the election in a few battleground states, which appears unlikely, Joe Biden will be president in January.
Understandably, this is making a lot of Wyomingites nervous. Biden campaigned on spending promises to the tune of a bankrupting $11 trillion. He’s hinting at a possible federal mask mandate and voicing support for policies that will hurt the oil and gas industry — among other discomforting proposals.
The new administration’s agenda is certainly frightening, but don’t panic just yet. Despite Biden going to the White House, the 2020 election did not produce the “Blue Wave” that so many Democrats had hoped for.
Trump’s average approval rating, according to Gallup, is 12 points below the average for all presidents since 1938, at this point in their first term. Despite that, Biden’s win came at a very narrow margin. Despite all the disapproval of Trump, Biden’s win came at a very narrow margin.
While the outcome still isn’t certain, the odds favor a Republican majority in the Senate. This will make it next to impossible for Democrats to push through sweeping legislation, such as D.C. statehood or the expansion of the Supreme Court, both of which would add to the left’s power.
While there’s plenty of jubilation from the left over Trump’s loss, they’re having a hard time grappling with the fact Trump had some of the best showing with ethnic minorities for a GOP candidate in decades, and his support among LGBT voters doubled since 2016.
In an opinion piece last week, CNN political writer Brandon Tensley claims that Trump made white nationalism a central part of his administration. He then explains away Trump’s gains with Black voters since 2016 by arguing it’s the result of efforts to discourage or stop more of them voting. He just can’t fathom the notion that Black voters might not have found Biden’s main selling point — that he’s not Trump — to be enough to vote for him.
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow tweeted in utter dismay of Trump’s minority support, citing it as proof that the “browning of America” isn’t going to “dismantle white supremacy.”
Before the election, African American rapper 50 Cent tweeted criticism of Biden’s tax plans for the rich, to which comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted back that he needed to be reminded he’s Black.
More and more, the progressive left has come to see people solely in terms of their skin color. The notion African Americans might think independently of them is just something they can’t accept, as if a person’s political attitudes are inextricably linked to his or her skin color. The election showed otherwise.
There was also another big loser in the election that should make Trump supporters quite happy. One of the big reasons that Trump took Florida is his strong showing among Latin American voters, especially Cuban and Venezuelan immigrants. It turns out that socialism is far less popular among people who have actually lived under it.
Early in the campaign season, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,who both favored socialist policies, failed to overcome Biden for the nomination. Of all the Democratic candidates, Biden had put the most distance between himself and the democratic socialists, who had, for a brief moment, a shot at the White House.
Even in true-blue California, the left’s cultural and economic dreams were tempered by the failure of ballot initiatives supporting rent control, crushing regulation of the gig economy and a repeal of the ban on affirmative action in higher education and state agencies.
No doubt, the left’s hubris will be fueled by Trump’s defeat, and they will proclaim Biden’s win as a complete rebuke of the current administration. But a closer look at the numbers shows little evidence of any national shift to the left.
Marijuana might bring state bundles of green
From the Nov. 11 Green River Star
Chronic, kush, ganja, cannabis, the devil’s lettuce or pot.
Regardless of what you know it as, marijuana and the legalization of its use was a big winner during last week’s General Election. This push for legalization event took place for two of Wyoming’s conservative neighbors. South Dakota voters approved initiatives legalizing medicinal and recreational use of marijuana while Montana voters approved an initiative to establish 21 as a legal age to purchase, use and consume cannabis.
A second question in Montana regarding the legalization of recreational use of marijuana was also approved by Montana’s voters.
That legalization vote comes with a 20% sales tax that will go to the state’s veteran’s services, land conservation, substance abuse treatment and other programs. Of course recreational use of marijuana has been legal in Colorado for some time now and has proven to be a boon for the state.
While more traditional-people may not like the idea of marijuana, a drug that has been demonized for much of the 20th century, being legal in the Cowboy State, it can certainly help with the state’s ongoing budget woes.
It’s extremely likely the Wyoming Legislature will not enact any form of “revenue enhancement,” which let’s be frank and admit to being the establishment or increase of taxes and fees for state services.
The results of the election have shifted the state’s legislature further to the right and with that shift, any notion of the state enacting any meaningful way of bringing in money to support itself is likely lost as well.
But, there will be cuts. A lot of them.
With an amendment legalizing recreational use of marijuana, the state could have a means of creating revenue without a sweeping tax on everyone. If allowed, the state could impose a large sales tax on recreational-use products and place licensing fees on businesses seeking to sell those products. This could go a long way in addressing funding shortfalls projected for the Wyoming Department of Health or the state’s schools and colleges.
We also realize there would be a few industries wouldn’t be happy with the idea of their workers being able to use marijuana. As this is a right to work state, they could easily mandate their workers to not use marijuana while employed by them and terminate employees who have THC, the active chemical in marijuana, appear in their drug test results.
While it wouldn’t be for everyone, legalization of marijuana could provide much-needed revenue to keep the state and many of the programs residents rely on operational.
Our nation must learn and practice respect
From the Nov 12 Lovell Chronicle
In the moments following the Rocky Mountain second-round playoff game against the Lusk Tigers Friday in Cowley, the two foes exchanged the traditional COVID-19 helmet wave, a post-game practice meant to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus – although 18 young men at a time had just spent an hour and a half in close contact with each other on the football field.
Then something remarkable happened. Perhaps seeing the distress on the faces of the Rocky Mountain players who had just lost the game, several of the Lusk players moved forward and consoled and hugged their defeated foes.
It was a remarkable display of good sportsmanship that, while no doubt breaking COVID protocol, showed the respect the teams had for each other after playing twice this season, Rocky Mountain having won the first contest in Lusk on October 9.
In other words, the two foes decided they had great regard for each other and more in common as Wyoming high school football teams than differences, even in the aftermath of a fearsome battle during which the two physical teams slugged it out on the gridiron.
If only our national leaders acted the same way.
On Saturday, former vice president Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election as multiple media outlets concluded that Biden had enough votes in key battleground states to defeat President Donald Trump.
Since then, there have been calls for unity and healing in the wake of the hard-fought election. But we don’t see how that can happen, at least in the short term.
On Saturday and in the days that followed, CNN and the Democrats have crowed, while Republicans and Fox News cried foul. Lawsuits have been filed, and the pundits on both sides of the political divide have spewed their vitriol for the other party and its candidate.
How can our nation ever move forward?
In the unlikely event that tens of thousands of votes are thrown out in key states and/or the decision winds up in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court, the rift between the two parties would perhaps never heal. And if the litigation proves unsuccessful but President Trump and the GOP stubbornly refused to concede and allow for an orderly transition from one administration to the next, great harm to our election process and the ability to govern would result.
The key to it all is Joe Biden. Asked during a news conference Tuesday if damage was being done by the Trump Administration’s refusal to concede and begin the transition process, Biden took the high ground. He said there is time for the process to play out and noted that there can be only one president at a time and, right now, the president is Donald Trump, at least until January 20.
Biden is well known in Washington as a congenial guy who is willing to work across the aisle, and he has many friends in Congress from his many years in the U.S. Senate.
If Biden reaches out and governs as the centrist he is portrayed to be, he will win over many who might otherwise oppose him and we might have a functioning
government. But if he veers too far left toward the progressive wing of the Democratic Party or if the strident far left and far right factions of the two major parties successfully throw the proverbial monkey wrench into the machinery of the government, we will continue to stumble forward with rancor and divisiveness.
Americans have always had the ability to stand up for principles while respecting the other side. We have overcome our differences for the good of the nation, even when diametrically opposed. It is never easy, and great clashes often result.
But in this age of Twitter, Facebook, ratings based news, slanted coverage, a political unwillingness to give an inch and Internet algorithms designed to continually feed a user’s certain point of view, political differences lead to venomous rhetoric filled with malice and spite. WE are right, and THEY are evil.
If this continues, great harm will be done to our nation.
We see good principles coming from both parties, along with troubling aspects from each. It’s always been a blend of good and bad, right and wrong, depending on your point of view, and democracy is often messy. But if we cannot listen to, work with and respect the other side we will continue to struggle through the dysfunctional mire.
The key is Biden and the leaders of both parties in Congress. The president-elect so far appears to be far less strident than both President Obama and President Trump before him. As citizens, we don’t have to like everything he does, and there will be much that we don’t. But let’s at least try to work things out, shall we?
For more than 220 years our nation has had a peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next, even after acrimonious elections. It must happen again.
Let the Lusk Tigers and the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies show the way. They demonstrated respect for the opposition. We can, too.
Before 2020 ends, take time to share your hopes and dreams
From the Nov. 15 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
As 2020 began, we set out with an ambitious goal of spending at least one week each month discussing our visions for the future. We called it Vision 2020, and it was our planned editorial agenda for the year.
It was supposed to be a time for engaging in a community dialogue that encouraged all people – regardless of age, education level or economic status – to share their hopes and dreams for the next five, 10 or 20 years and beyond. We planned to engage candidates on a deeper level during this pivotal election year, and to hold community events to keep the conversation going.
Unfortunately, this year had different plans. The COVID-19 pandemic became all-consuming, knocking the stool out from under us and tossing aside nearly all of our best-laid plans. Many of us simply went into survival mode. And even for those who tried to keep some semblance of normalcy in their lives, it seemed inappropriate to talk about long-term visions at a time when so many were impacted by immediate problems such as business shutdowns, unemployment and health concerns.
Now, don’t get us wrong; we’re not suggesting it’s time to ignore the novel coronavirus. In fact, as cases soar to record high levels here and across the state and region, it’s more important than ever to be vigilant in our efforts to reduce its spread. Wear a mask whenever you’re away from home. Keep at least 6 feet between you and those you don’t live with. Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds at a time. Stay home whenever you don’t feel well.
But as we continue to do those things to protect each other, we’ve decided to try to reclaim at least a sliver of 2020 and use it to look ahead, to imagine life beyond the pandemic.
What do you want the post-COVID-19 and post-Election 2020 world to look like? How will you help make our communities, state, nation and world the best they can be?
At the city and county levels, we envision a community dialogue, led by Cheyenne Mayor-elect Patrick Collins, the new City Council and county commissioners, with input from local economic development, business, tourism, education and nonprofit leaders. But these folks won’t just be talking to one another, they’ll be listening to you, the average citizen, as you share what you’d like to see happen.
Maybe it’s more affordable housing, more child-care options or better infrastructure. Maybe it’s an amenity like a rec center, more beautification efforts in certain parts of town or increased focus on an issue you feel has been long neglected. Whatever it is, we hope you will voice that goal, then work toward seeing it accomplished.
At the state level, it might be lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon finding ways to address the state budget deficit without cutting programs that impact those most in need of help. It might be stronger efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy by spurring investment in industries that bring good-paying jobs to the state. Or it might be a stronger focus on truly making the Equality State live up to its name.
At the national level, you might dream of a day when those we elect to Congress don’t govern with their party base in mind, and instead work together to do what’s best for ALL Americans. (Hey, remember, this is a time to dream, folks!) After a year of severe wildfires, massive hurricanes and record heat, you might be clamoring for elected leaders to finally get serious about addressing our climate crisis. And as we draw the curtain on a year filled with violence and upheaval, you might simply long for less drama and more peaceful times spent caring for one another, regardless of race or socio-economic status.
Whatever your hopes and dreams, we hope you’ll join us in these last few weeks of 2020 by sharing them, preferably through letters to the editor we can share with other readers. Email up to 350 words to opinion@wyomingnews.com and let us know what you long for, won’t you?
We especially want to hear from children, teens and young adults, who are the ones who will inherit the future we create for them now. We’d love to receive packets of letters written as class assignments, ideas jotted down on napkins during coffee shop conversations and YouTube videos of young people talking directly to those in charge.
But we also want to hear from longtime residents, those new to our area and everyone in between.
While you’re sharing your thoughts, we will be engaging with Mr. Collins, Mr. Gordon, state legislators, City Council members, county commissioners and members of our congressional delegation through email and Zoom discussions. We also hope to gather input from a variety of other folks in other areas, but the more you can reach out to us, the better.
In the coming weeks, we plan to take all of that input and turn it into a series of editorials as we get ready to (trash/shred/burn) the 2020 calendar and move into a brighter, more hopeful 2021. Thanks in advance for your help!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.