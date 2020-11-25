Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Wyoming's governor fails to lead when people need him most
From the Nov. 22 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
“The secret of crisis management is not good vs. bad, it’s preventing the bad from getting worse.” – Andy Gilman
It quietly dropped into our email inbox at 5:41 p.m. Thursday: A news release representing the latest in a series of disappointments with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
The headline: “Governor Responds to Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Reduces Gathering Sizes.”
Wait, what? You mean this is what we waited a week for our “leader” to announce? In the wake of record increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that are taxing the biggest facilities in the state, and in the face of mountains of scientific evidence that the virus is spread through the air, he couldn’t bring himself to impose a statewide mask mandate?
Unfortunately, it didn’t come as that much of a surprise. Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Mr. Gordon in the past two years, it’s that he works very hard to keep everyone happy. And when it comes to addressing serious problems, he prefers to keep applying Band-Aids to try to stop the bleeding when a tourniquet is clearly needed.
***
When we endorsed then-State Treasurer Gordon in the race to replace fellow Republican Matt Mead as governor in 2018, we said we chose him because he had “the best experience and potential.”
We said we felt his experience successfully helping manage the state’s investments and as a member of the State Loan and Investment Board would make him the right person to spur the state’s economic development efforts. And we liked the fact that he said he realized he would need to use “the bully pulpit” of the governor’s office to be the best recruiter possible, working hard to attract new industries to the state.
When we asked him two years ago about his leadership style, Mr. Gordon said he brings “quiet, very effective leadership,” and his focus is on building consensus. We knew he wasn’t a fireball, but we hoped he would step up and be the leader Wyoming needed to move us away from dependence on the boom-and-bust fossil fuel industry before it was too late.
Fast forward two years, and not only have the state’s budget woes gotten massively worse, he has repeatedly dug in his heels and supported the state’s reeling coal and oil industries. Instead of working to attract new types of businesses to the state, he’s been trying to convince us that carbon capture technology is the answer to what ails us.
As the projected budget deficit approached $1.5 billion, he slashed state spending, warning that more may be needed. We recognize the governor must balance the budget, and it’s a difficult task, but his strategy seems to be to eliminate services to the Wyoming residents who need them most – seniors struggling to stay in their homes, those suffering from mental illness and drug addiction, and the disabled. We can only assume he’s using these cuts in the hope those impacted will put pressure on their lawmakers to do the right thing. (But we don’t know for sure; he’s never said.)
No mention of tax hikes that he would support. No public pressure on legislative leaders to stop the pain. No indication that he’s concerned about lawmakers postponing next year’s session for months due to a virus many of them have said isn’t worth being worried about.
When it comes to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been more of the same. From the early days in March, Mr. Gordon has been in lockstep with his GOP colleagues – some of whom go so far as to say he should lift the current state of emergency. For him, that’s politically wise in a heavily Republican state, of course. But we don’t elect leaders to keep their party members happy or worry about getting reelected. We elect them to make the tough decisions to protect us – even when that means protecting some of us from ourselves.
Yet on Friday, Nov. 13 – after 21 county health officers and members of the Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Medical Society sent him a letter asking him to impose a statewide mask mandate – the best Mr. Gordon could do was call people who failed to mask up “knuckleheads.”
Oh sure, he made a show of getting angry with people for not doing the right thing. But the “Don’t make Daddy get really angry and take away your toys!” routine doesn’t cause anyone to shake in their boots when time and time again you fail to follow through on your threats.
Yet that’s exactly what Mr. Gordon did again Thursday. After holding a virtual meeting with business leaders, he imposed no new restrictions on bars, clubs and other “super-spreader” venues, and there was no indication of additional enforcement measures when violators are caught. He simply wagged his (email) finger and said, “Now be good boys and girls and do the right thing, won’t you? Oh yeah, and have a Happy Thanksgiving.”
***
In the week between his “no news” conference and the Thursday evening news release, according to the Wyoming Department of Health:
Active cases of COVID-19 statewide rose by more than 2,000 to top 11,000, and total cases increased by more than 5,000.
Wyoming’s positivity rate (the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19) topped 15%, when health experts say exceeding 3% is dangerous.
Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus hit record highs statewide, as facilities begged for more help due to staff getting sick in their communities. (Mr. Gordon also announced earlier Thursday that he has secured teams from the National Disaster Medical System and is deploying Wyoming National Guard members to help hospitals in Cheyenne and Gillette.)
Another 49 deaths of Wyoming residents were announced, bringing the death toll to 176 as of Thursday afternoon.
Yet the best our governor can muster is reducing group sizes while exempting parades, church services and funeral homes (among others)?
How many struggling Wyomingites will have to continue to suffer before either crisis is addressed head-on? How many more deaths are acceptable?
It’s time to stop sending news releases in the dark, Governor, and get out in front of these problems. It’s time to stop worrying about who likes you and who doesn’t. It’s time to lead.
Just wear the damn thing
From the Nov. 21 Gillette News Record
Campbell County prides itself on being a leader in Wyoming. Our Powder River Basin energy resources, while declining, are still the backbone of the state’s economy. We’re active in local and state politics and try to make good public policy.
We’re leaders, not followers.
But there’s one thing we’re leading the Cowboy State in now that isn’t a source of pride — our soaring COVID-19 rates.
Over the past 60 days, Campbell County has posted some of the most alarming numbers in a state where the novel coronavirus seems to be ramping up to an out-of-control level:
We’ve had 1,996 of our overall 2,213 confirmed cases in that time, an average of 33.2 cases per day.
In the 192 days prior from March 13 through Sept. 21, we had 217 cases, or an average of 1.13 a day.
Even more concerning is our 36% positivity rate that eclipses the state’s 14% rate, which means more than a third of people here who are tested for COVID-19 come up positive.
Something else Campbell County has taken pride in over the years is its sense of community and leave-nobody-behind attitude when faced with hard times or a crisis. We’ve seen it with the emergence of the “Gillette Strong” slogan in the wake of the 2016 crash of PRB coal that was coupled with a bust in the oil industry. Thousands of people lost their jobs and thousands more rallied to help them.
The same was true last year when Blackjewel LLC abruptly locked out nearly 600 local coal workers without notice. It also was there at the beginning of the pandemic when people rallied around local restaurants when their dining rooms were closed. We went out of our way to order curbside pickup or delivery.
We’re now facing another crisis with potential to devastate our local economy even more, but many who pride themselves on being “Gillette Strong” are nowhere to be seen.
Instead, there’s a militant outcry that some personal inconvenience to deal with a public health crisis is the last straw. It goes beyond just refusing to comply with public health requests themselves. They also badger, belittle and berate those who do, often calling them “snowflakes.”
If this is beyond what people can tolerate for the overall health and well-being of their community, we wonder how they’d be viewed by those founding fathers who had some real oppression to rebel against.
We hate wearing masks as much as anyone, but are willing to do it for a short while if it means turning the curve on this virus more quickly and getting back to normal. And we especially would prefer to wear a mask in public if it means keeping our businesses open and operating.
Just because a small percentage of people die from COVID-19 doesn’t mean it’s not a serious threat. There are numerous reports and studies that show the potential for the virus to cause long-term and potentially permanent damage. By that logic, unless something’s fatal, it’s not worth taking precautions to mitigate it.
Tell that to your sons playing high school football. An even smaller percentage of players die while playing the game than do from the virus, so why make them wear helmets and all that padding? Heck, we require them to practically play in a suit of armor.
If that sounds ridiculous that’s because it is. It’s as ridiculous as being too selfish to “take one for the team” and just wear the damn thing for a little while.
Jury trials suspended: A fundamental right has been interrupted, and we have ourselves to blame for it
From the Nov. 22 Riverton Ranger
The Wyoming Supreme Court carries a lot of clout in our state, and it exercised some of it last week. Due to the spiraling coronavirus upturn in Wyoming there will be no jury trials in the state until further notice.
That's a serious development in a serious time.
And it ought to give pause to people who complain about the infringement on their constitutional rights if they are advised to wear a mask to discourage spread of the virus. Trial by jury is a constitutional right too -- and it's actually spelled out, not assumed or interpreted.
This is the second time this year a no-trials order has been handed down. Apparently we didn't learn much the first time.
The restriction comes when jury trials are increasingly rare. They are costly, time-consuming, inconvenient and unpredictable. In times of pandemic, they also require people to assemble in an enclosed space for hours at a time, and, in the case of the jury, in an even smaller and close space for deliberations.
Those simply are not conditions likely to slow the spread of the virus.
While not on the life-and-death or sickness-and-health scale of some coronavirus problems being confronted by hard-hit COVID families in Wyoming, this development has been put in place to avoid those more serious ones.
Still, it is unfortunate -- and it probably was avoidable.
Trial by jury is one of the fundamental precepts of American citizenship. If there have been previous occasions prior to the COVID pandemic when that building-block privilege needed to be suspended, they have been rare and long ago.
In truth, though, jury trials have fallen from favor in the day-to-day operations of our legal system. We don't have enough lawyers, judges, court clerks, stenographers and legal staff to do very many jury trials, given the time they take, the money they cost, and the appeals to higher courts.
So, plea bargains largely are the name of the game in jurisprudence these days. Ultimately, however, the decision to enter a plea bargain remains with the accused, with a trial by jury always an option for a defendant.
Until now. With the state supreme court's mandate on jury trials, the reliance on plea bargains will be more than a shortcut or convenience It will be a necessity, and for who knows how long. Frankly, that loss is more important than some perceived constitutional right to drink beer in a bar.
One way, of course, for this basic constitutional right to be interrupted for a shorter period of time would be if citizens would do a better job of adhering to public-health precautions related to the spread of coronavirus. If the virus were under better control, if it weren't spreading so quickly and in such large numbers, and if more people in Wyoming would do the right thing in terms of protecting not just themselves, but others, then the suspension of jury trials would not have to happen.
The same goes for many other interruptions, snarls and snags in our normal lives that have cropped up because of our failure to handle the virus better.
Exactly what it will take before widespread compliance arrives in Wyoming is unclear, but this development shows we still have a long way to go.
The voters have made it clear they prefer cutting government
From the Nov. 22 Casper Star-Tribune
Wyoming voters have spoken.
For years, we’ve known that our state faced a critical decision: how to fund government services amid declines in the energy sector, especially coal. We’ve seen changes in how our country powers itself and knew we’d need to either alter how our state brings in revenue or make significant cuts to live within our new means.
Some elected leaders, including our past three governors and some lawmakers, have acknowledged that reality and noted that simply cutting our way out of this problem was not realistic. Other lawmakers, including many in the conservative wing of the Republican Party, have maintained that there was plenty to cut before the conversation moved to evaluating our tax structure, removing tax exemptions or adopting new taxes to fund diversification of our economy.
This board has repeatedly sided with those who contend that Wyoming’s fiscal challenges can only be solved by a combination of cuts and new revenues. We’ve noted that relying on cuts alone will harm our schools, health care and other public services that are critical to many of us.
The majority of voters, it seems, disagree. During this election cycle, many of the lawmakers who espoused a middle approach found themselves on the losing end at the ballot box. The candidates who’ve beaten them, in large part, are far more conservative and anti-tax. Many have signed pledges never to raise taxes. It’s increasingly unlikely that the Wyoming Legislature will pair new revenues with this year’s massive set of budget cuts.
The voters have clearly expressed a preference for candidates who would shrink government services. Soon, we’ll learn how that philosophy works in practice.
On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a second round of budget cuts, this time totaling $500 million. They include reducing the Wyoming Department of Health’s budget, amid the worst pandemic in a century, by $135 million. The state’s higher education budget, meanwhile, will be slashed by 15%.
The first round of cuts, announced over the summer, amounted to another $250 million. Combined, the cuts will hit services that low-income residents, seniors and those with developmental disabilities rely on for support. Even programs that we look to for community safety weren’t spared. For example, there will now be fewer parole officers to monitor former prisoners after their release.
And more cuts are likely coming. The state still faces a shortfall of $300 million, and one area in particular is bracing for reductions: K-12 education. We’re far past the point of slashing waste and bloat.
Many in our state view government as something that’s grown too large and inefficient. These cuts, they would argue, might be brought on by a pandemic and an energy downturn, but they were a long time coming. We’ll now learn whether the fiscal pain from these reductions extend back to the voters, or whether this smaller form of government is exactly what they wanted.
We can’t help but wonder whether the decision to pursue cuts at all costs will be less popular as the reverberations from these reductions spread out across Wyoming. Consider among the first cuts that Gordon announced: the closure of a handful of rest stops around Wyoming. In the aftermath, residents expressed frustration with having so few options to stretch their legs and go to the bathroom. What will they say when a child with developmental disabilities falls further behind without necessary services? Will they be OK with parolees in their community receiving less supervision after leaving prison?
Wyoming started down this path a long time ago. We’ll soon learn whether it’s one we truly desire to walk.
Fire departments will require more, not less investment
From the Nov. 16 Sheridan Press
Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson said earlier this week the town providing free utilities to volunteer firefighters was likely illegal under state statute and also noted “typically volunteers don’t get paid.”
Rural volunteer fire departments have struggled for years in recruiting and retaining volunteers. They aren’t alone — most nonprofits face similar challenges. According to a report conducted by the University of Maryland’s School of Public Policy Do Good Institute (yes, that’s a real thing) in 2018, the U.S. has seen a significant decline in the percentage of Americans who volunteer and give annually.
The peak, the study says, was in 2014 for volunteer hours, which reached 8.7 billion that year, and in 2017 for charitable giving, which reached $410.02 billion that year. The study also showed rural areas were hit hardest, with the percentage of people volunteering in those areas dropping from a high of 30.9% in 2003 to an all-time low of 25.2% in 2015.
Other studies have shown a significant decline in the number of individuals volunteering as first responders. In 1983, according to the National Fire Protection Association, 884,600 people volunteered as firefighters across the U.S. In 2017, that number had declined to 682,600. In addition, more than half of those volunteers are older than 40, creating concern for what happens when they retire.
The training to become a volunteer firefighter typically adds up to hours away from families, jobs and sleep.
Congress has taken note and has made multiple attempts to help make volunteer fire and EMS personnel eligible for student loan forgiveness and housing assistance, along with looking to modify tax codes to make it easier for local communities to offer incentives, according to the NFPA.
Other communities already offer incentives to volunteers. Most are eligible for pensions through their volunteer fire departments if they serve long term. In addition, some departments, including in Wyoming, pay volunteers per call.
Communities across the state have sought ways to reduce costs, but eliminating incentives for volunteer firefighters may not be the best tactic. In a volunteer sector already struggling to recruit members, it seems unwise to make it more difficult.
It is wise to look into the legality of free utilities for volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. But, as volunteerism continues to decline, maintaining and staffing rural fire departments will certainly require additional investment from communities who value fire protection and, in many cases, emergency medical care closer to home.
Use Giving Tuesday to give back
From the Nov. 23 Cody Enterprise
No doubt about it, this has been a difficult and sometimes contentious year.
Later this week, we’ll give thanks. Next week, we’ll have an opportunity to give back.
Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday, an annual event held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and we encourage you to take part.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
In 2019, millions of people came together to give back and support the causes they believe in. In the U.S. alone, more than $197 million was raised to benefit a broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.
Even with the pandemic, there is no reason our physical separation means we can’t provide financial, emotional or social support in our community.
Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for a cause or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.
We encourage you to pick a cause that speaks to you. From fundraising to volunteering to pro bono service, find something that supports your values.
We can all be creative in our giving. It doesn’t have to be about money. Anyone can give of their time and talents to help others in need.
Times are tough for many, but we can all make an effort to at least show generosity and share kindness to those around us.
For ideas or to share with others what you’re doing to give back, go to givingtuesday.org or facebook.com/GivingTuesday.
When it comes to taxes, specifics are critical
From the Nov. 17 Powell Tribune
It came as little surprise this month when Park County voters rejected local governments’ request for an additional 1% sales tax. After all, local voters have rejected requests for general purpose sales taxes multiple times in the past. This most recent attempt failed with 60.7% of the electorate opposed — almost exactly the same percentage that shot down the last attempt in 2012.
The failure of the tax will put a further strain on the cities of Powell and Cody, the Town of Meeteetse and the Park County government. We expect budget cuts will be coming, including some that won’t be very popular with local residents.
But we have to wonder if some of this could have been avoided if local leaders had given more serious consideration to pursuing a specific purpose tax instead of a general one. Recall that, in 2016, some 53% of voters agreed to temporarily raise the sales tax by a penny to fund $13.68 million worth of specific infrastructure projects around the county.
Back then, local government leaders said they would have preferred to get a general purpose tax, but they saw the writing on the wall. A survey they commissioned in the spring of 2016 found only 48% of residents would definitely or probably support a general purpose tax — and the consultant who led the survey warned it likely overstated the support by as much as 10 percentage points.
Simply put, there’s little indication that Park County voters want to approve a general purpose tax. So it was surprising when the Powell, Cody, Meeteetse and county leaders announced earlier this year that they would seek one, without holding any significant public deliberations or formal periods of public input.
Certainly, there are good reasons for wanting a general tax instead of a specific one. To varying degrees, the municipalities and the county government are all experiencing budget crunches, and the shortfalls are coming within their general budgets. It’s not so much that they need funding for specific projects; they just need more money to provide everyday services and maintenance. And by law, specific purpose taxes can only be used on whatever projects are listed on the ballot and they remain in place only until the specific amount is raised; so if a new problem pops up, the funding can’t be shifted.
To help reassure and inform voters about how their tax dollars might be used, Powell and Cody leaders released fairly detailed lists of how they would spend the money, though county commissioners balked at providing detail. Commissioners wanted to retain some flexibility and they believed that getting too specific would essentially turn the general purpose tax into a specific purpose tax.
The problem, though, is that voters want detail. They want to see exactly how their tax dollars will be used.
A couple days after the election, Park County Commission Chairman Joe Tilden said in an interview on KODI that “the money is the same” between specific and general purpose taxes and that this tax’s failure indicated that members of the public simply “don’t trust local governments to spend our money wisely. And that to me is very discouraging.”
To be sure, many voters just aren’t comfortable with sending local governments more money unless there’s a specific plan on how to use the cash.
But government leaders should also remember this: When voters approved the specific purpose tax in 2016, the $13.68 million was fully collected and the tax was over in two years. In contrast, the general purpose tax was expected to bring in roughly $28 million over a span of four years.
And then there was the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health orders that have wreaked havoc on the local, state and national economies. There are few people who feel they have cash to burn at the moment.
On KODI, Commissioner Lloyd Thiel noted that the campaign for the tax came late in the process; thousands of people had already cast their ballot before a pro-tax group, A Penny for Park County, really got going in the weeks before the election.
Tilden said local leaders may get together over the winter and figure out whether they want to try seeking a specific or general purpose tax in a future election.
“Personally, I would like to see us go to a general purpose tax again, and maybe try a little bit harder to inform the public,” Tilden said on KODI. “Because a specific purpose tax is great, but it doesn’t free up general fund dollars.”
Thiel noted that governments can use specific purpose taxes to cover general expenses if they’re listed on the ballot, but “it’s a shell game. And it’s deceiving the people.”
We disagree. Taking general fund expenses and putting them into a specific purpose tax would involve shuffling money around, but it’s not some kind of trick, because voters will know exactly where their dollars are going.
We hope local leaders reconsider the ways they might be able to put together a specific purpose tax that covers critical, everyday items. Why not pull together a package that contains a set amount of dollars for the roads and bridges in the greatest need of repair, the additional law enforcement personnel needed in schools, the capital projects that have been put off for years, etc.?
Local residents have spoken at the polls — and they like details. It’s possible that a couple years of unpleasant budget cuts will change the public’s mind about a general purpose sales tax, but if not, local governments would do well to get specific.
What are we waiting for?
From the Nov. 18 Buffalo Bulletin
As the number of active coronavirus cases has grown more than fivefold in the last month in Johnson County, it begs the question, what are we waiting for?
The vast majority of medical practitioners, including Dr. Mark Schueler in Buffalo, Sen. John Barrasso, MD and every county health officer save one in the state of Wyoming agree that wearing masks, social distancing and good hand washing hygiene are necessary in order to stem this pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and every other infectious disease agency in the United States, and indeed the world, agree.
So, what are we waiting for?
Are we waiting for our hospital to be overwhelmed with patients? It is rapidly approaching.
Are we waiting until there are no other hospitals available to transfer heart attack victims or other gravely ill or injured people to? Are we waiting for our friends and loved ones to die because they cannot get lifesaving medical care?
We are nearly there. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper is full. Billings is full. Rapid City is full. Salt Lake City is full.
Are we waiting for schools to be closed?
We are almost there, too. Schueler has said that once our own hospital has reached capacity, it will be time to consider sending kids home. Already the University of Wyoming and most other colleges have adjourned early for the Thanksgiving holiday and are asking students to quarantine before heading home. They will not resume in-person classes until after the New Year.
Are we waiting for a mobile morgue to house deceased members of our community because there is simply no space?
We hope not. But it is a very real possibility and has been happening all over the country.
When Gov. Mark Gordon asked us all to shelter at home in March, we were proud of the response. People listened and followed simple instructions to stem the spread of this virus.
Have we given up? Is wearing a mask so difficult?
The CDC now says that not only do masks help limit the spread of the coronavirus by asymptomatic carriers, but they also protect the person wearing the mask from contracting coronavirus.
Some may say that’s not what the CDC said back in March. They would be right. But this is a novel virus, meaning it is new to humans. We are still learning about it. But as we study the disease and learn more, we must adapt to the new findings. We expect that scientists’ and physicians’ understanding of this virus, how to take precautions and how to treat it will continue to evolve — that is how science is done.
If you are doubtful that masks work, don’t take our word for it. Don’t even take local doctors’ or state and national epidemiologists’ word. Look to Asian populations that frequently wear masks due to poor air quality.
Japan has a population of 125 million people. They have had on average 1,200 new daily cases. Thailand has 75 million people. They average three new infections daily. South Korea with 57 million people averages 150 new cases per day. Vietnam with 95 million inhabitants has only eight new cases on an average day. For reference, among Wyoming’s 578,759 people, an average of over 530 cases was reported each of the seven past days.
This virus does not care whether you believe the science or not. But those countries that have remained successful at stemming the spread of the disease have done so with masks and aggressive contact tracing.
Will we learn from their success? Or will we wait until it’s too late?
Do yourself a favor, do your neighbor a favor and wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands regularly. Together we can turn things around.
COVID-19 battles face a difficult road ahead
From the Nov. 18 Green River Star
A mask mandate will not work.
Comments from Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe and Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie last week indicate enforcement of a mask mandate is impossible. In an email to the Star, Erramouspe wrote, “we would not prosecute any violations, as I believe such an order is unenforceable.”
The question is this: what do we do to get more people to follow recommendations to wear a mask while in public and to socially distance themselves from other people, especially when Thanksgiving is weeks away and we’re approaching the Christmas season?
At its current rate, COVID-19 infections will only grow significantly. As families get together for the upcoming holidays, it will spread even more and, in Gov. Mark Gordon’s words, “a lot of people might not be around for Christmas.”
One thing is certain. We can’t rely on everyone to do their part in following what health recommendations have already been suggested.
It seems a lot of residents in Wyoming have come to the conclusion that whatever happens, happens. If they catch it, oh well.
No one is going to tell them what to do. If government orders someone to do anything, it’s an infringement of their freedoms, even if they’re designed to help save lives.
This is a far cry from the sacrifices made during World War II, when the government was actually rationing certain items to people to divert goods for the war effort. Sugar, butter, gasoline and more were sold to people in limited quantities.
We don’t doubt there was some grumbling amongst people who didn’t want to be impacted, but the general consensus was they did what they had to do to support the boys overseas. That rationing effort was temporary and everyone knew it.
What’s the difference between that and following a few health guidelines until the pandemic situation can be properly sorted out -- which is when a vaccine will be widely available. What is so bad about following a few directives to ensure hospitals aren’t overrun with COVID-19 patients and the largest employers can continue to operate without fear of being closed due to mass quarantines. These mandates aren’t designed just to ensure grandma or grandpa don’t fall ill with COVID-19, they will also save lives not directly impacted by a COVID-19 infection.
No one can be forced into compliance, but it’s time we start thinking more about our friends, family and neighbors.
