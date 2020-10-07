Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Evolution or revolution?
From the Oct. 3 Gillette News Record
In hindsight, it should’ve been easy to predict that Tuesday’s first 2020 U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, would be like watching a live-action stage interpretation of a Facebook thread.
Rather than following the usual format where candidates have their time to answer and rebut questions posed by a moderator, almost from the start this debate devolved into a cacophony of he-said, he-said that was difficult to understand and frustrating to sit through.
We shouldn’t have been surprised, however, because the constant interruptions and off-topic accusations were almost surreal in their paralleling of how many Americans participate in politics these days.
It begins with a statement, post or something shared on social media, followed by a flood of politically charged (and often profanity-laced) reactions with little to no regard for accuracy, truthfulness or personal responsibility. Those commenting type over each other as fast as they can and in the end, anyone trying to follow the thread is left reeling and feeling exhausted.
It was that same frustrated fatigue we felt after those 90 minutes Tuesday evening.
As with most political debates, both the Republicans and Democrats claimed “victory” and spewed more nonsense in an attempt to convince those who just watched a train wreck that their train was still on the tracks.
Its disappointing that the candidates themselves couldn’t follow the rules of the debate long enough to give thoughtful, reasoned answers to the questions. Even more disappointing is the only honest revelation to be taken from the first presidential debate happening less than six weeks out from one of the most crucial elections in our history is that neither candidate said anything we didn’t expect.
If you are a Trump supporter, you come out of the debate as ardent a Trump supporter. If you’re for Biden, you’re still firmly in his camp. If you’re truly one of the undecideds out there either side needs to sway, all you got out of the debate was a headache.
It’s also a reflection of how local politics is evolving (or devolving) across America and here in Campbell County.
Everything is political and nothing is off limits.
We see it every day in local social media. It’s all about the argument and being the most outlandish and absurd and not about the original point made in a post or whatever was shared.
It can be entertaining to read and fun for those who participate, but it also can cross a dangerous threshold of holding more sway and power over how we act and vote than many of us realize.
That’s one point made in “The Social Dilemma,” a new Netflix documentary that paints a bleak picture of how Facebook and other social media are influencing American society in ways more profound that many realize. It paints a bleak picture of a nightmarish dystopia that’s a threat to democracy in the United States.
We’re not ready to go that far.
It’s concerning that more people are forming their opinions and positions about important issues from social media and algorithms that funnel information that panders to the users’ opinions.
Only time will tell if the influence of social media in U.S. politics is an evolution or revolution.
UW’s success shows taking virus seriously offers path forward
From the Oct. 4 Casper Star-Tribune
Good news has been hard to come by this year. But if you’re looking for something positive, consider what’s happening at the University of Wyoming.
This past week, the school finished its phased reopening plan. After a bumpy start, students are back in class, interacting with peers and learning as a unit. That return to in-person learning follows the news that Wyoming will play football this fall as part of an abbreviated, eight-game schedule. And War Memorial Stadium will be open to fans, albeit in a limited capacity.
We’ve long held that the university is arguably Wyoming’s most important institution. It serves as not only an educational hub, but a cultural one as well. As the state’s only four-year public university, its success – academically and/or athletically – is shared and celebrated by all residents of Wyoming.
Seeing even the hint of a return to normalcy at the university, then, offers all of us a collective boost. That’s especially important given the onslaught of challenges facing our state: the energy downturn, budget cuts and most recently, one of the largest Wyoming wildfires in memory.
But even more importantly, the university offers an example of how taking the pandemic seriously can lead to an easing of restrictions and a return to public life. Ahead of the academic year, university leaders developed one of the largest testing programs in the state, conducting nearly 15,000 tests to date. It required masks and its leaders set an example by wearing them. Officials took outbreaks seriously, pausing the reopening when cases reached a predetermined number. And the leadership worked transparently, updating the public with press releases and with a detailed oanline dashboard that anyone can access.
The result? Amid a painful year, fans will be able to root on the Cowboys. Students will benefit from the interpersonal interaction that can’t be replicated on Zoom. And let’s not forget: Students in Laramie and football at War Memorial will provide an economic boost to the beleaguered restaurants, bars and other businesses in Wyoming’s lone college town.
As cases spiral here in Wyoming, the school’s ability to begin to reopen shows us a way forward. If we take COVID-19 seriously, if we dispense with talk of hoaxes and conspiracies, we can enjoy parts of normal life while remaining vigilant against a disease that has killed more than 205,000 Americans this year.
Some have erroneously suggested that we have to choose between the economy and staying healthy. Some have suggested that simple measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 – hand washing, social distancing and face coverings – are a waste of time.
But the university’s experience shows that those steps are necessary toward a resumption of life as we knew it prior to March. We can strike a necessary balance until this wretched pandemic finally comes to an end.
Texting should be off the table
From the Sept. 30 Jackson Hole News & Guide
If we weren’t already comfortable with technology, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed us almost overnight into a new reliance on digital communications. Government meetings began being held over the internet, and email and text messages replaced in-person talks.
When a News&Guide investigation revealed frequent texting — between public officials and members of the public — during deliberations over northern South Park zoning, public reaction was swift and decisive. Citizens prefer public business be handled as transparently as possible, despite pandemic changes to the way public meetings are held.
The central question becomes: Is texting between elected officials, and between elected officials and the public during public deliberations on policy a violation of Wyoming’s open meetings law? By the letter of the law? Perhaps not. By the spirit of the law? Yes.
During public meetings all deliberations need to be public dialogue. Uncomfortable at times? Yes. But, that’s the public process intended to ensure all stakeholders have a fair hearing. You have something to say or ask? Raise your hand and be acknowledged by the chair.
Wyoming’s Code of Ethics signed into state statute in 2012 presents a great framework for doing the right thing. The 10th code states, “Know where to draw the line.” Texting is a virtual back room — and slippery slope when it comes to accountability and keeping a public record of how and why decisions are made.
Elected officials need to set clear policy. Make a rule that during meetings, cellphones are off and live chat, no matter the app, is disabled or off on laptops. This removes the temptation to engage in private, side conversations.
The public entrusts town councilors and county commissioners to handle its business — and its tax dollars — above board and in public deliberations, gavel to gavel.
This community deserves access to its government’s work and process.
Elected officials are doing the public’s business, not their own private business. So do it in the daylight. Let’s see a clear policy by election day so the public has confidence in this aspect of public deliberations.
Life continues in spite of pandemic
From the Oct. 5 Cody Enterprise
COVID-19 just won’t go away – the Friday announcement that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive drives that home. Locally, case tallies from the public health department have actually risen somewhat in the last week and while most people who get the virus recover well, we still have hospitalizations and have had two deaths in the county.
Still, people, businesses and institutions in Cody have, for the most part, done a great job in rebounding from all of the issues the pandemic has caused. We applaud teachers and staff who have worked to be able to start the fall semester in person, to have Rendezvous Royale and high school sports, and to be able to patronize our favorite restaurants and stores.
We are most in awe over the places and people who have bounced back after having to close or quarantine or were hospitalized. You displayed the very Wyoming ability to take a hit and come back fighting.
The schools closed in the spring, but students and teachers were able to finish online. Now they’re back in class and dealing with the inconveniences because being in school is worth it.
Hospital staff have worked around a positive case in their midst to continue to take care of others. Thus far, an employee testing positive at the Long Term Care Center has not led to any spread among vulnerable residents.
The organizers of Rendezvous Royale could have thrown in the towel, or at least gone all online, and it would have been understandable. Instead, they worked out events that allowed for more social distancing and the ability to be outside, which leads to less spread of coronavirus.
Local sports have also found a winning strategy. Golf and tennis both concluded fall seasons already and no sports have yet been unable to play due to positive cases, even though there have been a few.
Our businesses have also been able to bounce back, whether from severe restrictions early on or having to temporarily close due to employees testing positive. Hopefully when these businesses reopen they’re greeted by many customers grateful that owners were willing to take a financial hit to keep employees and customers safe.
So, while the number of COVID-19 cases may not always look great, we’ve shown an ability to minimize outbreaks and bounce back. That’s something to be proud of.
