How do l say farewell to a faithful friend? How do I do it? He was a giant man with a giant heart.
He took in stray dogs, cats, stray kids and broken people. And he cared for them, and let them know. I know because he adopted us, myself and four children, and made us feel loved and valued. He adopted the animals from the pound that no one else wanted and made a special home for them where they healed and flourished.
His belly laugh was infectious. He found humor in many things, and sometimes told irreverent jokes. Some people found him intimidating because of his size and his deep voice, but little children loved him and thought he was a little bit like Santa.
He had a lot of things happen in his life that would have caused some people to just give up. But he was strong, and he just picked himself up, and began again. When his body was crushed at age 19 and he had to go through multiple surgeries for many years, he just kept right on going. He traveled Canada, South America, Central America and Mexico and piloted a tugboat in Louisiana. He did construction and glass work jobs, and got his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wyoming.
I never thought of him as handicapped because he was always working at something. I remember watching him crawl on his hands and knees to build a deck and ponds in his backyard.
When his wife died at a young age he took to the road for a while driving a semi and ended up in Rawlins, Wyoming, where he eventually took a position as a counselor at the Wyoming State Penitentiary where he worked until retirement.
In this last chapter of his life, although he was suffering, he didn’t complain. He was more concerned about if we were OK, if the kids down the street had enough food, if people were making informed decisions.
As he began to lose more and more mobility, he had to spend a lot of time sitting. He would look out the window and take delight in the sight of a tiny bird, a flower growing out of a crack in the stone terrace, a cloud formation.
His great appreciation of the little things helped me to realize how trivial my problems really were. I was amazed when he wrote his last column for the Rawlins Times, “Ah, Summertime.”
He was so sick and he still managed to get it out in time to make the Wednesday newspaper. “Ah, Summertime, Ah Life, Ah Dennis.”
