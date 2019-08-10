That’s how it’s coming at us now, the shootings and the political cow crap that follows so quickly. Two within 24 hours from very disparate individuals. One of whom killed his own sister! As of this writing no motives are known. Motives can be helpful in guiding all of to the real causes of these things.
Every logical human being knows they are not caused by guns but that is exactly where the socialists went without noticeable delay. Gun violence, they call it… whatever that means. An angry wife in Vegas runs over her cheating husband 20 times with her SUV and we don’t call it truck violence nor do we blame the car. You know the rest of the examples.
I understand the power of fear to remove logic from the mind. Take the most pragmatic, logical person and throw in immense, mind-shattering terror and suddenly blaming the tool doesn’t sound strange at all. The left uses that fear constantly.
#1. Understand that this is not “gun violence”; it is violence in which the tool used was a firearm. It is simple straight forward, ugly violence. An attack on defenseless people by an individual who has mental problems and/or enjoys killing. The question we have to answer is: why?
Whatever the answer reached it will not be complete for a very long time and it will spread blame in many directions. Society has always had to deal with those among us with mental problems, not always very well or very successfully. In passing laws in America we tend to respond in some cases driven by guilt.
Current laws on mental health are the result of guilt from decades of abuse of the mentally ill and of using them as guinea pigs. In a misguided attempt to protect the few we have endangered the many. Not at all rare in a free country where every individual enjoys liberty and where the individual is the strength of the country.
Some say online gaming is the problem. Not sure I agree with that but it is very possible that living in a world where you can kill people daily on the screen and they are back and A-okay the next day, might not be good for some folks. It could be that our children are getting a false idea that death is not permanent and carries no consequences.
So how do we fix this? We can’t; at least, not right away. It’s going to take a generation and it has to start at home. The parents have to once again be the neutral arbiters in the home; the disciplinarians, in short. The government needs to step out of the way. To the schools, teachers need to be empowered to control their classrooms again. They need to be able to go to work without fear of their students. We need God back in our lives, schools and government.
Unions and the government have taken the learning out of school by eliminating discipline. Readers are well aware of my firm belief that government is a necessary evil and too much of it will poison everything. The first people to notice a problem are the parents and teachers as exampled by the shooter in Florida. But unlike Florida, they and the police need to know they can take the proper steps without fear.
Bearing all that in mind can we PLEASE stop trying to disarm free people? I and nearly everyone I know do not want to live as a subject of the government whatever form it may take. I do not wish to live in constant fear of everyone I see and the government as well. I do not want to live on my knees. I choose to die on my feet if it comes to that.
To give up your liberty for false security is cowardly, something I’ve never been accused of. Be alert, know your surroundings. Be prepared to defend yourself and your loved ones at all times. Park where you can see and be seen. Trust in God and aim straight.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.