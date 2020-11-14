There is no debate about whether or not our country is divided. It is excessively so. And, it is not necessary. For, we have common ground.
We have more in common than not. Our goals and hopes for our country and family are supported by the majority. Yet, we been manipulated by carefully orchestrated propaganda to react in ways that serve the financial interests of powerful companies and manipulative individuals.
Likely few Americans know the strangle hold the billionaire Koch brothers have had on American politics for several years. They are libertarians and have used their 100-plus billions to lobby and to fund organizations and candidates to further their cause. While, one of them is now deceased, their organizations remain active.
They have used every possible venue to undermine belief in, and efforts to mitigate, climate change. And they have blocked mass transit projects that would cut our dependence on petroleum products. For, extractive industries are one of their main revenue sources.
They also have opposed labor unions, as organized labor diminishes their profits. And, they have sought to loosen environmental laws that puts limits on how they do business.
To further their causes they founded Americans for Prosperity, a dark money lobbying group. And, they fund and guide the American Legislative Exchange.
The American Legislative Exchange is insidious. Once their candidates are in place, they hold workshops and provide draft legislation for them to sponsor in legislatures across the country. Their efforts have likely been responsible for the sharp right direction of the Republican Party in Wyoming.
Additionally, in Wyoming other wealthy individuals pour millions that could be used productively into preserving their sanctuary from a state income tax.
Ironically, so-called Republican evangelicals like Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell are complicit in their manipulation of Americans. They began collaborating with Republicans in the late ‘80s to bring their followers to the party by deliberately using abortion to rally them.
But, they likely had an adjacent agenda. For women were demanding equal rights, which they fervently opposed. Illogically women within their movement like Phyllis Schlafly successfully joined them in campaigning against the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution. Like Robertson and Falwell she held the traditional, evangelical, conservative view about women’s place in society. They believed if they were able to ban abortion and equal rights, they could continue to control women.
Contrary to the Christian Gospel of love and brotherhood, their actions have brought about years of divisive politics. Unfortunately, these issues inflame the emotions of citizens. And, they can be a roadblock to productive dialogue.
Many movements and people have demonstrated that most Americans share priorities. Wyoming Senator Enzi said that when he chaired committees he was able to find common ground on 80% of the issues on the table. Other groups seeking to find common ground on local and state issues have had similar success.
Back in the 1990s, consensus management became popular, as it was such a successful way to address issues.
For, democracy is all about winning and losing. Though, it touted for its fairness and equality votes, being a loser sometimes makes it hard to buy into a mutually acceptable resolution.
So, it is very beneficial to sit at a table and find consensus where everyone wins and accepts the results.
Though democratic processes within our governing agencies are not going to go away, perhaps all need to come to the table to seek what beliefs and outcomes are desired by all as a way to seek a more peaceful existence.
One of the most contentious issues has been the environment. Industry has resisted doing it right because it eats into their profits. But, that should not the issue.
Obviously, all citizens want to drink clean water, breathe clean air and live in a clean environment. But workers and governing bodies have been told businesses can’t provide jobs and product without pollution. It doesn’t have to be an either/or situation.
At the table all would agree with the former. This could be followed by brainstorming to find ways to have both business and a healthy environment.
For, why spend time arguing about why we are having climate change? Isn’t the topic at the table, how do we eliminate pollution from extractive industry? We all know that fracking reduced our dependence on foreign oil, but there has been an unwillingness to do it right. At the table there are many possibilities. The fracking water could be reused, cleaned up, or propane gas used instead.
But, if all the players in the industry faced a level playing field and expectations, and we agreed that the costs of doing it right was paid by the user or consumer, resolution could be found. No one would be losers.
While there will remain issues unable to be resolved at the table, if 80% of them were addressed in a consensus atmosphere, divisiveness would be greatly reduced.
Instead of demonizing our friends and neighbors, calling each other names and bringing our democracy to the brink of crisis, we need to find a more peaceful way of addressing our mutual needs. We need to find common ground and build upon it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.