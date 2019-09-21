In his address at the RNC Retreat, President Trump cautioned that no one should be overly optimistic about 2020. While it is true the clown corps currently running against him is doing everything they can they can think of to ensure a Trump victory, do not relax. President Trump was right on the nose when he said that it is not really easy to beat socialism in a wealthy country – and we are the wealthiest country in history.
All the dominoes are in place and ready to fall. A generation of youth whose only goal is their own self-gratification. Sometimes called the worst generation, it’s not their fault; they have been used as pawns. Today’s 20 somethings have been raised almost from birth being told that they deserve everything they want.
I am not disparaging an entire generation. That particular age group here in Wyoming, and I suspect most of the Midwest, are proving to be very fine, dependable people. Unfortunately those raised with a love of God, family and country are the minority. The ones in the ANTIFA mode? The majority. This is why the Democrats compete so voraciously to promise the most free stuff.
This is how socialists win countries and destroy them, everything for nothing. It is hard when watching the news and seeing all the wealth in America and being told it should be yours to share if you just have the courage to elect the people who will take it and give it to you.
No more work, no more debt, just a happy, happy life. Even with Venezuela as an example, they can’t see the truth, can’t recognize the lie being fed them.
Karl Marx hated the middle class. He felt there were basically two types of people. The leaders and everyone else, that most humans were incapable of making their own decisions and needed to be led and told what to do. That is the truth of socialism. The problem is that a surprisingly high percentage of people actually do want to be taken care of.
We are a race that instinctively gathers in large groups and yet is in the practice of locking the doors and windows at night; of not seeing horror when it happens on our own block; living closely together yet terrified of each other. Does it then seem strange that so many would wish to be kept in a position where daily worry is removed? Decisions do not have to be made because they are made for you?
Each are secure in their own little 1,500 sq. ft. world at night and protected by a thin blue or green line by day. This is what the socialists are offering and they are getting very close to admitting what the cost to each of us will be. Don’t be surprised if an awful lot of your fellow Americans are just fine with the cost. That is the real threat to our liberty.
America was founded by individuals, male and female, who saw the world almost exactly opposite of that. Thousands of our founders died to create a form of government that stressed individual rights. However, those rights have a high cost: personal responsibility and accountability; constant alertness and willingness to defend them... with your life, if necessary.
Right now we still have the ability to protect that liberty with a vote: the simple act of marking a piece of paper. We cannot afford to become complacent or lazy any more. Every vote counts and must be exercised. One percent of Americans have taken an oath to defend the Constitution with their all, let’s save them the effort. At least for a while.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.