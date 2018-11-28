Freedom. The first definition in the dictionary says it means, “The power or right to act, speak or think as one wants without hinderance or restraint”: the second says, “absence of subjection to foreign domination or despotic government”; the third says, “the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved”. The flip side of freedom is responsibility. How each of us views the intersection of freedom and responsibility helps inform how we see the world and our place in it.
The very concept of universal individual freedom is fairly new. If you were a free born citizen of ancient Athens or Rome you had some concept of freedom. But when you subtract the slaves, women and children who were definitely not free, only about one person in ten was eligible. Up until 1921 women in America could not vote. There were still places that questioned women’s rights, their freedom, to own property in their own name right up until that date. So how free could they be? When you have to answer to another for any reason, whether that is father, husband or some state appointed entity, how free are you?
Last week I read several articles that made me think about how I view freedom. In some ways I am like Justice Potter Stewart and his description of pornography, “… I know it when I see it.” Living in 2018 America I am pretty free. I can read what I want. I can mostly say what I want. (I can’t yell “Fire” in a theater -unless it’s burning.) I can think and write what I want. I can move anywhere I desire. I can be friends with whomever I choose. I can carry a gun most places, probably more than I should. There are far more, and the freedom I, an aging man of moderate means, have is astounding on any historic level. For me, each of those has a built-in responsibility. If I can say anything I need to ensure what I say is as accurate as possible. If I am friends with someone I must remember their actions will reflect on me. If I have power I must use it wisely and carefully.
One of the articles I read was by a man named David Krauthammer. He talks about social cohesion, how our interactions help define us and our beliefs. One passage helped give me a fresh perspective. He said, “Democracy’s extraordinary gift -freedom- is therefore also a burden. It is not easy to define and pursue one’s own path and purpose in life, especially if we feel alone in that endeavor. We need social bonds that unite us in common cause while maintaining the political structures that guarantee our liberty.” He also reminds, “….democracy is not a natural unifier. It allows -indeed, it requires- individuals to choose their own destinies.”
We all have our own definitions of freedom. Often, they conflict. Your right to use your property as you want may conflict with my view. Or with my right to breathe if you have a hog farm. Looking at road signs it appears many believe they have the freedom to shoot holes in them. As a tax payer I would prefer my money go to other priorities than sign replacement. And on it goes. Mostly we agree, but there are lots of issues for us to argue about. Go, democracy!
Our freedoms are not spelled out in the Bill of Rights. Only a few are mentioned, including religion, speech, press, assembly and petition, and self-incrimination. It wasn’t until the 14th Amendment was passed that the relationship between individuals and the states was established saying that state borders should have no bearing on federally protected rights. Before that you could be a slave in one state, free in another. You could vote one place, own property, but do neither across a state line. Those people who talk about States Rights and how we lost some of our freedoms when the South lost the Civil War really need to think about the trade-offs made, and what they’d change. About the only ‘freedom’ lost then was the freedom of rich people to more completely control the rest of us. And thanks to the recent Supreme Court decision in ‘Citizen’s United’, rich folks and their money are doing just fine.
In early 1941 President Franklin Roosevelt articulated his Four Freedoms. They applied our American Freedoms as aspirations for the world. The first two, the freedom of speech and expression, and the freedom to worship God in each person’s own way, are freedoms enshrined in our First Amendment. The other two, freedom from want and freedom from fear, are wider in scope. Freedom from want endorses a broader human right to economic security. Freedom from fear speaks to both an innate right to be secure in a nation and a right to be secure in one’s person. The United Nations owes much to the idea of freedom from fear. Collective action has prevented many bad events. And we now recognize the rights of individuals to live without fear. Even if we don’t always act on our recognition.
Freedom, the ability to guide one’s own destiny, is a wondrous and fearsome thing. It requires thought and judgement. As Thomas Jefferson said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”
Dennis Jones is a retired resident of Rawlins. He worked construction for 15 years and was an employee with the Wyoming State Penitentiary for 25. He grew up in Fremont County, and he graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1972.
