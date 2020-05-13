Growing up, we ate red or white potatoes. Both potatoes had white flesh. Then, professional growers started marketing exotic spuds from around the world.
These spuds are now readily available to the home gardener. You can tailor your crop to suit your culinary desires. Here are some of your choices that I have grown.
Banana/fingerling potatoes are like miniature bananas or fat little fingers. There are Purple Peruvian with purple skin and flesh, Red Thumb’s with red skin and red flesh and a variety of yellow or white nuggets that lend perfection to the fussiest dishes. They stay firm and meaty, and make excellent little medallions for scalloped potatoes or stews.
Yukon Gold Potatoes have been on the market for several years now. They are so yellow and buttery that you aren’t even tempted to slather butter on them. Prairie Blush has a beautiful pinkish blush skin. Also has flaky yellow texture. Both potatoes are excellent keepers.
If you are a fan of mashed potatoes, you will find that Purple Viking with purple skins splashed with pink/red spots and “Caribe” with bluish purple skins makes the fluffiest mashers imaginable.
Mountain Rose, red inside and out, fries into crunchy chips and fries without turning brown.
These are just a few of the choices available for your personal potato patch. Unlike so many crops that require a long season, short season varieties, 60-80 days, will always produce here in Rawlins.
When your sets arrive, they do best if you put them on flats in a warm, sunny space for a week or so. You can plant the smaller sets whole or cut the larger ones into pieces. Make sure you have an “eye” with each piece.
I try to plant spuds by the middle of May, but they do just fine if planted by the middle of June. If you plant them early and frost arrives after they come up, just lightly hill some soil over them.
Plant sets in rows 20” apart with 12” apart between plantings. Dig a hole about 10-12” deep. Put the set in the hole. Cover with just a few inches of soil amended with a couple tablespoons of blood meal and some Epsom salts. Leave the rest of the soil at the side of the hole. While spuds will send out new sprouts if frosted, it sets the plant back, so if frost is forecast, cover new sprouts lightly.
When the sprouts are about 8” high, hill some soil around them. Leave about half the sprout exposed. Two more “hillings” are beneficial. You want the hill surrounded with soft soil, as the sprout will send side shoots all its length. Be sure to keep your growing potatoes well covered. If potatoes develop close to the surface, they will turn green in the light. You have often seen them do that at the store or if you leave them in the light at home. That green means they have developed a toxin, solanine. This is poisonous. It causes gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms, among other symptoms for some people.
It is safer not to eat green potatoes, though some people peel the green away. Don’t eat the little fruits that develop from the blossoms of the potato plant. Those are also toxic. Potato plants belong to the Nightshade family. Don’t ever assume that all of a vegetable plant is safe to eat. Rhubarb leaves, for instance, are very toxic. Just eat the stalks.
Potatoes do well in new soil; though in Rawlins, you likely need to acidify as you plant. Potatoes grow in 5-7.5 pH soil, but often get scab at the higher end of the scale. Sulfur pellets will help you change the pH over the long term, but a 5% vinegar to 95 % water solution poured around each hill is a short term fix.
A layer of finished compost around your hills is the best fertilizer. Also, I’ve found a handful of alfalfa pellets beneficial.
Potatoes like to be mulched with seed free hay or straw, dried grass or leaves. Don’t use mulch, if you have slugs. Slugs love potatoes and will soon devastate the crop left untreated. Use Sluggo – iron phosphate – regularly, if you have slugs. They will eat it and die.
You can steal a few new potatoes shortly after the potatoes have blossomed. Carefully dig into the potato hill by hand to see what you can find. You can either rob from several plants, or sometimes I just harvest an entire plant. There is nothing tastier than creamed new potatoes and new peas.
At the end of the growing season, when you dig up your spuds, it is like Christmas. You never know what each “hill” will produce. Be careful to start digging several inches away from the hill. If you happen to get too close and slice one, simply use it in a few days.
I find it helpful to field grade the potatoes. It easy to see which will be the best keepers and which ones you need to use soon. Little spuds should be used within a couple of months. Just scrub and cook. Skins provide a great deal of fiber and taste.
If you have a place you can store potatoes at 40 degrees, you can keep them up to six months of so.
In closing, once it warms up this next week, you can start planting things like beets, carrots, parsnips, turnips cole crops, radishes and rutabagas.
