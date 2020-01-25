The fourth quarter 2019 saw many changes at the EDC offices. Cindy Wallace resigned at the end of October, and I assumed the Executive Director position. I encourage you to connect with me on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/stephanielane.
During my first weeks in Carbon County, I spent considerable time on research, traveling throughout the county, meeting with and talking to individuals and groups. I was also fortunate enough to attend the 2019 Governor’s Business Forum in Cheyenne. Using this data, I assembled a 2020 strategic plan that includes short, medium, and long term initiatives and programs to inject fresh economic vitality into Carbon County. I presented it to the EDC Board in November 2019 and I encourage you to review it at http://www.ccwyed.nwt/carbon-county-economic-development-2020-strategic-plan/.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
