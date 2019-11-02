I thank God every day that I was born an American in Wyoming. Today I thanked Him double and added my thanks that I am not a liberal, Democrat or otherwise.
I’ve read the transcript of the call to the President of Ukraine: You know, the little nation on the southeast edge of Russia that Obama abandoned to Russia? Anywaaay, the transcript, I’ve actually read it several times. Could not find any quid pro quo. I suppose if you really wanted to, you could interpret it any fashion you wanted. Even Schiff can’t though, which is why he has been secretly building a shadow case.
The secret hearings so far have achieved what? If you are an American, no matter what your particular political viewpoint is, this should scare the hell out of you! The Democrats started this impeachment movement 19 minutes after he took the oath of office! There is literally no possible way anyone can claim this is not a purely political action.
Why such a deep, virulent hatred for a person? It’s true Trump is not a politician; he hasn’t been a member of the swamp, and in fact refuses to become one. He will not bend to their will, he will not back down and he always fights back. That is not the way you are supposed to act. When the Democratic party says you should do a particular thing, you are supposed to do it.
One of the things that really angers them is that President Trump actually keeps his promises and gets things done. That is not part of the deal. Trump has managed an incredible 289 significant achievements in his first 3 years. No president in our history has even come close and he did it while fighting a Dem majority in the House and literally constant attacks from them and their public relations firms, the major media.
You won’t hear much about what he has gotten done because the news media won’t report it. A lot of the achievements are not huge, but all have significant results, from strong support and actions on behalf of vets, to major trade agreements that are actually good for America; record employment for every class of Americans including women, youths, vets, and all minorities; 4 million new jobs, including 400K new manufacturing jobs. The median household income has gone up $5,000, not including the huge tax cut.
Now they have made it official. Sort of. The hearings are now supposed to be public but there are some weird rules. Schiff is still in complete charge. He has total control, no question can be asked without his consent. He can shut down a witness whenever he wants with out explanation. No witness can be brought without his consent. In other words, the only thing that can become public are those things Schiff wants public.
I fail to see on any level how this can be fair. Trials like this – and that is what Schiff is holding – are not supposed to happen in America. They only happen in countries like China and Russia: totalitarian countries where individual rights are a laugh. In America, if no one is above the law including the President, does it not follow that every one has full right to face their accuser and defend themselves, even the President?
This is especially important when the whistle blower is an active CIA agent originally appointed by Obama and who worked with Joe Biden for 6-plus years. President Zelensky says there was no quid pro quo. He got the money as promised without any investigation. The way in which one talks, their speech patterns should not be used for criminal charges. We all ask for favors and grant favors with no quid pro quo at all.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
