Have you gotten enough information yet on China and their affect on the US? Have you realized that they have a nice tight grip on the family jewels of America?
Our government for the last 40 years has betrayed this country so extensively that we are entirely dependent on China for our medical supplies. Didn’t know that before COVID-19, did you? All of our Penicillin and over 95% of viral medicine comes from there.
We could attack the corporate world for running to cheaper labor climates – countries where the regulations are almost non-existent. Did those corporations write the regulations? Did they raise taxes to the extent businesses can’t operate profitably? Nope.
Those taxes and regulations were written by what we now know as the deep state, the unnamed minions who truly believe they run the country. In far more than one way they actually do run the country. The people we elect for the most part just act as figure heads. About all they do is pass tax raises to pay for the deep-state regs.
They write a few laws that generally don’t actually do anything but limit the liberty of the ordinary citizen. That’s one of the reasons why Joe Biden is their choice. He’s an empty husk. In no way would Sleepy Joe interfere with the operation of the country. Sometimes it seems like he really doesn’t know where he is. All jokes aside, I really am concerned about him. He’s definitely getting worse.
Our hollow politicians and the bureaucracy emptied our country of its ability to be self-sufficient. Trump has made us energy independent and now we need to get back to being a people who are fully independent and self-sufficient.
We can’t continue to be totally dependent on the Chinese for medical supplies and if the coronavirus episode hasn’t proven that, then we are in trouble. China not only manufactures nearly all of our basic medical supplies, they also make the necessary equipment that clinics and hospitals need.
We do have pharmaceutical manufacturing in the US but the core materials for the medicine and drugs comes from China. Guess who needs all the medical supplies they make because of a viral outbreak in their country? We have less than 15% of needed masks available.
3M has agreed to bring their manufacturing capacity to the max and start putting out masks at an accelerated rate. This helps and God bless them but we need to be making the necessary supplies right here in America. We cannot be a sovereign, independent, strong nation if we rely on our deadliest enemy for all our medical and daily needs. Take a moment and think about it.
Right now we are dealing with COVID-19, which is actually a more contagious version of the flu virus. When all is said and done we’ll most probably find out it has about the same lethality of that virus. But what about next time?
Remember what other nice things China has given the world;
Bubonic plague, swine flu, small pox, SARS, MERS, the list is long and it is not about to end. Some regulations are necessary for the protection of society, but where we have gone completely insane the Chinese have done nothing and are living in the same style they have for millennia.
Now the Saudis and Russians have decided to see who can produce the most oil, thus forcing the price of oil down. It’s a two-edged sword: cheaper to drive your 4X4 but costs a lot of jobs... at least on temporary basis.
COVID-19 is very scary, but remember; IT’S THE FLU! Oil prices are being forced down, because of a big scary virus out of China. Listen, folks, let the city folks and politicians panic; we don’t need to. Most of us will have the virus and not even know it, while the Russians and Saudis will settle down. Like the toddler that swallowed the penny, this too will pass.
President Trump is doing some very good things and doing them quicker than any president in my life. Take care of yourself and your family and let God handle the rest.
One more little thing, we have only recently had working tests for the virus therefore we will see higher and higher rates of infection simply because we now have the tests. As a consequence the death rate will go down, down to about what the normal flu is. Most importantly, we need to be aware the COVID-19 virus has a real affection for the elderly and ill. Same old... well... you know... just like the annual flu we all deal with.
Personally I don’t think we need to react any differently with this flu virus than with the normal one. There’s a lot of talk about working from home, elbow bumping, avoiding groups and gatherings. That just increases the panic and fear. Take care of yourself as you know you should and remember, tip your hat like a gentleman and wave.
None of this should be used as a political weapon but we all know it will be and in fact Pelosi is already doing so. If Obama had acted with half the speed and decisiveness 500-plus people might still be alive that died of swine flu.
Why does the left cheer when the stock market drops drastically and a pandemic strikes? One would think they actually want the nation to fail and are willing to trade world depression for power. Sad.
Now they are using the flu virus to attack the president, while the governor of New York is encouraging panic, saying he wants to be honest. What?
Why the world-wide panic? Why are Democratic congressmen and left media encouraging panic and doing everything possible to lay the entire blame at Trump’s feet? I’ll let you decide that.
I always remember, there is one thing that kills more people than all the bullets, bombs and viruses ever created: panic. Don’t let it win.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
