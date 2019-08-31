One of the first things I did upon my arrival in Rawlins was to get myself a library card. It was as essential to me as anything else one does when they move. As far back as I can remember, when I was not playing outdoors I was reading and utilizing my school and local libraries. I spent so much time in libraries that I knew exactly where my favorite authors were located in the stacks as well as my preferred subjects. True confession: I already have done likewise here in Rawlins, so on a Friday after work you can often find me near the biography section, sitting and happily browsing books.
I think that far too often the perception is that libraries are dated, stuffy, old, and unimportant. That is so far from the truth, I almost don’t know where to begin. Since childhood, libraries have opened doors to me that were simply not possible otherwise. I read early and by second grade was a full-blown book lover. Some of my happy memories of childhood center upon reading my favorite authors including Laura Ingalls Wilder, Louisa May Alcott, and Beverly Cleary. These books became like good friends to me and yes, I often reread the books over and over. To this day the thought of these authors and series make me smile as one does with fond memories that remain in your heart.
I grew up in a home with an abundance of love, but not wealth. Money was often tight. And why buy books when they were plentiful in the libraries for free? And that is the key: books take a child, any child, and show them a world of possibilities. Books inspire us, they teach us, and if we let them, they transform us in ways we never anticipate.
I knew someone who taught in the Philadelphia School District. Part of their new teachers’ orientation in the early 2000s included a segment on how so many of the children entering into the school system had a word deficit. A word deficit? Honestly, I had never heard the term before. Apparently, due to a lack of reading in the home as well as a lack of vocabulary exposure that books provide, the school district estimated that on average their students were in a deficit of thirty thousand words as compared to their suburban peers. Can we digest that for a moment? Thirty thousand words. When we look at why the same children struggle with reading and reading comprehension, is there any doubt as to why? That’s genuinely heartbreaking to me. And it is not only in Philadelphia, unfortunately. This issue exists across the towns and cities of our nation.
This is why the value of a good, local library cannot be underestimated. It allows young minds to explore space, science, trains, gardening, fiction, anything they want to learn more about. And it matters to adults as well because reading helps us maintain brain health. It’s healthy to keep learning.
I sometimes think we may take our local libraries for granted. In the colonial era, owning or having access to books was a sign of wealth. Low literacy rates coupled with the costs of books meant that the average person obtained their information verbally at coffeehouses and in taverns.
Even the earliest libraries were subscription based, which similarly meant that their patrons were wealthy subscribers. But in time common people were allowed access to books, and with it came knowledge and thereafter, power. The first free public library opened in New Hampshire in 1833. Boston was the first major city to open its public library in 1852 and it took the 1876 Centennial Exhibition for the creation of the American Library Association. Most major cities only began opening their own public libraries thereafter into the late 19th century and throughout the 20th century, smaller towns followed suit. Among the founding fathers, it seems to me that Benjamin Franklin understood this the most. He was a newspaper printer and an author. He wrote his own autobiography between 1771 and his death in 1790. It is still reprinted to this day.
Today, libraries offer books, periodicals, downloadables and ebooks. They have DVD rentals and internet access, as well as various programs, book clubs, and activities for children. Libraries are community centers where all are welcome and they transform lives. They open doors and possibilities that would likely have remained closed otherwise. Frequenting them absolutely changed my life and I am grateful for them. Certainly, I am not alone.
I find it appalling that schools and communities debate funding and shutting down their libraries. Do we not want an engaged and curious populace? Don’t we need all that libraries have to offer? If you hear someone advocating for eliminating or reducing their funding, whether it is a community or school library, ask them how libraries helped them in school or in their life. Remind them that libraries benefit us average folk and ask them why, as a person with power, they want to eliminate an institution that is the bedrock of the community? Or better yet, tell them that in a nation that is splendidly blessed with so much abundance, that thirty-thousand word deficit is simply one deficit we as a nation cannot afford.
Dolores Pfeuffer-Scherer, Ph.D. is Director of Marketing & Planning at the Carbon County Museum.
