A few months ago a high school acquaintance announced on Facebook that he would no longer support Company “X” (I honestly cannot remember which one) due to their political stance. I was not sure what he was specifically referencing, but as you might imagine, the comments veered off in the usual directions.
Some people applauded his decision while others took it as an opportunity to join in on the virtue signaling by deriding Chick-fil-A, Hobby Lobby, and so forth. Terms like “Jesus Chicken” appeared as one by one, the lemmings fell into line.
I did not comment as I had nothing to add. It was a stark reminder of how far too often, simple things we do are critiqued by others who have decided that you are lacking in your knowledge and therefore, need others to “educate” you. Due to their belief system, the argument goes, you must be “taught” or “trained.” Somehow they feel that they have a moral imperative to challenge you. It’s insulting, to say the least. Dr. Phil calls this process “leveling,” a way in which others attempt to place themselves above you in the pecking order.
I have a love/hate relationship with social media. I love seeing what family, friends and former students are doing, where they are going and photos of their children and pets. On the other hand, however, far too often I am reminded of Orwell’s book “1984,” in that not only are people watching (because we are putting our lives on display in some regard), but they’re also policing us and, as I noted in the example above, trying to “level” us.
I never am sure of what to post on Facebook, so I keep it simple. I typically post pet pics, happy thoughts, and sometimes I do a check in. Which leads me to tea. A few years ago I did a “check in” at a Starbucks and a colleague who also worked in academia took the opportunity to try and “educate” me on fair trade coffee and why I should not support Starbucks. Well, I do not drink coffee. I dislike the taste. However, I drink copious amounts of tea and I do take my tea seriously.
Starbucks may not be a good company in some peoples’ opinions, but they do know how to make a good cup of tea, and that is what matters to me. Some may see that as short-sighted, but I do not care. I just want a properly-heated, good cup of tea. For me, it’s that simple. Not every act in life has to be seen as political commentary.
Yet, as a historian, I understand the relationship between purchasing or boycotting goods and politics – especially in regards to tea. The Boston Tea Party in 1773 was a step toward the American Revolution, but in truth, that was one of ten “tea parties” throughout the colonies, although Boston was the most grand. There was also one in Charleston (then Charles Town), one in Annapolis, even one in Greenwich, New Jersey. Most often these were actually tea burnings that served as symbolic acts of rebellion. Drinking tea, a beverage of choice amongst the gentry in Europe and the colonies, was a symbol of refinement and of social rank. Electing not to drink or serve tea and take it a step further by destroying it was to take aim at the Monarchy and its revenue stream.
So many things, from tea to clothing, became political statements leading up to and during the American Revolution. Men who continued to wear silk brocades in the British fashion with elaborate overcoats were called “Fops.” Women who dressed in imported fabrics and laces were mocked and satirized in the papers. Even hairstyles were under scrutiny, with women’s high rolls being seen as unpatriotic and symbols of the British occupation of Philadelphia (1777-78) and other colonial cities.
To be a patriot meant wearing homespun and utilizing homemade goods. It meant not drinking tea and purchasing other imported goods routed through Great Britain. There was a robust trade of such goods due to smuggling – but let’s leave that for another day.
While men like Benjamin Franklin understood the optics of eschewing foreign fashion and not drinking tea in public, in 2019 I find being chided for my choices aggravating. Obviously, there was far more at stake at that time and perhaps that is why this type of mentality gets my goat, (as my mom likes to say). Instead of dealing with genuine problems that surround us, such as poverty, illiteracy or food deprivation, would-be scolds want to shame us for a cup of tea or for eating a chicken sandwich. That energy, while designed to position them higher than you, could certainly be better spent helping others in a far more productive capacity.
So for now, I will continue to drink my tea, be it at Starbucks or the wonderful new café here in town where as soon as they see me they prepare my tea. And yes, I will continue to enjoy a tasty chicken sandwich because I like chicken sandwiches. As I do so, I will strive to be kind and do actual good works that matter. because my parents taught me that to whom much is given, much is expected. Let’s leave the leveling for those keyboard warriors who are less concerned with making a positive difference and are more focused on leveling.
Apparently, the fragility of their egos necessitate fostering a culture of shame rather than actually trying to help others.
