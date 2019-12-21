The holidays are almost here and, while there were times when 2019 seemed to drag, suddenly the year is almost gone. Holidays can be a mixed bag, don’t you think? We are supposed to celebrate with family and friends, and yet too often we are unable to do so. We embrace shared time together as well as our traditions, but how often do we miss those who have passed or those with whom we have had a falling out? As I grow older, I confess to being a bit wistful around this time of year. This Christmas, I am deeply missing home and my family.
I love giving gifts and the excitement of all that goes along with that, but perhaps my favorite thing about the holidays are all the traditions that have been with me since I was a child. I love going to church, especially on Christmas Eve. There’s something so magical about singing in unison to celebrate the birth of Jesus, so while I will not be home for Christmas, I know that attending church will help me feel more connected to my family back East.
