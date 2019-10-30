One of the compelling historical events that led me to study history was the story of the American Revolution and the founding of our nation. The odds of the Continental Army winning were less than slim. Their victory, coupled with the work and dedication it took to create a new nation that would operate on a system of checks and balances designed to thwart tyranny, has always left me awestruck. I suspect that it always will.
The summer of the Constitutional Convention was a typical hot Philadelphia summer. Trust me, just because it’s a northern city does not mean that it is cool in the summer.
The Constitutional Convention lasted from late May through mid-September 1787. That’s almost four months of hot, humid weather with no air conditioning. The founders knew that this moment was do-or-die, so they hunkered down and got to work. For those months the men debated and argued; they thought long and hard about why the Articles of Confederation had not worked and sought to remedy its flaws. They had to create a federal system of governance that would keep abuses of power at bay. The result was, in my opinion, spectacular. The glaring error was regarding slavery, certainly, and unfortunately it took another war to settle that.
The men took it so seriously that when they realized people were hiding under the windows listening to their discussions and then reporting the information in the newspapers they shuttered the windows to keep any of the proceedings from leaking to the press. This in turn only made them even more uncomfortable given the brutal heat.
The idea of creating three distinct branches of government, staggering the terms elected officials could serve, and creating two houses in the legislature reflecting representation by both population and equal standing was brilliant – but none of this came easily. But if you think about it, they understood that our future rested on them. And for that, we all should be grateful.
Which brings me to the Office of the Presidency. When the founders specifically created the office, they did so with the vision that absolute power corrupts absolutely. George Washington was the seemingly obvious choice for the first president, but we must realize that he faced a great deal of criticism during his terms. He was derided for acting like a monarch; critics felt he had too much power and in truth, the list of grievances against him at the time was quite long.
The conflicts between the Federalists (Adams, Hamilton) versus the Anti-Federalists (Patrick Henry, George Mason) were quite deep. Much as we see today, arguments back and forth abounded. When Thomas Jefferson was elected in 1800, he declared his rise to power a “new revolution,” rebuking many aspects of the Washington and Adams’ presidencies. In other words, from the founding of America, presidents faced scrutiny and criticism. It has always been part of the job.
I think that in the current political climate, it is essential to remember and appreciate the brilliance of the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The Office of the Presidency is essential, but there is a system of checks and balances designed to ensure that we never again fall under the whims of a tyrant like King George III. For ultimately Presidents are merely people; they are there to guide us, represent us, and help us in times of crisis and despair. They are the face of our nation and we, in turn, have the right to demand that they represent us to the best of their ability.
Speaking for myself, I have been continually disappointed and yes, sometimes disgusted with our leaders. However, I have always respected them until they gave me a reason to feel otherwise. I believe that we should never want our president to fail at the job because that harms us all.
And while I support our presidents, I believe that our Constitution is above any leader we have. When people who are elected or running for office discuss altering it, be it adding justices to the Supreme Court (FDR tried this and failed), abolishing the electoral college (which ensures that less populous states like Wyoming have a say in elections), or abolishing amendments, well, I say sorry, but no. The Amendments to the Constitution are not “M&Ms” where you can pick and choose which ones to keep or throw. It doesn’t work that way and I do not believe that we need to start second-guessing the bedrock tenets of our nation because that will lead to tyranny based on the whims of who is in office.
I feel the same with any person who serves as president. Tribalism in support of one individual simply does not align with our Constitution. No person deserves complete adulation and a place above the law. Regardless of what anyone says, remember to hold tight to our Constitution and know that no person is ever above it. No president, no judge, no legislator. That is the privilege and responsibility of being an American.
Dolores Pfeuffer-Scherer is Director of Marketing & Planning at the Carbon County Museum. You can download your own copy of the US Constitution at https://www.govinfo.gov/ features/pocket-constitution
