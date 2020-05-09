Of all the relatives who died before I was born, the one I wish I had a chance to meet was my grandfather’s mother, Anna. I have often looked at her photos over the years and they show a woman whom my mother resembles, save for the hair color. In one photo a young Anna has a serious expression, borne out of a lifetime of trials. According to family lore, despite her short stature she was a formidable woman, perhaps by personality and the things life handed her.
Anna was born in Poland in 1896. She immigrated to the United States as a young woman of sixteen where she worked incredibly hard and met my great-grandfather Theofil, who was also a Slavic immigrant. They lived in various places between New York City and right across the river from Manhattan in New Jersey. They married young and had four children in four years, my grandfather being the eldest. My understanding is that they held whatever jobs they could fine, from cleaning offices to operating machinery in factories. Although she left no written records, my understanding is that she loved Theofil dearly.
Then in 1918 everything changed. The family of six became a family of three within months. The Pandemic of 1918 overtook the young family and Theofil as well as the two youngest sons all died because of the flu. Anna was left a widow with two children under four to care for by herself. Thankfully, my grandfather and his brother still had their mother, unlike so many other children who were orphaned.
The Pandemic of 1918, or the H1N1 Flu of 1918 is estimated to have infected five hundred million people across the world, which was one third of the world’s population at the time. Forty to fifty million died and the strain of the flu was thought to have originated with birds.
It began during the final months of World War I and many soldiers who had fought in the trenches brought it home with them. The flu hit people between twenty – thirty years old particularly hard, although children and the elderly were also susceptible. Remember: WWI was largely a war based on trench warfare. Malnourishment, bad weather, exposure to the elements and germs were a way of life for the soldiers often came home with a variety of physical and mental maladies. Then, those same soldiers came home to occupy tenement apartments with poor sanitation and little ventilation that were breeding grounds for germs.
Spain did not have restrictions on the press or wartime censorship because they remained neutral during WWI. As such, the initial reports of the virus originated from Spain. Even the King of Spain at the time contracted the virus and the British press in particular kept referring to it as the “Spanish Flu.”
Over the course of that spring and into summer, the virus spread throughout Europe, eventually making its way to the United States by the fall. It arrived initially here in Boston Harbor, but spread rapidly in urban areas.
Doctors recommended people avoid crowds or large gatherings and in cities even the police force had to wear protective face masks. Citizens were urged to remain indoors, not to shake hands, and schools in places like New York City closed. However, many workers had no alternative to go to work, particularly those of the lower classes, poor immigrants, much like my great-grandparents.
Another problem was that medicine was not as advanced at that time and the war had created a shortage of available doctors and nurses. In some cases, medical students had to fill in as needed and discrimination led to many places not electing to call in African-American nurses. This also helped to create more casualties. People were given a variety of remedies including: eating cinnamon, drinking bone broth, drinking wine, and yes, there were debates as to whether aspirin was helping or hurting those who were infected.
The winter and spring of 1919 saw a resurgence of the virus. In cities like Philadelphia mass graves were dug when corpses were piled up in the hundreds with no place to bury them. City leaders across the nation banned spitting and pushed newly developed ideas of sanitation, but places like poor tenements were already breeding grounds for the virus.
I cannot imagine what my great-grandmother and so many others faced. Losing your husband and two babies under two years old within a period of months while your two other boys needed to be cared for is unimaginable. As we work out way through this current pandemic, I cannot help but draw comparisons between then and now.
The current pandemic has, to my mind and heart, shown gaping holes in our society. People are politicizing the virus and instead of us uniting the divisions seem to be sharpening. What was previously called “unskilled labor” is quite essential to us all. Our homes and lives depend on these workers and the fact that they are underpaid just does not seem quite fair. Rich corporations and universities like Harvard, who do not want for money, are helping themselves to funds earmarked for small businesses. As I survey the landscape, what I see is greed, hostility, and an unwillingness to meet people halfway.
I am sad for us, but I am going to put all my hope in faith, family, and the inherent goodness that I believe is within most of us. Which is exactly what Anna did: she raised wonderful sons who served the nation proudly in WWII, opened small businesses, and raised strong, happy families. No life is perfect, but the lesson of her life is to rise up when we are weak and know that if we help one another and work together, we can remain strong and succeed.
Dolores Pfeuffer-Scherer, PhD is a historian and local columnist.
