Mr. Gonzales, thank you deeply for your resounding letter of support on Saturday the 7th. I really appreciate it. Just knowing that you read it and go to such lengths to refute an opinion makes it all worthwhile. Thank you.
I do not recall using the term rescue in reference to President Trump, but I may very well have. He did bring the 16-year plan to a screeching halt, at least temporarily. If he hadn’t, Mr. Gonzales and 15 million other liberals would not be so angry. Then, of course, there is the record employment levels for every facet of American citizenry – they might feel rescued.
Now don’t go on about his behavior. Sometimes it is a little out there but we have had nothing but butt-kissing apologists for the last 16 years and someone who is actually proud to be American is refreshing. Trump does make me cringe sometimes, but it can be clearly stated that he will not take crap nor back down from anyone. In addition, I am frankly completely sick and tired of PC and its self-appointed police.
We may have a recession by the end of 2021, lord knows the Dems and China are praying for one even sooner. China desperately wants a different President and most of their stalling on the trade talks is just waiting for Trump to hopefully lose. He won’t. They would love to go back to the way it was, with massive tariffs on our goods and none on theirs. It’s very lucrative.
It did seem to bother you Mr. Gonzales that the President missed his judge appointment schedule and still does at least partially. I’m sure you realize that’s due to Congress – not anything he does. Dwelling on that small point does make it easier to ignore that Donald Trump has accomplished more of what he promised in his first two years than any president in our history.
Also, his personality displeases you. Those of us who voted for him did not vote for him to date our sister. He was hired to get America back on the road to economic strength – he has. He set out to restore America to a leader of power in the world – he has. In short: To make America great again and not apologize for it. Ditto and ditto.
Rescue America? One way of looking at it I suppose, one might say he temporarily saved America from the moral and social blight of socialism. However, they will not go away as evidenced by the “squad” and will not let up. From here the violence will grow and will be protected by activist judges as we have already seen.
No, Mr. Gonzales, I would not say that Trump rescued America, but thanks to his efforts the lives of millions and millions of Americans are much better and improving. Most importantly, due to his win and efforts we have one more chance.
In so far as your “research stats” on guns, we both know I can find a dozen to prove yours wrong so why bother. I watched that CNN show too. The high availability of firearms is only a problem if you have a high level of unstable or very angry people with no outlet and no treatment.
If you concentrate on attacking guns you fall into the trap of not discovering what is going on in society and perhaps to the human race. Ignoring a problem just makes it worse and guns are not the problem.
Disarming America may lower the number of people who die from bullets but those who wish to kill, will. Do you prefer swords, knives, bombs, baseball bats, vehicles, etc. The first weapons they intend to confiscate – that is what they intend, mandatory buy back has no other meaning – are the military lookalikes: ARs, AKs, etc. They claim civilians do not need them for self-defense. True indeed, but the 2nd Amendment has nothing to do with self-defense, it is about the defense of liberty from encroaching government. Military style weapons are precisely what we should all have. Like the Swiss.
You can’t compare America to any other nation because there is no other nation like America. We are unique, original and both fragile and strong. I thank God every day for being born in the sovereign state of Wyoming in the United States of America.
I took an oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic and I will do so as long as I live. While you concentrate on a personal dislike I concentrate on what he is achieving and further wants to achieve. A good portion of that is confronting China and their allies, Russia and Iran not to mention N.K. Stopping Huawei and finally making China act in good faith on trade is a darn good start.
