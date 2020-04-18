When I was hired as director for the Carbon County Library System almost four years ago, I said that “patrons make the library.” That was as true then as it is now, even as we enter our fifth week of being closed to the public due to the pandemic sweeping the world. Without patrons, without you, a library is just a roomful of books. Fortunately for all of us, libraries the world over have embraced technology and we are able to continue in our mission of engaging, enriching, and empowering the people of Carbon County even while the doors are locked.
What is a library? I’ve been asking myself that question for a while now, and I think the best answer is the fifth law of library science – the library must be a growing organism. A public library has an obligation to be dynamic, and to always be searching for ways to better serve its patrons. This doesn’t just mean a bigger collection (as we have recently learned there are times that the collection may be inaccessible), and our obligation to the public that funds and uses the library doesn’t go away when the doors are closed. Our culture and society are changing all the time, and so must the library. I see a modern public library as a place where people go not just to learn and get ideas but to create things. The rise of the “maker” movement is something we are keen to support, and the implementation of such a space is a key component of the remodel of the Carbon Building in Rawlins. We will always have books, but there is so much more we can offer. Already Wyoming libraries provide access to specialized tools, business education, school help and internet connectivity, and the CCLS continues to seek new ways to be of service. The library is a lot of things, but static and unchanging is not one of them.
The Carbon County Library System has grown significantly in recent years, even if our budget has not. We have done more with less, and seen the addition of exciting new things to our collection, including seeds for your gardens, cake pans, and book club kits. The community of Elk Mountain raised enough money to move their library into a totally remodeled facility next door, and the Little Snake River Valley will have a brand new book trailer serving rural residents up and down the river this summer. The Carbon County Library Foundation (in addition to funding the lion’s share of book purchases and programs) has provided funding for iPads that let us check material out to people anywhere, and just last week they paid for wifi signal boosters to increase internet accessibility from outside our facilities. Little free libraries are popping up all over the county, and the Foundation can help you pay to put one on your property as well.
Wyoming has one of the most cooperative and helpful library consortia in America, and now is a perfect time to learn to use some of those services. Left to our own devices, Carbon County wouldn’t be able to provide anywhere close to what we can as a part of our state, and this cooperative attitude gives our patrons access to hundreds of digital resources and millions of items that would otherwise be inaccessible. I’ve heard my home state described as “an average sized American city with inconveniently long roads” and our library community exemplifies that attitude of small town friendliness. The Wyoming State Library is my favorite part of the state government (ok, I’m a little biased) and they provide invaluable support that lets us stretch our capability far above what we could do as individual counties.
This is the 62nd annual National Library Week, and for the first time since the event was established in 1958 almost every library in the county is closed. Our theme was originally “Find Your Place at the Library” but in the spirit of the library as a growing organism we encourage you to “Find the Library at Your Place.” New eBooks, homeschool resources, social media story time, Zoom book clubs and more are just a click away, and you can expect plenty of new physical materials on our shelves when we reopen.
The Carbon County Library System turns ninety-five this year, and with your help we’ll be around for another century. We’re here for you, even if we can’t open our doors just yet, and we look forward to hearing from you. A library is only as good as its patrons and staff, and the people we have here are extraordinary. We miss you too, but rest assured that we are spending this time finding new ways to support our communities. In the meantime, give your local library a call if you need help with our services, or have a suggestion to share. Our county librarians are the finest group of people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and they would love to hear from you. These are interesting times but we’ll come out the other side of them stronger than ever. That’s just what Wyoming does.
Sincerely yours,
Jacob Mickelsen
Library Director
