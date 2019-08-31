Summer flies it seems. Before we know it, it is time to harvest and begin planning for our next growing season. So, it is important to take some notes and make early plans for next year. For example...
My garlic has been pulled, dried and stored in mesh bags. Next year’s bed has been prepared for planting. (Garlic needs to be planted now for harvest next summer. Be sure and incorporate plenty of organic material like compost or well aged manure. And, once serious cold weather comes, a light covering of some sort of mulch, like grass collected from mowing or leaves from you trees will provide a blanket for winter.)
Cold damp weather lingered last Spring. Consequently, everything has been behind a couple of weeks. I think I will need to keep plants I start in greenhouse longer and use more garden cover next spring.
My onions have been marginal. I am curing them in the sun for a few days before I store and hang in mesh bags. I need a better spot that gets full sun and is well-drained. I was late planting them this year and they didn’t have time to grow needed top growth for big onions.
Corn too was marginal. I had enough ears to enjoy fresh corn, but not enough to freeze. I will look for a sunnier spot next year while remembering they are a marginal plant and don’t warrant a prime spot.
I noted just yesterday that I need to prune my hedge and some trees this winter to get more sun on my garden.
Squash aren’t doing very well. Even spaghetti squash has few storage squash. (I had enough zucchini for our use, but my friends weren’t inundated with my “gifts” this year.)
I harvested many,huge broccoli heads and plenty of spinach that enjoyed the cool spring weather. And I had plenty of lettuce until it got bitter a few weeks ago.Still have lots of Swiss chard.
My peas struggled due to unknown predation. My neighbors thought birds were eating theirs. I guess some sort of mesh is in order next year. I’ll put my thinking cap on.
As usual I planted just a few egg plants and peppers to enjoy. They don’t thrive here, but we enjoy those few. I will continue to do that.
I have been digging a few hills of potatoes as I need them lately. It has been a real pleasure having them to eat. Those at the grocery store have been ready for the hogs.
From what I have dug so far, I think I will have a bumper crop. I will continue to plant my favorite early potatoes. (Seed companies have a choice of seasons and varieties. Among the early potatoes are some that store nicely. I really enjoy digging potatoes, though, it is very labor intensive.)
I have had a couple batches of golden and red beets. If the season lingers, I should plenty to freeze.
My fillet green beans did well. They have all been picked, plants pulled and I have several packages in the freezer for winter. My Gold Marie pole beans will produce till frost and keep us supplied with fresh beans till then.
Cucumbers have done well. (For years I didn’t realize how well they would do here. I always have a surplus, even after I pickle some. Sometimes I have to replant a few, but even from direct seed into the garden, they do well. I plant picklers, Armenian and regular cukes.)
I’m watching little Brussels sprouts emerge from the stalks. I love them and planted lots of them hoping for a long season and a large harvest.Carrots seem to be doing well, but won’t dig them until just before winter sets in.
I have lots of apricots and peaches to pick soon. I’m so glad I have fruit trees though they are marginal here. The Nanking cherries and sour cherries were very prolific this year. There were so many I didn’t have to net. There were plenty for the birds and us. Even Piper our dog picked the low lying branches of the Nanking bushes.
We have been picking more ripe tomatoes than usual, I think because I kept them in greenhouse until it was quite warm. (We like some fresh, but love canned tomatoes. So, I don’t worry if I have to ripen some inside. They are still very tasty.)
My biggest garden challenge remains the invasive grass that clogs beds every year. (It hides in every crevice, under every wall, sidewalk and driveway. It is so hardy and invades every bed before the snow is off the ground.) I have decided I am retiring my raised beds in favor or one large bed that can be easily tilled in fall and spring. I will not poison.)
I have noted that I’m feeling more overwhelmed with a huge garden than ever. When Leone Hay brought by some fresh eggs for me this morning, she noted that sometimes we have to graciously accept the limits of old age. Grudgingly, perhaps!
