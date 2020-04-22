Living with new uncertainty
When societies face existential challenges such as wars, revolutions, or severe pandemics, governments do as they universally are predisposed to do. They exploit the opportunity to increase domination of their populations. They create new “authorities” and “powers” and “funding methods”, making hay while sun shines. Never give the suckers an even break.
As our existential challenges subside, the new and expanded tools of tyranny remain unabated. The usurpation of control and popular abandonment of Liberty, inherent individual Rights and the powers for self government ratchet ever to our detriment and never, ever, for individual and societal self-determination. We are forever guided unresisting and often with great social approval along a path descending into oblivion.
Lincoln’s war was fought in the lifetime of my grandparents. WWI with the “Spanish” flu pandemic, the Crash of ‘29, the first great Depression and WWII challenged the lives of my mother and my father. I entered this mortal farce during the third month of open American involvement in WWII. I grew up under the influence of the American/Korean conflict and matured through the American/SouthEast Asia fiasco. For over thirty years now, the children of my generation have been engaged in the never-ending global destruction of other societies, just as their parents and grandparents and great grandparents have done in their moments. One hundred sixty years of American war have not been without cost. We have short memories and flexible ethics.
Today, we can and on a regular basis, we do send our armies to destroy other societies. If we kill thousands or hundreds of thousands of people, we no longer call it war. If we called it war, we would be required to admit the fact with a formal declaration. If we do not call it war, then we can do as we please without admitting the moral, economic and social consequences of industrialized violence on our own lives. And so, the various forms of violence other people and their societies to endure to indulge our whims are not war. Our violence bears the avatars of regime change, peace keeping, police action, hostilities, conflict, embargo, and et cetera.
Yes, an embargo is an overt act of war. You may recall that U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, speaking for all Americans asserted that the benefits sought by America by violence and embargo were worth the deaths of a half million children.
We commonly consider the use of projectiles and bombs to be the instruments necessary to disable or destroy military assets and supplies. We close our eyes to the dominant fact that the first targets of regime change are water supplies, sewage treatment, electrical generation, roads, bridges and the other main element of civil and social infrastructure. Our propaganda says that these acts by America turn the people we bomb against their leaders and make our conventional military activities easier to perform. I question the accuracy of that proposition.
Here in our own country, we are told that war is necessary. War on Poverty, War on Drugs, War on Crime, War on Domestic Terrorism and so on. These terms disguise central policies which result in plausible justification for the adoption of secrecy for torture (John Yoo/Gina Haspel), extralegal searches, seizures, detention, imprisonment, denial of legal assistance, extradition to foreign sites and foreign jurisdictions, and murder. These are policies with criminal foundation. They are not hidden. We read about abuses of Americans and others through various press and other media. We could not care less. When some relative of these policies strike our own personal lives, (civil forfeiture, enforcement of policies that are unsupported by law), we are helpless for our own defense. The fight to defend is as destructive in our lives as the purported offense. We live our lives in an unspoken state of surrender.
Now we have another war to examine with caution: the “novel coronavirus.” Reported infected individuals in the United States rose from one at the turn of 2020, to a dozen by February, three dozen entering March and then an explosion of cases. April Fools Day recorded 212,000. By April 10th, a half-million cases have been reported. The published death rate is close to four percent as I write this opinion.
If the data is accurate and the civil, social and institutional responses are rational, Americans and our global neighbors are entering a period of changes unimagined except in tales of speculative fiction and apocalyptical religious prophecy.
Many, if not most of America’s Interstate highways and railroads have been deserted for at least three weeks. Our town and city streets are virtually untravelled. Self-imposed and mandated social isolation is in full force across the country, rural as well as urban. These elements are easily seen. The contagion and observable complications are only a month old in practical terms. Two months or more may yet pass before containment can be eased. Modified containment efforts may extend into Fall.
What seems to me to be more hazardous than the immediate, visible effects are the less visible, more extended effects. America operates on a “just-in-time” farm to retail logistical system. Manufacturing and processing industries operate in essentially the same method. Perishable commodities are especially sensitive to aberrations in the just-in-time logistical processes. If refrigerated trucks and train cars are not moving, perishable products cannot travel from their sources to warehousing, nor from warehousing to retail distribution and consumption.
Delays at any point from source to consumer produce spoilage, loss of value and abandonment. Warehouses can only store perishables for limited periods of time. If producers do not have warehouse space available, the products cannot move and they spoil. If trains and trucks are not moving efficiently, area distributors cannot supply retailers. If deliveries to retailers are slowed or interrupted, end users will be hungry, whether for life essentials or for business demands. We are not dependent upon each other, but we do depend upon the myriad complex relationships that create an industrial society. This fact is why our military prioritizes the destruction of a society’s infrastructure, (transportation, water, sewage, electricity, etc.) prior to invasion.
Containment of the novel corona virus is only our initial response. The real challenge will be to avoid allowing our just-in-time efficiency from becoming a not-in-time disaster across the board. We cannot avoid returning to social and economic business as usual as quickly as is possible. We must accept the risks of returning to some slightly modified form of extensive association. I am no fortune teller. The possibilities of ambush that lay in wait around the corner of Spring and Summer are too numerous for my little imagination to conceive.
Improvement of our prospects begins with conversations.What do you think? Let’s talk.
Get smart and good luck to us all.
Henry Nicolle
POB 1194
Rawlins, Wyoming 82301
Tel: 307-321-6432
