Letter to an editor
Early last decade, I was a very active advocate before and during the first Ron Paul presidential campaign. I continued my support into the second Ron Paul presidential campaign. At the turning of 2012, I was called by the State editor of our local newspaper and asked if I could arrange an interview with Ron Paul supporters. The following is the content of my response:
Hi Timm,
I am responding to your request for interviews with Ron Paul supporters in our local area. I contacted all of the folks I know and have received no volunteers for an interview. There is no reason spoken, simply no response, no returned calls. There may be a lack of confidence in mainstream reporting.
Possibly, I may not be in good standing. (If that is the case, I am the furthest from knowing why it should be.)
The only common element in my conversations that I could perceive was one similar to the kind of evasive feeling one gets when talking to prisoners about their feelings regarding their jailers: Cautious, guarded, unsympathetic, and un-revealing.
In my conversations as I travel, I hear we have serious problems brought on by ignorant policies and conduct of the people in government. The complaints run from complaisance through greed and hubris, to open defiance of our Rights and Liberty in the executive and judicial branches.
Respect for our law and principles of inherent, individual Rights does not exist in the conduct or policies of our institutions.
The perception that the corruption of self-governing has progressed so far that people sincerely believe that we are on an uncorrectable path to violent internal conflict, a thing which few wish to experience. The few who do not recoil from conflict believe that our social, monetary, and political bodies are fatally parasite-infested, therefore the sooner surgical corrective action is taken, the less painful will be the correction and the more promising a prospective outcome without killing the host.
Opposing these sentiments are a larger number who stoutly disagree, who support our aggressive law-and-order state’s everybody-is-a -terrorist-and-this-is-war internal policing and security policies, who applaud the debt-based monetary system and its associated consumer economic system, who demand invasive government controls and benefits for some illusive greater good and think a kick-ass foreign policy should drag foreigners into our New World Order or crush them into pre-stone-age because it’s good for our economy and makes us safer at home.
The idea that an intolerable government should be modified, replaced or abandoned at the will of the People is inconceivable to both people of our governments and their majority supporters.
Among those who support Ron Paul, support for the concept of self-government, self-determination, assistance to preserve individual Rights, Liberty, and Property is foremost. They do not represent a “team” in the business of usual political dogma. While Ron Paul is a symbol for a progression to a free country and a free People, these principles are only vague figures in the fog motivating the Tea Parties and Occupy proponents and participants. They look to political business as usual and old leadership for new direction. This is asking for disaster.
Most supporters of Ron Paul are looking for the changes the last dozen administrations unfaithfully promised and which no president can deliver. The American media and our corrupted political processes have made Ron Paul a political icon, representing the futility in challenges to the established election traditions and hidden power . A toy of the “powers that be” behind the scenes, to be used up in a desperate effort to maintain the failed status-quo.
Perhaps the foreboding sense of impending domestic disaster and the futility of asking for peaceful change for Liberty and respect for the individual has dampened any desire to crow greet a dreadful dawn. The war upon the American People has already been initiated by the federal government and their assets among the States. This war has been ratified by policy, practice, judicial opinion and legislation. These are historically irreversible steps by governments and subjects.
In January of 2008, you explained that you (as writer and editor) discounted Ron Paul, because the consensus among your peers was that Ron Paul had no future as a candidate. This time around, Ron Paul has gained notably in the public eye, but the media (your peers) remain opposed to his candidacy, often aggressively opposed, blatantly biased and if not speaking in poor terms of Paul’s candidacy, denigrating his supporters. Much of the press coverage he does receive is mortally diminished and twisted, demonstrated by the conduct and reporting of the recent debates and follow-up.
I do not know what is in the minds of our Ron Paul supporters. I have passed the question around to our lists and even asked the Ron Paul National Campaign staff for other local contacts in pursuit of the question. I have received nothing. This silence is telling.
Thank you for your call and your question. All I have to offer in return are my own opinions. Best regards Timm and Good Luck! I think we’ll need a lot of it.
That was my letter.
In the years betwixt then and today, the craven conduct that was once limited to national politics has infiltrated and infected our society at all levels. We are drowning in popular political insanity and inane official policy. Irrational political correctness infests our institutional policies across the board from administrative to scientific establishments. Our traditional political offices have abandoned all sense of law and honor in their pandering to mainstream blathering and mass ignorance. The deterioration of popular thought and conduct is frightening.
Even the deaf, dumb and blind are not so handicapped so as to be unaware of the inevitable cataclysms inherent in our immediate future.
My Opinion Essays explore the processes, effects and consequences of the ongoing revolution against the People’s constitutional self-government by elected representatives, officials and servants of our institutions. In these essays, I allude to “We the People”, state constitutions, the federal constitution, the Federal US government and the State governments. The common theme of my essays is to explain these terms and why the definitions are critical to understanding individual loss of self-determination and self-governing sovereignty in our country. The goal suggested by these essays is the recovery of our individual liberty and inherent sovereignty. My confidence for success is weakening.
What do you say? Challenge me if you disagree. Contact me if you believe that our newspapers can be improved and strengthened. Tell me your ideas on how we can use newspapers to build our common interests and communications.
Send me an email and I’ll send you contact information for all our Carbon County Newspapers! Free, too! There is no charge for something you could easily do for yourself.
Henry Nicolle
POB 1194
Rawlins, Wyoming 82301
Tel: 307-321-6432
