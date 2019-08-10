Road-Kill
Get off the Interstate and primary highways; mosey out on the little roads and you will find where life and technology cross paths. The indicators are road-kill: flat snakes, bumpy raccoons, squishy ‘possums, now flightless birds of all kinds and other often unidentifiable carcasses after numerous flattenings and gourmet carrion diners.
This morning, I wrote a friend, with whom I share a few fundamental understandings about self- governance in what we casually refer to as “America” and of our People who we term “Americans”.
We call as “Americans”, our associates who define “government” as the servant which we have created and that we command in the service of defending our individual and collective Liberty. The Authority and Power of America originates and resides in the Individual Citizens of the Free and Independent States of the voluntary compact we have declared “United States of America”.
The institutions we have created do not own us, they do not rule us. That is our history.
Then, we built the federal highway of the Constitution to connect us with the world and provide a conveyance for our common interests and disputes.
“...in questions of power then, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution...” (Kentucky Resolutions of 1798)
It does not take a genius to discern the failure of that confident presumption.
Alexander Hamilton scorned the concept of Individual Liberty and limited government. Hamilton’s sentiments were never far from those who followed a desire to establish a strong central government, free of external restraint. Abraham Lincoln’s war completed the transition of the People from Individual Liberty to federal servitude.
All relationships between Americans and Government were reset in the period between 1861 and 1865. Their respective roles of power and authority were reversed. To a casual (ignorant) observer, little changed except that most prominently, “Slavery” became obsolete and a new federal “citizen” was created. The Citizen of Liberty remained, but was relegated to insignificance in the new realm of “higher authority” by the de facto, self-created central government.
Accompanying the subordination of the people from the authority to govern to the subjects of government was the similar, although less blatant subordination of the various States to the status of outlying elements of the central government.
The first and most authoritative founding document for America and Americans is “The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America”. (See also the 1873 Treaty of Paris acknowledging the newly independent States: “. . . the said United States, viz., New Hampshire,
Massachusetts Bay, Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, to be free sovereign and independent states . . .”.) The term “United States of America” is clearly a catch-phrase which for convenience, encompasses the thirteen new States in common purpose. The term does not in any sense imply a new, all-powerful, independent, central governing institution.
The consequent Articles of Confederation was the initial attempt to establish a method for implementing the common needs of the several States and protections for their Individual Citizens. Early on, the States convened a committee to review and improve the Articles. This committee, under many influences, abandoned the revision task and created a new compact, titled. “Constitution for the United States of America”. (Please note that the title is “Constitution FOR . . . “ not “Constitution
OF . . . “.) This apparently insignificant alteration empowered a future plethora of consequences which must be rationally presumed to have been unintended by the Founders.
The primary, but long abandoned, function of the Constitution for the United States of America is the implementation of the tenets annunciated by the Unanimous Declaration of Independence. viz.”. . . to secure the unalienable Rights of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” inherent in each individual. This mandate, once separated from the reading of the Constitution renders any function of
the Constitution impotent. Absent the anchor of the Declaration, the Constitution is just, in the words of
G.W. Bush Jr., “Just another piece of paper.”
Several post-1860 amendments have not been ratified under the terms of the Constitution and exist only because the Clerk of the House certified adoption in lieu of actual procedural adoption. If the federal government has indeed been converted to a central government as I conclude, that fact is irrelevant.
If there are two classes of citizen, as I contend, whereof the authoritative Citizen class has been subsumed in the federal citizen class through ignorance and complaisance, “citizenship” is also inconsequential.
We are road-kill.
Nothing in law or popular belief can protect us from the perfidy that is so abundantly exposed at every level of the institutions and offices which pretend authority to govern (rule). Government lies, they lie all the time and they lie when the truth would serve them better. (I stole that assertion from Dave Champion, a wordsmith more skilled than I am.)
We Americans are ignorant (ignorance is bliss), comfortable (at ease, pampered, indolent and unashamed of our dependence) and incredibly complaisant about the tide which propels us to imminent existential challenges, imposed upon us for which we are deliberately and woefully unprepared.
As I mentioned, we are road-kill.
No one seems to care what I write or why I have written. The assertions I make are not fringe quality, nor are they ignorant. We live our lives accepting that life is good for us . . . we have never in our history ever experienced real hardship or menace, excepting small communities for short periods of time. We live in an amusement park. Nothing is real, so long as we can pay for another ticket on another ride. We are living borrowed time, spending borrowed prosperity.
I do not wish for calamity, but I do pray that if that is our fate, that we face it sooner than later, so as to
minimize the agony of transition to whatever our future may hold. All I know for certain, is that we are in a change and all us are in a comfortable dream, unaware of the waking nightmare we may face.
But then, no road-kill ever saw the catastrophe closing in on it at highway speed.
Am I wrong or ill-informed? If you believe that and have better opinions and facts, challenge my assertions. I dare you! But be prepared with more than opinion. Naked opinion is not contest. We will be friends both before and after we talk. It will be fun.
Again in closing, I repeat my constant reminder. Only we can do something about our problems. May we talk? Bring your opinions, anecdotes, stories and interests to your neighbors. They are very welcome and you are cordially invited! Make your observations and opinions known!
In Carbon County, we have four active newspapers in Rawlins, Saratoga and Baggs. Collectively, they are a vital resource for community opinion, development, and cohesion. If you want to see something that you find interesting in a newspaper, subscribe and write! All of these papers beg in every issue, “Please Write!” A “Silent Majority” is no majority at all.
Support your local newspapers. When we lose our newsprint, our taxation increases and the intrusions by government into our lives and liberty expand. Save your newspapers; offer your opinions and observations; defend your Freedom!
