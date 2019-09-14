Opinion — The Purge
Our society has survived several challenges of combined social, political and economic upheaval in the post “civil” war decades. In our time, today, we again face the same challenges, however different due to time and technology.
The causes are always the same: Institutional over-reach, central governing policies based on fallacies and ambition, institutional abuse generally of individual liberty and well-being and of course, the quick willingness of Americans to just go with the flow without rational objection.
I repeat my complaint that an ignorant, complaisant and gullible population both welcomes their abuse and collaborates to amplify bad effects into disastrous consequences. The coming purge of undesirables and unmentionables is in view. Please include in those categories, the “basket of deplorables.”
I have written about the adverse effects of central government indoctrination and propagandizing of our population to achieve uncontested Federal influence. We can also observe the unintended consequences of that indoctrination and propaganda. An excellent example is the non-virtue of believing your own propaganda. United States foreign policy is one example. When the Federal government proclaims that the United States is “exceptional”, the institutions, the States and most of the People join the cry with enthusiastic, deluded imaginings of pride and patriotism. They believe the propaganda, their own, Federally scripted, propaganda.
But what demonstrates an exceptional part of “United States”? The only exceptional part of America is our People, the character of which is diametrically opposed to the conduct of the corrupted “United States”. (Another of my opinions!)
“The government lies, it lies all the time and it lies even when the truth would serve it better.” I offer a reminder that when government uses the English language, they use the government version, not the language that you and I enjoy and which we in common error to assume is shared in government communications. The concepts communicated by institutional spokespersons are not the concepts understood by the common public recipients.
The “United States” pretends that it is itself, the People of the several States. It is not. It is an entity created by the several States and tasked by the States with limited, essential common duties. The “United States” is not now and has never been the “United States of America”. It was an institution created to serve and protect the States, their people and their common Liberty. It has rejected the mandates of our Declaration of Independence and slipped the Constitution for the United States of America’s chains restraining its conduct. We have accepted the great escape. The corruption is complete and I suspect, final.
So long as we pretend that we approve the policies and actions of the “United States”, I suppose I should find no objection. I do object, however. Those policies have made America abroad, the world’s greatest and most unaccountable, murderous bully. At home where we all live, “United States” domestic policies have corrupted our institutions and aggressively divided our society into factions which are now approaching internecine combat. We are not far removed from fanaticisms that initiate political and social purges. This condition is a deliberate child of Federal policies and actions. I am concerned. You should be afraid.
Only a handful of years ago, this kind of open talk was un-thought, even by those of us who have been openly critical and actively in opposition to the many and predominating cowards and criminals who populate our public offices.
It is a civilized and peaceful free man’s and free woman’s reluctance and forbearance to initiate violence or to meet violence with violence which he does not understand. Violence is not in the nature of most people, but it is an inherent flaw of character and personality of cowards seeking to wear the color and protection of a “Special Culture”. It is a failing of those who “obey” policy and orders without hesitation or reluctance in the face of clear criminality of the policy or order. It is a failure of character and personal honor of the “good” public servant to support their cowardly associates who obey without question. It is a failing of the “good citizen” to join the lynch mobs of politically correct political, social and economic excess.
From these roots rise the persecutions, the gulags, the book burnings, the show trials, the disappeared and the genocides. There are the unwelcome surprises lurking and rising in the shadow of our growing storm. Ignoring these imminent portents is suicidal culturally and individually. We are asleep at the wheel of a self-driving conveyance.
That’s my “Opinion”. What’s yours? Do you have one? What do you say? What are our real problems that you can identify and offer an opinion?
Are you not seeing in our print media something that would be important to you or for your family and associates? Here’s your chance! Write, eMail, phone or text the deficiency to the Editors of our print media. We have the Rawlins Times, the Snake River Press, the Brandit Express and the Saratoga Sun, all seeking input and feedback from YOU!
Yes, every paper, in every edition boldly asks for your opinion, concern and comment. They beg for your voice! Copy your offerings to ALL of them!
If all you do with your newspaper is to line your birdcage, you can be sure your parakeet may be better informed than most of your neighbors.
Send me an email and I’ll send you contact information for all our Carbon County Newspapers! Free, too! There is no charge for something you could easily do for yourself.
