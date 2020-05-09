A friend has a daughter who planned on getting married the first of August. The question now for them is, will anyone attend? The very need to ask the question should anger all of us. We have, within a very short time, been trained to respond with fear as our first decision maker. That is so wrong I don’t have the words to explain it.
Fear is the great destroyer – just ask Stalin or Hitler. The media and the left are doing everything in their power to keep the nation afraid. They like the power – look at Illinois and Kentucky to mention a couple. Every state with a Democrat governor is suffering under what can only be called dictatorial abuse of power.
It’s true that this particular coronavirus is very contagious and it aims at the older citizens and those with compromised immune systems. Of course, those with compromised systems are at risk all the time, so the main difference is the elderly targets and the way it attacks.
The normal annual influenza is tougher on children. Which makes me think, tough on children, we just deal with it. Tough on the elderly, we stop the world AND we’re dumb enough to tell everyone to stay in their home. Guess why Wyoming and Montana have some of the lowest number of cases in the country.
I am seriously proud of the way so many Americans have stepped up to the plate and helped but not surprised. It’s what Americans do. Now the country wants to get back to work and fear is being used to try to stop that. Don’t let it.
I’ve got a surprise for everyone. Nobody gets out of this life alive. There are things far worse than dying. Living your life curled up under the bed is a big one. That young woman and her gentleman deserve their dream. The most amazing day of their lives. It should happen and I’ll tell you who will show up. Those who choose to live without fear.
The media and politicians have strongly propagated the fear then used it to summarily dismiss the constitution not only of their own states but of the United States! All 50 governors have given orders they had no authority to give. They basically wrote laws, only the legislatures have the authority to write laws. No governor can order you to wear a mask, can’t tell you how to operate your business, can’t tell you to stay indoors. All they can do is what Trump did, advise.
Now some governors are “letting” us get back to business. Letting us? We know how to operate and still protect our vulnerable population. We don’t need a big brother to tell us when to go to the can and how to wipe. We are not China or even Europe; we are a free constitutional republic and we need to start acting like it.
If we don’t get to work we will of course lose our economy but worse when we do finally leave the cocoon we will have no herd immunity and the next wave will be far worse than we have ever seen.
I don’t need the federal government to protect me, that’s not their job. Their job is to protect the country as a whole; I can protect myself. If I need medical care I will contact a doctor, I don’t need the governor to do it for me. I know how to protect my 87-year-old mother and I will. That’s my job. It is sometimes said that it is the job of society to care for their seniors. We need to get back to taking care of family instead of farming them out to “nursing homes.”
Something I just recently read and am currently researching, Dr. Fauci, as head of the NIH has known since 2005 that hydroxychloroquine is remarkably effective on coronaviruses. It’s almost 100% effective, even on patients who are near death.
That is why the French head of their NIH used it from the beginning. Think of this, we could have handled this without any shutdown, no job losses, no financial hardship. Worse yet, 75,000 Americans would be alive today.
They are discussing in blue states about separating family members and isolating them for public safety. Stop them now!
Do not let them put you on your knees and enslave you. That is the goal here. To get rid of Trump and take complete control of society. They are using this weak, easily -controlled virus to scare everyone into voluntarily giving up their liberty. Don’t let them get away with this.
Pelosi is nearly salivating at the chance to initiate her socialist control agenda. Newsome in California is going to build an army (his words), to track people who have been sick with C-19 or even in contact with someone who was. Shades of 1984!
Do not accept the information from Fauci and staff at face value. He knew of a very effective treatment 15 years ago and kept that info to himself. Why would someone sacrifice 75K Americans to advance a political agenda? You know the names of most of them.
There is good news here, a second wave is absolutely unnecessary. We have the treatment and it is cheap, available and ready to go.
Rusty Rogers a Saratoga native and a lifetime conservative and Constitutional student.
