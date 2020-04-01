As readers may recall, I wrote last week about the importance of people working together and how history has shown repeatedly that mutual-dependence rather than self-reliance has major benefits for all involved. This contention has been proven true around the world since time immemorial.
But as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, it’s hardly the time to rehash the past. Rather, we need to think about the present, because if we don’t grasp this opportunity right now, we will have gone through an incredible amount of pain, discomfort and angst and will have gained absolutely nothing in the process. While we are still in the midst of what I would surely refer to as the greatest global crisis of our generation, what takeaways have we learned so far?
I think there are a handful that, for simplicity’s sake, can easily be summarized here, but will need greater discussion and parsing out in the weeks and months ahead as the pandemic crisis slowly but surely comes to an end.
First, the American people – and perhaps, people in general – do not like being told what to do, regardless of whatever evidence is put before them telling them that their actions have consequences. Now, before you say “Well duh! That’s what makes us freedom-loving individuals!” let me remind everyone that throughout history, humans were not at all free to do “whatever” because it “felt good” or because that’s what they “felt like doing.” Rather, we humans spent our time out on the land struggling to access the basics: food, a warm place to live, and protection from threats. No one had the time or energy to think about what “felt good” or what “they wanted.” Such attitudes are an outcome of late-20th century privilege; only those who have few worries or responsibilities can embrace an attitude of “Me first, and to hell with everyone else.”
A corollary to this is that ironically, we are now victims of our own success. Who among us (born after WWII most especially) has not, at one point heard the words “You kids don’t know how easy you have it!” – or something on that order. And indeed many of us “boomers” and those generations that came after us really haven’t had to go through the trials and tribulations of previous generations – world war, dire economic struggle and numerous threats of all kinds. Rather, we raised our children protectively in the hopes that they would never have to face such challenges or harm.
But a funny thing happened on the way to the 21st century: The young are now so incredibly spoiled, entitled, and as a result, weak of body, mind and spirit, that when told “No” for the very first time in their lives, they rebel. They just can’t hack it. A few days or weeks of inconvenience outrages them, and they are damned but that they are not going to hear of it! And off to the beach (or the Wyoming equivalent of anger and rebellion) they go.
And so lastly (and needless to say there is far more that could be added here), those of us who grew up practicing for possible Soviet air raids, who remember the days when there were only two or three television channels and who, by the age of 12, were already spending weekends and summers working in order to supplement the family income, are now left wondering what went wrong.
But the truth is that we already know the answer; while we have sought now for decades to create a society based upon convenience, materialism and pleasure/leisure, the outcome was all-too-predictable. Along came a threat – a real threat that could only be dealt with when everyone worked together, cooperated, and yes, would be temporarily inconvenienced in the process – and the communal response among so many, most especially (but not solely) the young has been “No one is going to tell ME what to do! Why do I have to change MY life and be inconvenienced?! What’s in it for ME anyway?” And my personal favorite: “Everyone is making such a big deal out of nothing! You’re ruining things for the rest of us!”
And there it is. If there ever were any doubt that individualism – and the selfishness that comes with it – has permeated our society to the extreme, a microbe 400 nanometers in diameter has served to remove it. But the truth is, the virus didn’t sever the ties that bind society together. Rather, those ties that once secured our societal fabric were already unraveling long before this virus came along. It didn’t take much for the virus to simply punch a gigantic hole right through for all to see.
So now what? Now that this fact is so evident, where do we go from here?
I would be lying if I were to say that I have all the answers. But I think it worthwhile to begin by at least acknowledging that our communities – both locally and beyond – are far less whole or cohesive than we might have believed only a few short months ago. But more, it is blatantly apparent that we have really failed here – failed to foster a culture of community that puts the interests of the group before those of the individual. And here, I am looking at the institutions best suited to the task, namely the realms of Education, Religion, and most especially, the Family.
Because in the end, long after this pandemic is over, we still will have to live together. And yet, we will now know for certain something that we once only suspected to be true: when things were at their worst, when matters of life and death were at stake, many thought not about the greater good, but only about their number one priority – themselves.
Steven C. Dinero, PhD is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
