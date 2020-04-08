Tonight, millions of my Jewish friends, relatives and I will sit in our dining rooms alone, together, as we celebrate a great time in our People’s history with a large festive meal. We will read about a time of freedom and liberation from the shackles that bound us, both literally and figuratively. We were, at one time, an enslaved people in Egypt. But thanks to a series of miracles and inexplicable events, we were freed and, generations later, are now able to live and thrive (in theory at least) free of the hatreds and oppressions which we experienced for generations.
So tonight, we celebrate that moment of physical and emotional emancipation. And more, we remember. We look back, as we do every year at this time, and we recall (as if we were actually there) how difficult living in bondage really was. We imagine the challenges of slavery, and consider that even today, many remain trapped, not in physical confines surely but rather, controlled by fear, ignorance, paranoia, and a whole host of other issues that enslave the mind just as harshly as one might restrain the body. We speak about opening ourselves to a willingness to love people who still treat us poorly to this day – as hard as that might be.
And we discuss the history that brought us to this day. Because the only way that our Israelite ancestors were able to be free – truly free – was when the planet first had to endure a universal set of challenges that brought everyone together in a shared experience of hardship. Discussing such tests would likely come across as an antiquated exercise to the outsider and certainly a thing of the past in previous years. But this year? Perhaps not.
Because before freedom was achieved those many centuries ago, the Book of Exodus tells us that the enslaver, pharaoh Ramses II, was first faced with a series of plagues and pestilence the likes of which he’d never thought were possible: extreme weather events, swarms of flying insects that destroyed crops as they overwhelmed the land, and rivers running red with terrifying foreign contaminants. And yet, despite these signs and wonders proving that his power over the world around him was weaker than he might like to admit he turned away and, rather than to react to such indicators with concern, he clamped down and determined that the best solution was to enact even fewer freedoms, less understanding, and less benevolence.
The result, we now know, was that matters for all concerned only worsened. Finally, an invisible sickness snuck up in the darkness of the night, killing thousands across the community. As we will read tonight: A plague passed through the land. It wreaked havoc as the Angel of Death killed many, “both man and beast,” and there was a great deal of wailing and sadness and pain caused by this unseen sickness. But, we read, not everyone was afflicted. Our ancestors took heed; they stayed in their homes as the sickness passed through the streets of the towns of the land and were able to survive.
As we read about these events this evening, it will be difficult not to feel a sense of déjà vu. For what was once, perhaps, an abstract annual exercise is now more real and present than ever and not for a good reason unfortunately. In the age of COVID-19, it will not take great effort at all this year to try to “imagine” the hardships that we once discussed as if they were a part of some sort of Aesop’s Fable.
When the youngest child stands by the table in each dining room from Tel Aviv to Buenos Aires to Denver and asks, (as he or she does every year), “why this night is different from all other nights,” it will not be difficult for the adults in the room to actually respond to the question – though the responses will be unlike any ever given in the centuries that the question has been asked. And when the “Ten Plagues” are recalled – blood, frogs, lice…it will be likely that few will be able to keep a dry eye. It will be likely, too, that many will add an “11th plague” this year to their discussions in honor of the many who have already passed around the world from the dreaded disease that snuck up on all of us in the night, and that, for now at least, continues unabated.
Still, tonight’s meal and reading will end as every celebration has ended in every Jewish household across the world and across the centuries – with hope. We conclude, not by dwelling on the past nor, for that matter, by thinking about the present. Rather, the final sentence of our book refers to where we hope to be next year – in a place of spiritual and physical freedom, and in a realm of peace and wholeness. And indeed, one can only hope that a year from now, we all have in fact found that space, both literal and figurative, where we are healthy, safe, and free from the ties that presently bind us to a state of fear, cynicism and hopelessness.
Steven C. Dinero, PhD is the Executive Director of the Carbon County Museum.
